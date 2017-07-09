« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 18947 times)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 08:45:08 pm »
Im adding Chloe Kelly to the list of people from Ealing I claim to be mates with along with Saka and The North Bank.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 08:49:26 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:02:52 pm
Oh right so youre all English today and booing yesterday? But Im embarrassing, cool. Good luck to ye Englands brave warriors.

Have you not read in here WHY Liverpool fans boo the anthem?  We can hate the anthem and not the Women's England Football Team. They're not a gang of overpaid, self entitled wankers like a lot of the men's footballers are; they've had to earn it and do it the hard way.

I think you need to take a little break.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 08:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:43:25 pm
Team of the Year is sorted.

Individually? Nominees but won;t win.

Why not?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:50:21 pm
Why not?


I don;t thnik they will get enough votes. Who's winning SPOTY then Jill?  ;D
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 08:52:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:57 pm

I don;t thnik they will get enough votes. Who's winning SPOTY then Jill?  ;D

Beth Mead
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:52:31 pm »
Google "women's final" :)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 08:53:55 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:41:04 pm
Yes, such a pathetic ruling that one.  :-\

I will never understand why it was even brought in. Did club sponsors complain or something?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 08:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Im adding Chloe Kelly to the list of people from Ealing I claim to be mates with along with Saka and The North Bank.

I got 2/3 of the same list , put Crosby Nick in for TNB
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 09:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:51:57 pm

I don;t thnik they will get enough votes. Who's winning SPOTY then Jill?  ;D

Mead is favourite. Only an epic commonwealth games performance would out do her this year now. Dont know who else would be deserving of it

Shes been brilliant by the way. Bronze and Mead down the right was incredible for England, cant believe she was left out of the Olympic team last year
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 09:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:00:11 pm
Mead is favourite. Only an epic commonwealth games performance would out do her this year now. Dont know who else would be deserving of it

Shes been brilliant by the way. Bronze and Mead down the right was incredible for England, cant believe she was left out of the Olympic team last year

Could Jake Wightman if he won Good at the Europeans and Commonwealth as well as the World Champs? Even then I dont think Athletics holds as much sway with the public these days, certainly not outside of an Olympic year.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 09:07:33 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 08:02:52 pm
Oh right so youre all English today and booing yesterday? But Im embarrassing, cool. Good luck to ye Englands brave warriors.

Booing the national anthem is about the government and the government's treatment of the city of Liverpool, though. It's not because we "hate" English people - regardless of the joke banner, we are English people. I don't care about the England team, to be honest. But this victory for England in the Women's Euros is a win for Women's Football in this country in general. I hope it leads to more girls getting involved in the sport, greater opportunities for girls within the sport and more investment in already existing women's teams.

I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:07:33 pm
I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.

Well said. I've loved football all my life and been told more times than I can remember that it's not for me. I've never played the game I love at any level, no 5-a-side games with mates, no kickabouts in the park, no pub side, no after-work team...

I'd love to have been able to play football regularly without being told it's not ladylike or it's not cool, or asked about my sexuality or just generally made to feel like it's weird or uncouth or embarrassing. I'd love there to have been opportunities for me, with other female friends, to have a go at the sport that I watch every week on TV.

I hope moments like this open the door for young girls in this country and they get the opportunities that you and I missed out on.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:07:33 pm
Booing the national anthem is about the government and the government's treatment of the city of Liverpool, though. It's not because we "hate" English people - regardless of the joke banner, we are English people. I don't care about the England team, to be honest. But this victory for England in the Women's Euros is a win for Women's Football in this country in general. I hope it leads to more girls getting involved in the sport, greater opportunities for girls within the sport and more investment in already existing women's teams.

I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.
More girls have been getting into football in recent years. No doubt this win will be a massive boost to that too.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 09:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 09:07:33 pm
Booing the national anthem is about the government and the government's treatment of the city of Liverpool, though. It's not because we "hate" English people - regardless of the joke banner, we are English people. I don't care about the England team, to be honest. But this victory for England in the Women's Euros is a win for Women's Football in this country in general. I hope it leads to more girls getting involved in the sport, greater opportunities for girls within the sport and more investment in already existing women's teams.

I'm the wrong side of 40 now. My sporting days, such as they existed, are long gone. But when I was at school, girls did not play football. There were no opportunities for us to play football unless the boys let us join in (they didn't). It was just assumed, and usually still is, that women just aren't interested in football. I want that to change and it can't change quick enough.

Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:14:55 pm
Well said. I've loved football all my life and been told more times than I can remember that it's not for me. I've never played the game I love at any level, no 5-a-side games with mates, no kickabouts in the park, no pub side, no after-work team...

I'd love to have been able to play football regularly without being told it's not ladylike or it's not cool, or asked about my sexuality or just generally made to feel like it's weird or uncouth or embarrassing. I'd love there to have been opportunities for me, with other female friends, to have a go at the sport that I watch every week on TV.

I hope moments like this open the door for young girls in this country and they get the opportunities that you and I missed out on.

Well said!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 09:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 09:14:55 pm
Well said. I've loved football all my life and been told more times than I can remember that it's not for me. I've never played the game I love at any level, no 5-a-side games with mates, no kickabouts in the park, no pub side, no after-work team...

I'd love to have been able to play football regularly without being told it's not ladylike or it's not cool, or asked about my sexuality or just generally made to feel like it's weird or uncouth or embarrassing. I'd love there to have been opportunities for me, with other female friends, to have a go at the sport that I watch every week on TV.

I hope moments like this open the door for young girls in this country and they get the opportunities that you and I missed out on.

Exactly! Not only did we not have opportunities, the football world was openly hostile towards girls trying to participate in the sport at any level. I remember being 17/18, in school and trying to join in a football conversation some of the other kids were having at our table. I was loudly cut off by one of the boys saying "I fucking hate it when girls try to talk about football". At that age, I was so embarrassed and my confidence so knocked I actually didn't talk about football to anyone again for several years. Never mind actually play football.

As someone else said earlier, the Lionesses have fought for this. So I'm made up for them.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 09:42:05 pm »
I just like having pride in this sport for this country that isn't just Liverpool

It isn't my fault I don't usually feel it for the "men's" established game - maybe someday, it has stirrings. I'd be proud if they won

But this is a football milestone for England
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:46:50 pm »
Well I went to Leicester yesterday & Wembley today so maybe this scouser can boo the national anthem but then support a team without neanderthals in the crowd (without singing the anthem) that brought a trophy home for my daughter who loves football but saw a team celebrate together & feel affinity with them. Like others on here I was told YOU can't play and understand football.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 10:56:55 pm »
Any links to the goals? Non seem to be on youtube
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 11:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:53:55 pm
I will never understand why it was even brought in. Did club sponsors complain or something?

Ive seen a few theories on this but i seem to be the only person who remembers distinctly it being brought in to stop people showing political messages on an under top

It seems like a dreamt it now because no one seems to remember
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 11:08:58 pm »
These 12 year old girls with painted faces aren't regularly calling us 'bin dippers' and 'murderers', so I have no problem with the womens team and enjoyed watching them 2/3 times over the last few weeks.

The mens team is a different story, I can never support a team that brings joy to the knuckle draggers of this country.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 11:10:44 pm »
I must say amd its probably going to get a few groans, but Id prefer they way the womens game is supported by fans so many times over how we are

I am pretty tired of the level of hate thats in the mens game now

Everton fans are a prime example. They literally run on it at this point. Its so fucking unhealthy its not true
