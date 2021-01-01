Wonderful finish - an oasis of class in a shit game.
It's not a surprise that the final has been lacking somewhat, the occasion is huge for the team. Also, how many other finals have disappointed in the men's game as well as this tournament?
You only have to look at last years' Euros final for an example of that. It was terrible.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Crosby Nick never fails.
Somewhere in Miami, there is a man sitting watching this thinking its all his hard work that built this England team
