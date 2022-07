Dreadful post. By this logic, women shouldnít be able to commentate on mensí games.



Semi-Final highlights...

England vs Germany

60+ stream sites

I think elzar may have missed out the word 'awful'... between 'a' and 'commentating'.Jonathan Pearce is an utterly awful commentator - more interested in giving viewer insights into himself, his goings on in his life, and his personal opinions - than talking about what is actually happening on the pitch. Has the knack of being able to ruin a decent a game of football with his inane ramblings, befuddlement of technology (VAR included), and 'humour'.^ or here - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w8zq7i/england_w_vs_sweden_w_uefa_womens_euro_26jul2022 ^ or here - https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w9pgdl/germany_w_vs_france_w_uefa_womens_euro_27jul2022 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------: on Sunday 31st July - a 5pm kick off, played at Wembley.The Final ison..., and the www.live-footballontv.com ('BBC 5 Live' will also be covering the match)The Final ison TV (+ great for IPTV etc) here - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4349306/england-vs-tbd A list of, and alsosites : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 ^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : a pinned thread in the 'General Football & Sport' forum.England to wear white in Final, with Germany in green: www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/28/england-to-wear-white-in-euros-final-with-germany-made-to-change-kit BBC live blog / match build-up page: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58890160 Guardian live blog / match build-up page: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/jul/31/euro-2022-final-buildup-england-germany-wembley