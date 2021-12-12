On the goalkeeper point its about as silly as saying why does Germany produce better goalkeepers than Tai Wan. About 1 in 100 women are 6 feet or more in height, thats compared to around 1 in 7 men.



So to be anywhere near a typical male premier league goalkeeper you have to be freakishly tall as well as freakishly agile, and with freakishly fast reactions. Its just so much less likely.



These are not mega rich superstars they are ordinary girls who earn about as much as male footballers pre Jimmy Hill by comparison. They didnt get into the game to get rich and they are doing a great job and showed real character against Spain. Please compare them to other female teams and to other female players and not to men. Why do you feel the need to repeat what we all know that men are taller, faster stronger .and what?



Whats next Usain Bolt would beat Dina Asher-Smith in a race? Paddy the Baddy would batter Meatball Molly? Well Tony Bellew would batter Devin Haney thats why they have weight divisions in Boxing doesnt mean only heavyweights should bother with the sport.



Ian Wright is such a sound fella and a great supporter of WFL and he talks sense would love him to address the goalie point. Its getting so boring listening to men bringing it up constantly.



