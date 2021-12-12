« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 13236 times)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #680 on: Today at 02:21:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:44:36 am
You are such a misery, like some who are just determined to be as negative as possible about this. The game is not as developed as the men's game for obvious reasons but for what it means for the women's game, is important. Especially in a world when women were treated as second class citizens by the FA and other footballing organisations. This whole tournament has been a huge step forward for the womens game, you only have to see this by the crowds that have flocked to the games. It's a shame that some people just cannot support it on that basis.


Best thing so far (and England have been great) is that young lass dancing her ass off.



Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:31:05 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:26:45 pm
You're correct I haven't. But I've not commented on the whole of the tournament, just the bits and pieces I've seen of this one and other games in the past.

This isn't a sexist thing, or being overly critical it's just how I see it. And, for me, it's borne out by what I've seen. Not a pre-conceived idea that women gks will be bad because they're women.

I don't see why a balanced post that I've put is out of line. There's been some lovely football played and the technique levels are high, commitment and work rate is high and the togetherness is there too see (interesting, to me, that the England women's team attracts nowhere near the same scorn as the men's does despite the main argument for that being that its because of the country that the men represent)

But in exactly the same way as we DO point out the mistakes the male keepers make - as you have - why should the women's keepers mistakes not be talked about?
Sorry to pick out a minor point from your post but for me it's not the country the men's team represent that's the problem.  I'm English and proud to be, and I support almost every individual and team representing England or the UK.  My problem with the men's England team is that as well as all the decent folk that support them they do unfortunately also act as a lightning rod for nationalistic wankers and, when they're winning, Tory MPs.  As much as I'd like to see England win a trophy there are people who would put themselves front and centre of those celebrations that I'd rather skulked back to the shadows.

So far the England women's team haven't attracted the 'support' of the "they don't like it up 'em" brigade and I've yet to see the Tories roll out a massive St. George's flag outside Downing Street (they may well try to latch on before the final).
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:32:28 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:21:54 pm

Best thing so far (and England have been great) is that young lass dancing her ass off.

I saw that this morning, it was fantastic.  ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm »
A goalkeeping error doesn't stop a great goal being great,it was as good of a goal as Sadios backheel imo
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:00:43 pm »
 On the goalkeeper point its about as silly as saying why does Germany produce better goalkeepers than Tai Wan. About 1 in 100 women are 6 feet or more in height, thats compared to around 1 in 7 men.

So to be anywhere near a typical male premier league goalkeeper you have to be freakishly tall as well as freakishly agile, and with freakishly fast reactions. Its just so much less likely.

These are not mega rich superstars they are ordinary girls who earn about as much as male footballers pre Jimmy Hill by comparison. They didnt get into the game to get rich and they are doing a great job and showed real character against Spain. Please compare them to other female teams and to other female players and not to men. Why do you feel the need to repeat what we all know that men are taller, faster stronger .and what?

Whats next Usain Bolt would beat Dina Asher-Smith in a race? Paddy the Baddy would batter Meatball Molly? Well Tony Bellew would batter Devin Haney thats why they have weight divisions in Boxing doesnt mean only heavyweights should bother with the sport.

Ian Wright is such a sound fella and a great supporter of WFL and he talks sensewould love him to address the goalie point. Its getting so boring listening to men bringing it up constantly.

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:48:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:05 pm
So far the England women's team haven't attracted the 'support' of the "they don't like it up 'em" brigade and I've yet to see the Tories roll out a massive St. George's flag outside Downing Street (they may well try to latch on before the final).
I suspect the chances are pretty high that a blond, floppy haired lump of blubber will emerge from the shadows sporting an England shirt and try to grab some of the limelight  ::)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #686 on: Today at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 01:56:36 pm
Yeah fair on that - my brain clicked into gear about 30 seconds ago and realised the same. Conceded on the analogy.

Stand by the rest though, and I don't mean, or think, that all female goalkeepers are shit and I didn't come into this thread to exclusively post about womens football disparagingly. I've enjoyed a lot of the football that's been played, especially the quarterfinal vs Spain - thought that was an excellent match between two teams with clearly different styles.

Also think it's entirely fair, and right, that we are critical of things that we see in exactly the same way that I/we would be about the men's game.

Do you have an opinion on the size of the goal debate out of interest?

Not sure what the debate is, making them smaller? If so then no I wouldn't agree with that.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #687 on: Today at 05:42:18 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 03:48:03 pm
I suspect the chances are pretty high that a blond, floppy haired lump of blubber will emerge from the shadows sporting an England shirt and try to grab some of the limelight  ::)


And some of the players too.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #688 on: Today at 05:47:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:05 pm
Sorry to pick out a minor point from your post but for me it's not the country the men's team represent that's the problem.  I'm English and proud to be, and I support almost every individual and team representing England or the UK.  My problem with the men's England team is that as well as all the decent folk that support them they do unfortunately also act as a lightning rod for nationalistic wankers and, when they're winning, Tory MPs.  As much as I'd like to see England win a trophy there are people who would put themselves front and centre of those celebrations that I'd rather skulked back to the shadows.

So far the England women's team haven't attracted the 'support' of the "they don't like it up 'em" brigade and I've yet to see the Tories roll out a massive St. George's flag outside Downing Street (they may well try to latch on before the final).

To be fair a large part of the (legitimate) reasoning behind not supporting the national side is because of the countrys attitude to the city both politically and individually. Seems a bit of a stretch to suggest that doesnt apply to the womens team Id say.

Fair point that the bellends following the England side arent there in womens football, but my understanding of not supporting England was that that wasnt the only part of it.

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #689 on: Today at 06:05:42 pm »
Hang on. The goalie thing isnt that some moderately well struck and placed shots are goals in the womens game but saves in the mens. Like Stanway vs Spain.

Its the leightonesque howlers. 
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #690 on: Today at 06:14:27 pm »
Any chance we could move on from it? There's a semi final to look forward to tonight.
