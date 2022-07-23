« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 10966 times)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #520 on: July 23, 2022, 09:34:09 pm »
If the dutch can get it to pens their keeper will stop em all!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #521 on: July 23, 2022, 09:42:28 pm »
Wow... what a miss...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #522 on: July 23, 2022, 09:48:53 pm »
Reminds me of the CL final this. France well on top but can't hit a barn door and the Dutch keeper is having a worldie.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #523 on: July 23, 2022, 10:02:35 pm »
The most blatant penalty you'll ever see :lmao

Awful refereeing, shouldn't need VAR to get involved.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #524 on: July 23, 2022, 10:32:13 pm »
Quarter finals all went as expected then.

England v Sweden
Germany v France

Hopefully England will have too much for Sweden. Difficult to call the other semi, the French are probably the better team on paper but you can never write off tournament Germany.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #525 on: July 23, 2022, 10:33:26 pm »
French deserved that, but their finishing? If they repeat that level of ineptitude against Germany, they will pay the price.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #526 on: July 23, 2022, 10:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on July 23, 2022, 10:33:26 pm
French deserved that, but their finishing? If they repeat that level of ineptitude against Germany, they will pay the price.

Think the Germans will be much more dangerous on the attack than the Dutch were.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #527 on: July 23, 2022, 11:07:31 pm »
England France final for me, with the French edging it
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #528 on: July 24, 2022, 06:04:19 pm »
^ https://twitter.com/WEUROTicketing/status/1551190466502303747





The Quarter-Final highlights...



England vs Spain...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I5-duXQRxbA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I5-duXQRxbA</a>

^ or https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w3xsrr/england_w_vs_spain_w_uefa_womens_euro_20jul2022/



Sweden vs Belgium...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0N3PCKz-OFQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0N3PCKz-OFQ</a>

^ or https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w5n1as/sweden_w_vs_belgium_w_uefa_womens_euro_22jul2022



Germany vs Austria...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zuQT1iXeJu0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zuQT1iXeJu0</a>

^ or https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w4r865/germany_w_vs_austria_w_uefa_womens_euro_21jul2022



France vs Netherlands...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zX0LGsEq2Es" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zX0LGsEq2Es</a>

^ or https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/w6g0yg/france_w_vs_netherlands_w_uefa_womens_euro






^ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Women%27s_Euro_2022 : https://twitter.com/WEURO2022 : www.uefa.com/womenseuro : www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos



Women's Euro 2022 matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/womens-euro-2022-on-tv.html (all games on BBC 1, BBC iPlayer, and BBC Sport Website)

Women's Euro 2022 match being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-womens-championship


60+ stream sites... in the RAWK 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : https://daddylive.one : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://ks.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:52:57 am »
Hopefully the English ladies win again tonight.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:43:15 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:52:57 am
Hopefully the English ladies win again tonight.

Its nice to actually enjoy an international game.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:14:39 am »
I'm just leaving Sweden today. Shame, as it would have been decent watching tonight's game in a Stockholm bar.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #532 on: Today at 12:46:09 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:43:15 am
Its nice to actually enjoy an international game.
Definitely. No club loyalty interference.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #533 on: Today at 05:34:21 pm »
I'm trying to decide if i wanna be a saddo at a bar in Cambridge,Mass for this one?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #534 on: Today at 05:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:34:21 pm
I'm trying to decide if i wanna be a saddo at a bar in Cambridge,Mass for this one?

You'd be a saddo in a Cambridge bar whether the match was on or not...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:53:21 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:56:52 pm
You'd be a saddo in a Cambridge bar whether the match was on or not...
 

Well yeah that's true!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #536 on: Today at 08:02:30 pm »
early chance there for sweden,good save.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #537 on: Today at 08:09:16 pm »
Every single attack coming from a ball played in behind Bright, shes really struggling here.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #538 on: Today at 08:10:16 pm »
How is that not a booking?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #539 on: Today at 08:10:26 pm »
No card  :jester
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #540 on: Today at 08:11:12 pm »
That's rubbish refereeing.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #541 on: Today at 08:18:44 pm »
England havent started very well again
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #542 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm »
Lets face it ,its been shite
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #543 on: Today at 08:29:24 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:26:53 pm
Lets face it ,its been shite

Think it's been a decent game so far to be honest, end to end, plenty of chances, played at a good tempo.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #544 on: Today at 08:29:42 pm »
I think we're doing ok. Didn't see the early swedish chances but since about 10/12 we've done alright.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #545 on: Today at 08:30:30 pm »
Never really tuned in to women's football but this is a tidy game..
Bias from the comms is mental though, like proper biased.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #546 on: Today at 08:34:04 pm »
Get in!!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #547 on: Today at 08:34:23 pm »
Great cross, superb goal :)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #548 on: Today at 08:34:26 pm »
Nice
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #549 on: Today at 08:34:29 pm »
Great touch, great finish.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #550 on: Today at 08:35:22 pm »
That's a tremendous cross by Bronze
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #551 on: Today at 08:35:26 pm »
Great touch and finish, 6th goal , Beth mead, of Arsenal !
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #552 on: Today at 08:35:30 pm »
Brilliant camera shot that.
