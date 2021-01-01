« previous next »
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 pm »
The number 14 for Spain thats come on is great
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 10:20:26 pm »
Oh and Greenwood played for us too, scouser
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 pm »
Keeper arguably should have done better
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm
are you serious?
yes
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
Was nearly siding with England winning this tournament until I heard crowds start to sing that dirge. Fucking nauseating shite.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
Was nearly siding with England winning this tournament until I heard crowds start to sing that dirge. Fucking nauseating shite.

Its mainly kids enjoying themselves. How hideous.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 10:25:58 pm »
Russo is a proper agricultural forward isn't she.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 10:26:27 pm »
I like Russo, she never gives an inch.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm
Its mainly kids enjoying themselves. How hideous.

It's still nauseating shite no matter who is singing it  :D

Mainly adults in the crowd too.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
Was nearly siding with England winning this tournament until I heard crowds start to sing that dirge. Fucking nauseating shite.

Yeah, nobody's fucking buying that ;D :lmao
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 10:27:55 pm »
'Peter Crouch' coming on....  ;D
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 10:29:05 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:27:42 pm
Yeah, nobody's fucking buying that ;D :lmao

I said nearly  :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:14 pm
It's still nauseating shite no matter who is singing it  :D

Mainly adults in the crowd too.

Im no Gareth Maine but the singing seems to be coming from a fairly young crowd.

Anyway, I dont think its nauseating. Youd be moaning if they were singing the national anthem. :D Nice to watch an England team and generally wish them well and not have pre-conceived dislike/hatred for the core of the team!

And the crowd seems to be largely enthusiastic families rather than over aggressive arseholes so thats all good too.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 pm »
Paños is no Ali
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:32:28 pm »
Four minutes added on time.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:32:47 pm »
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm »
Couple of times Greenwood has hit the deck with barely any contact. If that was a Spanish player etc etc
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Couple of times Greenwood has hit the deck with barely any contact. If that was a Spanish player etc etc

All teams do that when they are trying to buy time, even we do it from time to time.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 pm »
 :mooncat :mooncat :mooncat
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm »
Well done, England.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 10:35:53 pm »
Well done Lionesses
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 pm »
Well deserved over the 120.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm »
Full time! Huge result that for England. Can't remember ever seeing an England side come from behind to win a knockout game in a major tournament, can't have happened that often!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm
Couple of times Greenwood has hit the deck with barely any contact. If that was a Spanish player etc etc

Just imagine how much more annoying it would be if Phil Neville was still in charge!

Well done England, fought back well. Enjoyed that.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Good game, enjoyed that.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 10:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
Nice to watch an England team and generally wish them well and not have pre-conceived dislike/hatred for the core of the team!

Why though? Half of the team plays for Sportswashers FC. Surely, they are in the same boat as the men's team. Fuck them...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:04 pm
Full time! Huge result that for England. Can't remember ever seeing an England side come from behind to win a knockout game in a major tournament, can't have happened that often!

Cameroon in 1990. :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 10:37:19 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:11:43 pm
Breeze through the group, then lose to the first half decent team they play in the knockouts? Hmm seen this before.

So have England beaten someone half decent or are Spain shite now? Just want to make sure we're all agreed on the narrative ;)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm
All teams do that when they are trying to buy time, even we do it from time to time.

Yep.  It's fine when it's your team doing it.  ;)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:37:08 pm
Cameroon in 1990. :D

Before my time that :-X
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:35:12 pm
All teams do that when they are trying to buy time, even we do it from time to time.

You were slating the Spanish players earlier. At least be consistent.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 10:41:19 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:36:52 pm
Why though? Half of the team plays for Sportswashers FC. Surely, they are in the same boat as the men's team. Fuck them...

Because hating womens footballers seems pretty petty. Dont know who many of them play for and dont really care. From what I can see they all move clubs quite frequently and go where the money is which is probably fair enough given being a pro womens footballer must be a pretty uncertain career.
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 30, 2022, 08:24:40 pm
Much better 2nd half from them. I'd expect them to reach the final. Should play Spain or Denmark in the quarter final, then Holland/Sweden or runner up of France's group in the semi.

Should've backed it
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Ian Wright proper going at it like a fan ;). Proper England fanatic
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
You were slating the Spanish players earlier. At least be consistent.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:38:33 pm
Yep.  It's fine when it's your team doing it.  ;)

I was slating the Spanish players for showing descent to the referee not time wasting. One of the refreshing things about women's football is the lack of questioning and surrounding the match officials.
« Reply #474 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm
I was slating the Spanish players for showing descent to the referee not time wasting. One of the refreshing things about women's football is the lack of questioning and surrounding the match officials.

Timewasting and cheating is ok, but questioning the ref isn't. Sound. I'm sure you'll be equally as critical of the England players if/when they do it  ;)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #475 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm
Timewasting and cheating is ok, but questioning the ref isn't. Sound. I'm sure you'll be equally as critical of the England players if/when they do it  ;)

Where did I even mention cheating, stop putting words in my mouth. Also, I don't especially like timewasting or cheating but all teams do it to a degree. I don't mind one player asking a ref something either, its teams surrounding refs as happens in the men's game all the time, that annoys me.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #476 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:47:17 pm
I was slating the Spanish players for showing descent to the referee not time wasting. One of the refreshing things about women's football is the lack of questioning and surrounding the match officials.

Down the stairs to the changing rooms before half-time?

Seems quite polite, that... :D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #477 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
How do we see Germany and Austria game going?
« Reply #478 on: Today at 01:32:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:20:43 pm
How do we see Germany and Austria game going?

Comfortable win for the Germans
