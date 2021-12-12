« previous next »
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #400 on: Today at 09:48:01 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:46:25 pm
Big calls from Wiegman paying off. Fat chance that Southgate would take off his big name striker and playmaker when behind in Qatar.

Good point, they were huge subs from Wiegman.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #401 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm
England should go for it in injury time here rather than let Spain settle again in extra time and inevitably dominate again. Go for it here while theyre rattled.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #402 on: Today at 09:50:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:46:25 pm
Big calls from Wiegman paying off. Fat chance that Southgate would take off his big name striker and playmaker when behind in Qatar.

Southgate has no balls and Wiegman does that's why.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm
Here comes the winner. Bright.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:51:40 pm
Spain have a Badger and the rest are getting Ratty.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #405 on: Today at 09:52:53 pm
Just as well this game wasn't played last night.  :-[
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #406 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 09:53:11 pm
Extra 30.... or straight to the Mud wrestling ?

 ::) ::)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #407 on: Today at 09:54:38 pm
Disappointed at the attitude of the Spanish team. Most women's football that I have seen has been free of the play acting that is ruining the men's game.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #408 on: Today at 09:55:23 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #409 on: Today at 09:57:08 pm
The Brighton national anthem blaring out.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #410 on: Today at 09:57:45 pm
Russo to celebrate like Stuart Pearce when she scores in the shoot out
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #411 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 09:54:38 pm
Disappointed at the attitude of the Spanish team. Most women's football that I have seen has been free of the play acting that is ruining the men's game.

Pure Ramos from the defender for the England goal.
Lay there watching for the outcome of the challenge and then feigned massive trauma and agony
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:03:17 pm
Any of our ladies play for the national team?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:03:36 pm
Wooof!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #414 on: Today at 10:03:40 pm
GET IN!!!

Superb strike!
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #415 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm
Great goal
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #416 on: Today at 10:03:52 pm
What a shot!  ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #417 on: Today at 10:03:55 pm
What a goal
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #418 on: Today at 10:03:56 pm
Cheeky not too....  :scarf
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #419 on: Today at 10:04:07 pm
Gerrard-esque.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #420 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm
Boom!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #421 on: Today at 10:04:08 pm
Oh you beautyyyy, what a hit daughter! What a hit!
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #422 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm
Drink it in Lady,superb strike.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:03:17 pm
Any of our ladies play for the national team?

No. Only one Liverpool player involved in the tournament. Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #424 on: Today at 10:05:01 pm
Keeper arguably should have done better
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #425 on: Today at 10:05:07 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:04:08 pm
Oh you beautyyyy, what a hit daughter! What a hit!

:lmao
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #426 on: Today at 10:05:25 pm
England need to keep playing on the front foot, they can't afford to just try and sit on the lead.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #427 on: Today at 10:05:50 pm

England [2] - 1 Spain; Georgia Stanway goal on 96' - https://streamja.com/k2ewy & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1549863340415016966

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #428 on: Today at 10:05:59 pm
Middle of the net, head height.  ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Reply #429 on: Today at 10:06:08 pm
Lucy Bronze is better ham any full back United have fielded in about 10 years.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #430 on: Today at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:05:01 pm
Keeper arguably should have done better

Un-sighted by the players backing off, and it is fucking twatted like.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #431 on: Today at 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:03:17 pm
Any of our ladies play for the national team?

Nah, the LFC Women team only just got back into the top division.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #432 on: Today at 10:06:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:05:25 pm
England need to keep playing on the front foot, they can't afford to just try and sit on the lead.

Southgates not in charge.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #433 on: Today at 10:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:06:13 pm
Un-sighted by the players backing off, and it is fucking twatted like.

Keeper has arms like Pickford.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #434 on: Today at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:05:01 pm
Keeper arguably should have done better
are you serious?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #435 on: Today at 10:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 10:08:02 pm
are you serious?

She hit across it,keeper was well beat.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #436 on: Today at 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 10:08:02 pm
are you serious?

It did pretty much go in the middle of the goal in fairness. Nowhere near the corner, barely any height on it. Bad positioning for me.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #437 on: Today at 10:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:04:57 pm
No. Only one Liverpool player involved in the tournament. Rachel Furness of Northern Ireland

That's a shame.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #438 on: Today at 10:11:41 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:10:23 pm
That's a shame.


LFC Ladies have you on alert amir.

It's mainly because they went down,should change in the coming seasons.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #439 on: Today at 10:17:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:10:23 pm
That's a shame.

Lucy Bronze is an ex red, if you are rooting for anyone
