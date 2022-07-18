Are the good commentators busy tonight?
Glad it is not just just me... The Spanish opponents are all diving, cheating, underhand thugs 'who know what they are doing' - 'leaving their foot' in etc.
The English... do nothing wrong whatsoever... even fouls for Spain are because a Spanish player had placed her leg between the ball and English player, which the English player innocently kicked...
Not exactly reflecting or commentating on what is actually happening on the pitch - which is decent and intriguing so far...