Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 7248 times)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #320 on: July 18, 2022, 08:06:11 pm »

Iceland 0 - [1] France; Melvine Malard goal on 1' (43 seconds) - https://streamja.com/BOVVl


Feel for anyone playing in this heat...

The first 5 minutes of Italy vs Belgium was good - in that there was no actual commentary for the game - just the crowd noise. A shame that isn't a permanent option ;D

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
This Italy v Belgium game is absolutely appalling quality.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Regardless of the quality of the football and/or the officiating, Gaby Logan continues to show why she is miles ahead of the likes of Jermaine Jenas when it comes to presenting. Surely got to be in the running to take over from Lineker when he retires?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Red Ol on July 18, 2022, 09:01:07 pm
Regardless of the quality of the football and/or the officiating, Gaby Logan continues to show why she is miles ahead of the likes of Jermaine Jenas when it comes to presenting. Surely got to be in the running to take over from Lineker when he retires?

I'd say she is even better than Lineker, Fara Williams, on the other hand, makes my ears bleed.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Italy 0 - [1] Belgium; Tine de Caigny goal on 49 - https://streamja.com/5K55z


Live Tables: www.flashscore.co.uk/standings/OCjBXnjk/Q1zrgCRQ/#/live
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Red Ol on July 18, 2022, 09:01:07 pm
Regardless of the quality of the football and/or the officiating, Gaby Logan continues to show why she is miles ahead of the likes of Jermaine Jenas when it comes to presenting. Surely got to be in the running to take over from Lineker when he retires?
Cant see why not.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quarter final line-up is complete then:

England v Spain
Sweden v Belgium

Germany v Austria
France v Netherlands

Some good looking match ups and potential semi finals there.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Is that tricky QF for England, but if they win theyd be favourites to make the final?

France v Germany in the other semi?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
BBC really need to fuck Jonathan Pearce off. Such a clueless annoying c*nt
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Iceland [1] - 1 France; Brynjarsdottir penalty on 90+12' - https://streamja.com/oeggN

1-1; full-time.

3 draws for Iceland - unbeaten throughout the tournament, but not quite enough to go through to the knockout stage. Promising for the future for them.

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on July 18, 2022, 09:59:06 pm
Quarter final line-up is complete then:

England v Spain
Sweden v Belgium

Germany v Austria
France v Netherlands

Some good looking match ups and potential semi finals there.

Gonna pick safe and say Eng v Swe and Fra v Germany in the semis.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 04:46:06 pm

Gonna pick safe and say Eng v Swe and Fra v Germany in the semis.

It would be great, if Austria manage to beat Germany and it's not completely impossible. Women's football has come a long way in Austria it seems in the last few years. They did great in 2017 when they reached the semifinal. I'm far from an expert in women's football, but you just need to look where our players are playing now. The majority of the team are playing in good leagues abroad while back in 2017 a lot of them were still playing in Austria. The achievement in 2017 probably made it a lot easier for women from Austria to get to decent clubs in decent leagues. Winning against Germany would give that another boost both in terms of international reputation, but also with how people look at women's football domestically. I don't really watch a lot of football except for when Liverpool are playing, but I really enjoy watching Austria's women's team, because I think women's football itself is much more "relaxed" compared to the men's matches (not in the sense that they're not taking it seriously, but in terms of diving, faking and trying to win at every cost even if it means to fuck with your opponents) and furthermore it's just refreshing to see players enjoying themselves and the occassion so much.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Spain well on top so far here
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Dont get many young Marys these days do you?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:23:57 pm
Dont get many young Marys these days do you?

Is she hairy?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Are the good commentators busy tonight?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:26:27 pm
Are the good commentators busy tonight?

Just be thankful it's not Jonathan Pearce
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:29:25 pm
Just be thankful it's not Jonathan Pearce

We couldve had Lucy Ward, instead we get these. Theyre rubbish.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:26:27 pm
Are the good commentators busy tonight?

Glad it is not just just me... The Spanish opponents are all diving, cheating, underhand thugs 'who know what they are doing' - 'leaving their foot' in etc.

The English... do nothing wrong whatsoever... even fouls for Spain are because a Spanish player had placed her leg between the ball and English player, which the English player innocently kicked...

Not exactly reflecting or commentating on what is actually happening on the pitch - which is decent and intriguing so far...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Spain are playing really well here, controlling the England wide threat.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
England have been second best so far tonight, I was surprised she named another unchanged side. Surely she has to start mixing it a bit more, too many players looking a bit short paced at the moment. Spain look different from the other night.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:34:15 pm
England have been second best so far tonight, I was surprised she named another unchanged side. Surely she has to start mixing it a bit more, too many players looking a bit short paced at the moment. Spain look different from the other night.

She used 13 players total in the whole tournament when she won the Euros with The Netherlands.

Squad rotation just isn't her style.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Ellen White annoys the shit out of me and I'm not sure why.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Better last 5 minutes for England. And for Spaina better play they havent had many sights of the England goal. All pretty even.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:37 pm
Ellen White annoys the shit out of me and I'm not sure why.

Think it's the stupid glasses celebration.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:40:37 pm
Ellen White annoys the shit out of me and I'm not sure why.

Harry Kane impression?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:36:43 pm
She used 13 players total in the whole tournament when she won the Euros with The Netherlands.

Squad rotation just isn't her style.

13? Bloody hell.  :o
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:41:22 pm
Better last 5 minutes for England. And for Spaina better play they havent had many sights of the England goal. All pretty even.

You can thank me for that. I switched on the stream and the commentators were going on about how it's all Spain and maybe England need to just get to the break and then regroup, but since then Spain have done very little going forwardd...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Caldentes passing is on the firm side.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:43:43 pm
13? Bloody hell.  :o

Think I may have misremembered that stat, because I just looked it up and she actually used 19 different players. I think the stat was 13 different players who started matches rather than 13 players total.
