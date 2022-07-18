

Gonna pick safe and say Eng v Swe and Fra v Germany in the semis.



It would be great, if Austria manage to beat Germany and it's not completely impossible. Women's football has come a long way in Austria it seems in the last few years. They did great in 2017 when they reached the semifinal. I'm far from an expert in women's football, but you just need to look where our players are playing now. The majority of the team are playing in good leagues abroad while back in 2017 a lot of them were still playing in Austria. The achievement in 2017 probably made it a lot easier for women from Austria to get to decent clubs in decent leagues. Winning against Germany would give that another boost both in terms of international reputation, but also with how people look at women's football domestically. I don't really watch a lot of football except for when Liverpool are playing, but I really enjoy watching Austria's women's team, because I think women's football itself is much more "relaxed" compared to the men's matches (not in the sense that they're not taking it seriously, but in terms of diving, faking and trying to win at every cost even if it means to fuck with your opponents) and furthermore it's just refreshing to see players enjoying themselves and the occassion so much.