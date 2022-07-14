« previous next »
UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:51:54 pm
Why are they trying to say it wasn't a penalty when she stuck her arm out to stop the ball?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:51:56 pm
How on earth did she manage to miss that. Wow.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:52:55 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on July 14, 2022, 09:51:50 pm
How can she book the player though, that was a total accident.

Dunno, the rules change every week.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:53:48 pm
I am not even sure the ball was going in anyway, that's why I didn't think she would send her off.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:55:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on July 14, 2022, 09:50:21 pm
Red card for that??

Poor girl. Didn't do much wrong there at all. A 2nd yellow card for that? Misses the next game for a poor referee decision?

Weird that the VAR pitch-side monitor showed the same angle repeatedly - and only gave a different more fuller angle of the play later on... when the ref had seemingly already turned decided to turn away and give the penalty.


'Nicky Evrard (Belgium) penalty save against France on 90'' - https://streamja.com/G2pne (and replays of the 'handball' decision)

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:55:36 pm
Something tells me that Jonathan Pearce didn't like that decision. Just a hunch like.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 14, 2022, 09:57:45 pm
Strange group that, if Belgium and Italy draw in their game and France beat Iceland then somebody will finish 2nd and go through with 2 points ;D
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:54:15 am
Am I right in thinking England are likely to face Spain in the next round?

Would be an interesting game.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:09:04 pm
Turning over this pen.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:11:31 pm
Why spend 2 mins looking at VAR for that pen?, surley VAR should say its harsh and in any case England handballed it first
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:25:45 pm
Arghh should be scoring that.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:40:38 pm
First match I'm watching today of this year's Euro (Austria v Norway) and the reffing is fucking atrocious...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:40:59 pm
There it is :)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:44:40 pm
England finally get a goal. Back to struggling now they are against a team with a left back.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:44:58 pm
Game over :)
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 08:45:06 pm
And another!

*partridge gif*
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:08:30 pm
If this is England struggling they could have a very good tournament :P
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:13:49 pm
What a goal that is! Superb skill.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:36:31 pm
Oh dear :lmao
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:49:13 pm
England should have had double figures here.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 09:51:50 pm
Only 8 secs of injury time?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
July 15, 2022, 10:01:55 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on July 15, 2022, 09:51:50 pm
Only 8 secs of injury time?

They never seem to have a proper amount of injury time in this tournaments.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 07:33:18 am
These games have had much more friendlier atmospheres than you get with the male national side. Good to see.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 07:42:21 am
Still a huge gap between the haves and have nots in womens football. That gap isnt getting closed for a very long time, if ever.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 07:54:02 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:42:21 am
Still a huge gap between the haves and have nots in womens football. That gap isnt getting closed for a very long time, if ever.

It's like the Gold Cup in America. England are like the USA against the likes of El Salvador and Grenada. It's too uncompetitive. England should have had double figures last 2 games. I suppose England against Panama was the same but that's more rare. Norway aren't meant to be a walk over.

I suppose England get the benefit of investing a lot in women's football.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 08:19:34 am
Are England massive favourites to win this?
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:07:47 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:19:34 am
Are England massive favourites to win this?

Before the tournament Spain  were favourites, set to meet england in the quarters. I think England are the best team and should win it but this could be the toughest test.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:11:17 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:42:21 am
Still a huge gap between the haves and have nots in womens football. That gap isnt getting closed for a very long time, if ever.

One thing that annoys me is shit like

"Ellen White has now gone ahead of harry kane and closing in wayne rooney with 50 goals for England"

That type of pointless shit can only cause negativity towards women football



Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:12:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:07:47 am
Before the tournament Spain  were favourites, set to meet england in the quarters. I think England are the best team and should win it but this could be the toughest test.

Spain have looked quite ordinary without Putellas in my opinion. Theyll test England but are definitely beatable.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:14:11 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:11:17 am
One thing that annoys me is shit like

"Ellen White has now gone ahead of harry kane and closing in wayne rooney with 50 goals for England"

That type of pointless shit can only cause negativity towards women football

Yeah, theyre just baiting the womens football is not real football crowd with that kind of thing. If womens football wants to stand on its own 2 feet they should allow for their own records and stats.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:28:52 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:14:11 am
Yeah, theyre just baiting the womens football is not real football crowd with that kind of thing. If womens football wants to stand on its own 2 feet they should allow for their own records and stats.


Totally agree.

It's very stupid comparing the two.  Just like they do for cricket. 
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 09:58:02 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:11:17 am
One thing that annoys me is shit like

"Ellen White has now gone ahead of harry kane and closing in wayne rooney with 50 goals for England"

That type of pointless shit can only cause negativity towards women football





This was what we were saying in our house yesterday. It's just stupid really.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Yesterday at 08:55:22 pm
Spain with more of the ball, as per usual, but the Danes can play a bit themselves.

Denmark have to win to go through, so they won't be able to sit as deep as often in the second half.

Pretty good game, this...
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 03:32:57 pm
Seems like a lucky break with the schedule with the 19 July day off when the heat wave peaks and 8 pm kickoffs on the evening before. 5 pm kickoff in Sheffield two days from now could've been a deadly event.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 04:35:34 pm

All 4 teams can qualify for the knockout stages today - should make for for decent footy (or at least towards the end of the matches)...


'Women's EURO 2022: Who needs what to qualify from the group stage':-

www.uefa.com/womenseuro/news/0277-15990997fe80-fcd6aff4b50e-1000--who-needs-what-to-go-through


BBC build-up blog: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/58887605

Grauniad live blog for SWI vs NED: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/jul/17/switzerland-v-netherlands-womens-euro-2022-live-score-updates

Grauniad live blog for SWE vs POR: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/jul/17/sweden-v-portugal-womens-euro-2022-live-score-updates
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 04:36:31 pm
This is embarrassing. The Dutch lady speaks better English than any of the three brit pundits. Reminds me of T Henry v the usual numskulls.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
Today at 05:52:21 pm
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 04:36:31 pm
This is embarrassing. The Dutch lady speaks better English than any of the three brit pundits. Reminds me of T Henry v the usual numskulls.

Fara Williams' voice is like nails on a chalkboard.
