Still a huge gap between the haves and have nots in womens football. That gap isnt getting closed for a very long time, if ever.



It's like the Gold Cup in America. England are like the USA against the likes of El Salvador and Grenada. It's too uncompetitive. England should have had double figures last 2 games. I suppose England against Panama was the same but that's more rare. Norway aren't meant to be a walk over.I suppose England get the benefit of investing a lot in women's football.