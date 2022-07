Red card for that??



Poor girl. Didn't do much wrong there at all. A 2nd yellow card for that? Misses the next game for a poor referee decision?Weird that the VAR pitch-side monitor showed the same angle repeatedly - and only gave a different more fuller angle of the play later on... when the ref had seemingly already turned decided to turn away and give the penalty.'Nicky Evrard (Belgium) penalty save against France on 90'' - https://streamja.com/G2pne (and replays of the 'handball' decision)