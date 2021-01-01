« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July  (Read 5098 times)

Offline Crouch Potato

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 09:20:33 pm »
How the **** was that not a red card for the Spanish defender, the German was through on goal, she clearly gets her shirt grabbed and the VAR do fuck all.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 09:22:47 pm »
Those passing stats are very Spain.

The scoreline is very Germany.
Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm »
Its a shame Alexis Putellas tore her ACL right before this tournament
Online jillc

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
You just cant see this Spanish side scoring.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 pm »
Fucking hell Pearce :lmao
Offline Elzar

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 pm »
Pearce just had a fit at the offside thing again :lmao
Online jillc

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm »
Why did the keeper drift so far out?
Offline KevLFC

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:51:13 am
Club rivalry doesn't appear to really exist in the women's game. Alex Greenwood, who is scouse, has played for Everton, Liverpool, Man United and is currently playing for Man City.

No there isnt really a rivalry like the mens teams but that could change in time. I don't think you can blame them really for who they play for as there isnt alot to choose from and it depends on who can pay them the biggest wages. I have notice at the top of the women's league is getting dominated by Chelsea and City. Not surprising really with the money they have.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Yet another soft pen.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:11:19 pm »
Correctly ruled out
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #250 on: Today at 06:37:21 pm »
Beautiful strike that. From Barry Venison too, unless I misheard.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #251 on: Today at 06:37:30 pm »
Great strike from Sweden to retake the lead against Switzerland.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #252 on: Today at 06:45:28 pm »
And another, beautifully worked goal to secure the win.

Edit: Arghh, just offside. Shame that.
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:46:14 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:45:28 pm
And another, beautifully worked goal to secure the win.

Offside. Shame that, was a well worked goal.
Offline oojason

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #254 on: Today at 06:47:16 pm »

Sweden [1] - 0 Switzerland; Fridolina Rolfo on 54' - https://streamja.com/em62p

Sweden 1 - [1] Switzerland; Ramona Bachmann on 55' - https://streamja.com/jeLPX

Sweden [2] - 1 Switzerland; Hanna Bennison on 79' - https://streamja.com/oeNgL
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:07:01 pm »
:lmao

Classic commentator's curse there ;D
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #256 on: Today at 08:17:10 pm »
Ouch! Took one for the team there. Awful defending from Portugal.
Offline Hij

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #257 on: Today at 08:19:08 pm »
Went to the Germany match yesterday at Brentford - real fun actually. Great atmosphere and nice to go to a new stadium.
Online tubby

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #258 on: Today at 08:36:17 pm »
Just give the pen, how long does she need to look at that monitor.
Online jillc

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #259 on: Today at 08:38:15 pm »
It seemed to take an age that decision, once seen from the other angle it was an easy one surely?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 08:19:08 pm
Went to the Germany match yesterday at Brentford - real fun actually. Great atmosphere and nice to go to a new stadium.

What did you think of it? Bit weird isnt it, and tucked in amongst all the train lines and flats. But all quite nice.
