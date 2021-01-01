Club rivalry doesn't appear to really exist in the women's game. Alex Greenwood, who is scouse, has played for Everton, Liverpool, Man United and is currently playing for Man City.



No there isnt really a rivalry like the mens teams but that could change in time. I don't think you can blame them really for who they play for as there isnt alot to choose from and it depends on who can pay them the biggest wages. I have notice at the top of the women's league is getting dominated by Chelsea and City. Not surprising really with the money they have.