Some good goals from England, I caught a bit of the France Italy game too and thought France played some great stuff. There is no doubt the standard of play in the women’s game is getting better and better. Although I don’t think the standard of goalkeeping has , some shocking displays from the keepers.



The standard of goalkeeping has been improving - the reason why it’s behind in terms of development compared with other positions is because all of the older and more experienced goalkeepers did not have the specialised training when they were younger, and then the young goalkeepers coming through who did have that specialised training are just like most male goalkeepers, in that they tend to peak later than the average outfield player.