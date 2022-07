Norway 3 - [1] Northern Ireland; Julie Nelson goal on 49' - https://streamja.com/jeNPe & https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1545138424130293761





Norway [4] - 1 Northern Ireland; Guro Reiten free-kick on 54' - https://streamja.com/O4Q9p





4-1 full-time.





Jonathan Pearce... high time to just fuck off. Has the amazing capability to ruin near-on every game he commentates on.



Pearce is a useless c*nt. The McGuiness sisters look nothing alike, yet he still managed to name the wrong one when Caitlin was being subbed on.Overall a decent performance. They'll gain a lot of confidence, especially from the 2nd half. Although Norway should have scored more, the keeper had a great game. Definitely some hope of getting a result against Austria.