Thread for the upcoming Women's Euros.
If you're not interested in the tournament, and only have disparaging comments to make about women's football, kindly fuck off and do so elsewhere
The tournament is being held in England with the opening game at Old Trafford on 6th July and the final at Wembley on Sunday 31st July.
Holland are the current champions, finally taking the trophy from Germany who have won the tournament 8 times out of 12. Sweden in 1984 and Norway in 1993 are the only other countries to win it.
England are among the favourites, along with Holland, Germany, Spain and France.
Portugal gained entry after Russia got kicked out. Northern Ireland are taking part for the first time.Group A:
England, Austria, Norway, Northern IrelandGroup B:
Germany, Denmark, Spain, FinlandGroup C:
Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, SwitzerlandGroup D:
France, Italy, Belgium, IcelandFIXTURES
(All on BBC in some form or another)Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)Friday 8 July
Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)Quarter-finalsWednesday 20 July
- Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)Thursday 21 July
- Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)Friday 22 July
- Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)Saturday 23 July
- Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)Semi-finalsTuesday 26th July
- Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)Wednesday 27th July
- Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)FinalSunday 31st July
- Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)