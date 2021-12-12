FIXTURES

Thread for the upcoming Women's Euros.If you're not interested in the tournament, and only have disparaging comments to make about women's football, kindly fuck off and do so elsewhereThe tournament is being held in England with the opening game at Old Trafford on 6th July and the final at Wembley on Sunday 31st July.Holland are the current champions, finally taking the trophy from Germany who have won the tournament 8 times out of 12. Sweden in 1984 and Norway in 1993 are the only other countries to win it.England are among the favourites, along with Holland, Germany, Spain and France.Portugal gained entry after Russia got kicked out. Northern Ireland are taking part for the first time.England, Austria, Norway, Northern IrelandGermany, Denmark, Spain, FinlandNetherlands, Sweden, Portugal, SwitzerlandFrance, Italy, Belgium, Iceland(All on BBC in some form or another)Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)- Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)- Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)- Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)- Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)- Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)- Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)- Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)