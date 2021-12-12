« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« on: Today at 02:16:04 pm »
Thread for the upcoming Women's Euros.

If you're not interested in the tournament, and only have disparaging comments to make about women's football, kindly fuck off and do so elsewhere  :wave

The tournament is being held in England with the opening game at Old Trafford on 6th July and the final at Wembley on Sunday 31st July.
Holland are the current champions, finally taking the trophy from Germany who have won the tournament 8 times out of 12. Sweden in 1984 and Norway in 1993 are the only other countries to win it.
England are among the favourites, along with Holland, Germany, Spain and France.

Portugal gained entry after Russia got kicked out. Northern Ireland are taking part for the first time.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland



FIXTURES (All on BBC in some form or another)

Wednesday 6 July
Group A: England v Austria (20:00, Old Trafford)

Thursday 7 July
Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland (20:00, Southampton)

Friday 8 July
﻿Group B: Spain vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Denmark (20:00, Brentford)

Saturday 9 July
Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00, Sheffield)

Sunday 10 July
Group D: Belgium vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Italy (20:00, Rotherham)

Monday 11 July
Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland (17:00, Southampton)
Group A: England v Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Tuesday 12 July
Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Wednesday 13 July
Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Thursday 14 July
Group D: Italy vs Iceland (17:00, Manchester)
Group D: France vs Belgium (20:00, Rotherham)

Friday 15 July
Group A: Northern Ireland v England (20:00, Southampton)
Group A: Austria vs Norway (20:00, Brighton & Hove)

Saturday 16 July
Group B: Finland vs Germany (20:00, Milton Keynes)
Group B: Denmark vs Spain (20:00, Brentford)

Sunday 17 July
Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00, Sheffield)
Group C: Sweden vs Portugal (17:00, Wigan & Leigh)

Monday 18 July
Group D: Iceland vs France (20:00, Rotherham)
Group D: Italy vs Belgium (20:00, Manchester)


Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20 July - Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (20:00, Brighton & Hove)
Thursday 21 July - Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (20:00, Brentford)
Friday 22 July - Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (20:00, Wigan & Leigh)
Saturday 23 July - Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (20:00, Rotherham)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July - Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (20:00, Sheffield)
Wednesday 27th July - Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (20:00, Milton Keynes)

Final

Sunday 31st July - Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (17:00, Wembley)
Offline Samie

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:23:12 pm »
Nice swan dino head. Get Jimbo aka 24/7 to make this a starred topic.  :wave

The last Euro's I watched in 2017 was impressed by the Dutch so guess they will be my team now?  Also does the lass Martins still play for them? ;D
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:28:43 pm »
England have a real chance this time, now that they have a proper manager in charge of the charlatan they had in the last major tournament. They looked quite impressive against Belgium on Thursday too.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:23:12 pm
Nice swan dino head. Get Jimbo aka 24/7 to make this a starred topic.  :wave

The last Euro's I watched in 2017 was impressed by the Dutch so guess they will be my team now?  Also does the lass Martins still play for them? ;D

Leike Martens? If so, yes. She's in the squad.

The Dutch one to watch is Vivianne Meidema of Arsenal. Pure goal machine.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:28:43 pm
They looked quite impressive against Belgium on Thursday too.

The finishing in the first half left a lot to be desired. Cost me a fair bit in bets  :D
Online cissesbeard

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:10:22 pm »
taking my youngest daughter to the opening match and also italy v belgium - shes buzzing
Online Hazell

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:32:21 pm
The finishing in the first half left a lot to be desired. Cost me a fair bit in bets  :D

They played well though. They have a couple of other friendlies lined up, one against the Dutch so that'll be more a test.
Offline kellan

Re: UEFA Women's Euro 2022 6th - 31st July
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:34:58 pm »
This tournament feels wide open. I really don't know who to pick as my guess for the winner. Right now I'm leaning Sweden's way. They have a pretty nice route to the semis.

But then again, Hegerberg has made herself available for Norway. And Meidema is in the Dutch squad. The French have Katoto. Denmark will be turning to Harder. Hemp has had a great season for City and will be a big threat for England if she carries her form into the tournament.

The only team who doesn't have a big scorer is Spain. Which is a damn shame, because they have everything else.

Group B is the fun one.
