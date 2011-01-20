When Corbyn was looking get Brexit through and calling for article 50 to be invoked ASAP, he got a 30 seat gain from
When he was duped into a peoples vote we ended up with the worst government imaginable with an 80 sear majority
For me threre is no way OS was breaking through to the white working class on a remain agenda.
Corbyn calling for us to invoke Art 50 ASAP the following morning showed just how unfit he was to be leader. he had hours to think of a few words of caution with a responsible answer. what we got was a few words off the top of his head telling us Art 50 has to be invoked ASAP, he then spent years defending himself saying he didn't actually mean straight away. he did himself and the remain campaign a lot of damage. even Hananns response got more respect, how we should stand back and take stock and not rush things, as we all knew triggering art 50 started the clock, no responsible leader should have called for Art 50 to be invoked asap, Corbyn never won any votes for saying we must invoke art 50 asap. he infuriated millions. so this wasn't some smart move by Corbyn, it was a stupid thing to say even if 90% of the country voted leave. he had the opportunity to show himself as intelligent responsible leader if he had given the country a few words of caution telling us to stand back and think before invoking art 50. we got a few off the cuff words he regretted for years.
A lot happened from that day to the 2017 GE but I can't think of anything Corbyn said that influenced public opinion on Brexit, I can think of many things May and the Torys said that won over voters, the only people who had any influence were remain campaigners who saw no other option but to vote Labour to stop Mays Brexit. many held their nose and voted Labour with suspicion.
Corbyns brexit arguments were about the UK being a off shore tax haven didn't have much impact. true but nothing said with the conviction of a politician who feared brexit.
Owen Smiths speeches were hardly noticed as he was a backbencher. short video below of a typical Smith speech. interesting comments. many don't know who he was and whether he still around but they are very impressed.
Never say you weren't warned the poster says. pity he never had the chance to be more high profile as he had all the qualities of a great leader we needed at the time. Intelligence, foresight. guts. decency.
Brexit Bin 🇪🇺🕊🇺🇦 #BrexitReality on Twitter: "In case you missed it ... Never say you weren't warned. https://t.co/5pwUA4VCv1
" / Twitter
Duped into a peoples vote or dragged kicking and screaming towards a peoples vote. people saw it as being dragged kicking and screaming, problem by then was nobody trusted him. they had hope in 2017 but they knew he was sitting on the fence allowing Brexit to happen. Corbyn went on interview after interview denying Labour members and voters support another referendum. McCluskey as usual said some nasty things to defend Corbyns stance refusing to accept most Labour members + voters are for a referendum. Corbyn had lost the arguments. had no influence on public opinion and lost the trust of millions by 2019.