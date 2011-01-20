The subsequent election was won by a landslide, based on the slogan get Brexit done. In terms of trying to win the election this evidently was the right call. Look at the European election results, The Brexit party got the most votes

Remain voters, in contrast, continued to be evenly divided between Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Indeed, the Remain vote did not begin to consolidate at all until the 2019 election was called. Although the Liberal Democrats had played a vital role in triggering the contest, the moment it was announced their support began to fall away, and Labour emerged as clearly the most popular choice of Remain voters. By the time the final polls were published, Labour support was up on its pre-election standing by 12 points among Remain voters, while the Liberal Democrats were down by 12 points.



I assume your saying Corbyns backing or at best his ambiguity over Brexit won over voters in 2017 so this proved he would have been correct to go into the 2019 GE using the same tactics. People who wanted to remain felt let down by 2019. it was too late to win them back when he was forced to announce Labour will support a vote on the deal they negotiate. even that was looked on with suspicion for a few reasons.I don't know how anyone can look at the big swing to the Tory Brexit and the Brexit party dominance in the European low turn out MEP elections as a defence for Corbyns stance on supporting Brexit, it shows how little support he won in the following years after 2017 GE. surely people remember the period. Leave voters don't trust him and remain voters don't trust him.The polls showed Labour were in for a hammering at the beginning of 2019 before Johnson took over in July. I remember Corbyn demanding a election time and time again for show then crapping himself when Johnson called him out. Johnson mocked him time and time again over it.Calling for art 50 to be invoked now and then pointing to the 2017 GE result proves it must have been a positive is stretching things too far. Corbyn wouldn't have spent the next few years defending himself for that statement if people thought it was a positive. to be honest in 6yrs ive never heard anyone argue it was a good thing to do until today.I understood where the Lib Dems were coming from when they said they will stop Brexit without a referendum. it was the counter argument to the Torys forcing through a hard Brexit without a referendum. too subtle for voters, they messed up badly as most people believed the only way Brexit should be stopped was with another referendum.The argument seems to be the fact the country moved towards leaving after the vote to leave proves Corbyn was right to support leaving without a peoples vote.I doubt if many remain supporters would agree. it showed he never influenced public opinion. he lost the arguments and the publics support.