I ship goods both to Norway and Britain in my work and believe me, it's no easier or cheaper getting things into Norway than Britain in spite of the proximity. The Norwegian customs is a very complicated process all the time. EEA or not. That's the fault of EU regulations and not the Norwegians. They say it's a single market yet block exports as a mechanism of bullying Norway into accepting something else than they agreed to.



The problem with the discourse on this forum is that many people believe the EU are blameless angels who can do no wrong when it's a nasty organization always threatening workers' rights in Nordic countries. It generally only caters to multinational corporations rather than citizens of their member countries. They steal enormous amounts of money from the treasuries of Northern countries for the priviliges of access to the German market for our corporations.



It's just a question of which mean gang, the Tories or the EU should be in charge of the bullying. In your case it seems like 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend' more than anything else. One thing is for certain, I'm solely a Swede and have no identification to any European identity. I could care less about it. I have much greater identification to Norway than to any other EU member state for linguistic and cultural reasons. An EU passport doesn't mean I care more about Malta, Bulgaria or Cyprus than I do for my neighbours. Sorry.



The politicians love the project because it allows them cozy MEP jobs where they don't need to do shit for a decade after their domestic career is over. That's what it's devolved into.



Britain with the Bozo clown is a big clusterfuck, but that doesn't mean the EU is in any way something else than an obsolete colossus with no other purpose than dictating laissez-faire capitalism on its subjects. So then the question is: does it really matter if austerity is imposed on you from Westminster or Brussels in the end? They just squabble on who can control the power structure but the end goal of Bozo and the likes of von der Leyen is the same: total domination by the wealthy elites over everyone else.



It's why the EU question is political football to me. Unless you remove the pillars of the abusive system it doesn't actually change that much no matter who's whipping the regular people. For me, having the ability to live abroad means nothing because I don't want to.