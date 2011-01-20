« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath  (Read 38484 times)

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,364
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #280 on: January 17, 2023, 07:24:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 17, 2023, 07:01:28 pm
Any news on where he's disappeared to?

Does him been sent off in the U21'S have any bearing on him not been available ?
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #281 on: January 17, 2023, 07:24:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 17, 2023, 07:01:28 pm
Any news on where he's disappeared to?

Isn't he serving a suspension after a red card for the 21s?
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #282 on: January 17, 2023, 07:35:31 pm »
Makes sense, just hope it's not another setback.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #283 on: January 18, 2023, 11:32:46 am »
Bizzare situation
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,016
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #284 on: January 18, 2023, 05:29:59 pm »
He was well enough to go abseiling off the roof of Anfield today

Edit: mind you Jota was there too. As you were
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Ratboy3G

  • Sworn enemy of Mousegirl5G
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #285 on: January 18, 2023, 05:31:08 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on January 18, 2023, 11:32:46 am
Bizzare situation

Suspensions for red cards are pretty normal, not bizarre really 🤔
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #286 on: January 18, 2023, 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 18, 2023, 05:29:59 pm
He was well enough to go abseiling off the roof of Anfield today

Edit: mind you Jota was there too. As you were

Does he understand that red card suspensions don't have to be physical?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,483
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #287 on: January 18, 2023, 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January 18, 2023, 05:36:19 pm
Does he understand that red card suspensions don't have to be physical?
:)
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #288 on: January 18, 2023, 05:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on January 18, 2023, 05:31:08 pm
Suspensions for red cards are pretty normal, not bizarre really 🤔

It was a nonsensical red card, you'd have expected to overturn that.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,359
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #289 on: January 18, 2023, 10:59:25 pm »
Wouldn't it just have been a one game suspension?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #290 on: January 21, 2023, 11:09:06 pm »
This one is confusing. 

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,603
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #291 on: January 21, 2023, 11:13:21 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2023, 11:09:06 pm
This one is confusing. 



Its not. He is an 18 year old who joined from a Scottish PL team who had a breakout season. This is a different level and will take time.

The confusing thing is the club thinking things were so good that he could be our third biggest signing in the summer.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #292 on: January 21, 2023, 11:18:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 21, 2023, 11:13:21 pm
Its not. He is an 18 year old who joined from a Scottish PL team who had a breakout season. This is a different level and will take time.

The confusing thing is the club thinking things were so good that he could be our third biggest signing in the summer.

Of course it will take time - but the lack of minutes overall is odd. I do appreciate the weird injury situation - but he's looked good in the couple games he's played.

Simply saying it would be good to see him a bit more.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,359
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #293 on: January 21, 2023, 11:36:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 21, 2023, 11:13:21 pm
Its not. He is an 18 year old who joined from a Scottish PL team who had a breakout season. This is a different level and will take time.

The confusing thing is the club thinking things were so good that he could be our third biggest signing in the summer.
Yeah agree with you, nothing confusing in this one. He's less experienced than Robertson was [and he took how many months for his first appearance, and then being trusted to play the desired role], and his skill set in Scotland seemed better suited to playing in the opposition half than defending [and look at what Klopp did with vastly more experienced Moreno, benching him a year to improve the discipline required for the role]

Was never going to be playing much this season, even less so given our team's performances. Just look at how little even Tsimikas is playing.

Carvalho is the one I don't get, to be honest.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #294 on: January 21, 2023, 11:51:10 pm »
Just a note - he is 19 as of last July. The step up from Scotland to the PL is difficult - but he will need some minutes. He actually profiles well - at least when we had a plan.
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #295 on: January 22, 2023, 03:17:00 am »
Aside from the sending off, how have his performances been in the youth sides?.
Logged

Offline Dudek savessssss.........!

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop Forum
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #296 on: January 22, 2023, 08:38:41 pm »
looks like Ramsay (and Ben Doak) played for the U-21's today, lost 0-1 to Crystal Palace;

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-u21s-beaten-crystal-palace-premier-league-2
Logged
There was a two-minute interlude where Liverpools three-man attack squared up against Uniteds three-man defence and basically stalked them back into their own penalty area, like battle-hardened mountain wolves closing in on a flock of geriatric sheep.  Barney Ronay at Anfield @barneyronay Sun 19 Jan 2020 20.36 GMT

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #297 on: January 22, 2023, 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 21, 2023, 11:13:21 pm
Its not. He is an 18 year old who joined from a Scottish PL team who had a breakout season. This is a different level and will take time.

The confusing thing is the club thinking things were so good that he could be our third biggest signing in the summer.

He's looked decent in the games he's been given though. It's not like he's looked miles off it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,273
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #298 on: January 22, 2023, 08:55:38 pm »
We saw very little of Tsimikas in his first season if I recall. Then last year he stepped in and was more than ok.

Might just be one of those where its taking time to get things right behind the scenes.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,762
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #299 on: January 22, 2023, 09:27:26 pm »
Hes a kid, and we know the gaffer likes experience when were struggling. Its hardly a damning indictment that hes not played much, I suspect he just doesnt want to throw a kid to the lions.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #300 on: January 22, 2023, 09:37:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 22, 2023, 09:27:26 pm
Hes a kid, and we know the gaffer likes experience when were struggling. Its hardly a damning indictment that hes not played much, I suspect he just doesnt want to throw a kid to the lions.

It's probably the case - but Badger and Elliot are playing a lot (ok maybe injuries are partly at play there).
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #301 on: January 22, 2023, 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 22, 2023, 08:55:38 pm
We saw very little of Tsimikas in his first season if I recall. Then last year he stepped in and was more than ok.

Might just be one of those where its taking time to get things right behind the scenes.

Got Covid at the start of the season and then had a nightmare with injuries.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #302 on: January 22, 2023, 10:27:40 pm »
The last time he played he was pretty good, but Milner has been excellent in that right back position as of late so I get why he gets the nod over the inexperienced Ramsay.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #303 on: February 4, 2023, 04:50:14 pm »
Is he injured? Suspended? Exciting prospect, highly rated young right back but he never even makes the subs bench lately and hasn't been added to the European squad !
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,304
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #304 on: February 4, 2023, 04:51:12 pm »
It's odd. May as well give the likes of Ramsey, Phillips and Clark a run.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,985
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #305 on: February 4, 2023, 04:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Lad on February  4, 2023, 04:50:14 pm
Is he injured? Suspended? Exciting prospect, highly rated young right back but he never even makes the subs bench lately and hasn't been added to the European squad !

He's not injured.  Played an Under 21 game the other day.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #306 on: February 4, 2023, 04:54:06 pm »
He's been bedded in slowly a la Robertson. Came here with an injury.


Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #307 on: February 4, 2023, 04:54:57 pm »
Yeah I'm not too bothered about him not appearing much this season, he's had a couple of injuries and is getting used to this level.  But if he's not featuring next season, then it's a weird one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,707
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »


Seems a pretty serious knee job that
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:11:21 pm »
Mad that he was in training pics last week, had no game then next thing you know is posting hospital selfies with a long term injury. That's the way it goes for us sadly! Hopefully he can make pre season, been a crap year for him with all the injuries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 