Its not. He is an 18 year old who joined from a Scottish PL team who had a breakout season. This is a different level and will take time.



The confusing thing is the club thinking things were so good that he could be our third biggest signing in the summer.



Yeah agree with you, nothing confusing in this one. He's less experienced than Robertson was [and he took how many months for his first appearance, and then being trusted to play the desired role], and his skill set in Scotland seemed better suited to playing in the opposition half than defending [and look at what Klopp did with vastly more experienced Moreno, benching him a year to improve the discipline required for the role]Was never going to be playing much this season, even less so given our team's performances. Just look at how little even Tsimikas is playing.Carvalho is the one I don't get, to be honest.