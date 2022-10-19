Right up yiz, ya fud! in the local vernacular I believe.
Ramsay streets ahead of any player at our neighbours
Looks profoundly Scottish
Racist.
Looks profoundly Scottish
Player of the matchCalvin Ramsaywith an average of 7.48https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63462886
Wait till Doak gets 5 minutes at the end of a match.
I feel I am qualified to adjudicate here: he in fact has the look of a Scottish teenage football jaikie. A look that has not changed since the 1930s: bad haircut & skelpit face. Hes also surprisingly big. Which may be handy.
Sexist too.
A sort of Davie Dodds with a shave and a haircut.And a face transplant
