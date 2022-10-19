« previous next »
Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #200 on: October 19, 2022, 12:56:46 am
Quote from: ABZ Rover on October 18, 2022, 11:35:18 pm
Right up yiz, ya fud! in the local vernacular I believe.

He's not from Glasgow though! It would be more like "Fit a loon!"  ;D
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:00:54 pm
First touch at Anfield is a Cruyff turn that sends a Napoli player off down the shops.  Think he might do alright.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:01:27 pm
Nice debut cameo
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm
Ramsay streets ahead of any player at our neighbours
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #204 on: Today at 10:02:33 pm
Not much to go on as he wasnt on for long but I was surprised how big he looks, unit.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #205 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm
I liked his no nonsense defending too.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:03:15 pm
Defended the back post, blimey.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm
Love the confidence, from everything I had seen of him he's great o  the ball so wonderful for him to show it instantly
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:03:16 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:02:23 pm
Ramsay streets ahead of any player at our neighbours

Even the late lamented Delli Alli?
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #209 on: Today at 10:04:41 pm
That Cruyff turn was beautiful. Infact that whole passage of play was sexy. One touch football. Welcome to Liverpool kiddo
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:05:33 pm
Looked good when he came on. Hopefully pushes trent and provide some competition
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:07:33 pm
Looked pretty assured in his cameo.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:09:40 pm
Looks a good player.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:20:57 pm
Finally gets his debut, he will be a proper player for us over the next few years.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:23:44 pm
Didnt play long but I thought he showed some really good signs, looks like he could be a really good player. Well surely see him make his first start against Derby.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #215 on: Today at 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:02:23 pm
Ramsay streets ahead of any player at our neighbours

Good at home and away games.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #216 on: Today at 10:29:24 pm
Looks profoundly Scottish
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #217 on: Today at 10:31:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:24 pm
Looks profoundly Scottish

Racist.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #218 on: Today at 10:31:43 pm
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #219 on: Today at 10:31:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:24 pm
Looks profoundly Scottish

Hopefully Ben Doak has the same gnarly Scottish facial grimace that looks like hes walking into a gale.

Kenny certainly had that look.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #220 on: Today at 10:39:18 pm
Player of the match

Calvin Ramsay

with an average of 7.48

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63462886

:D
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #221 on: Today at 10:39:43 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:39:18 pm
Player of the match

Calvin Ramsay

with an average of 7.48

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63462886

:D

Wait till Doak gets 5 minutes at the end of a match.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #222 on: Today at 10:39:58 pm
Man of the match on the BBC player ratings tonight, well played lad.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #223 on: Today at 10:40:24 pm
Would be delighted if this kid can be an able stand in like Tsimi on the opposite side. Looked assured tonight
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #224 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:39:43 pm
Wait till Doak gets 5 minutes at the end of a match.

ha ha really really want him to start against Derby, he's been electric every time I've watched him play.
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #225 on: Today at 10:49:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:24 pm
Looks profoundly Scottish

I feel I am qualified to adjudicate here: he in fact has the look of a Scottish teenage football jaikie. A look that has not changed since the 1930s: bad haircut & skelpit face. Hes also surprisingly big. Which may be handy.

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #226 on: Today at 11:18:58 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:49:34 pm
I feel I am qualified to adjudicate here: he in fact has the look of a Scottish teenage football jaikie. A look that has not changed since the 1930s: bad haircut & skelpit face. Hes also surprisingly big. Which may be handy.

A sort of Davie Dodds with a shave and a haircut.

And a face transplant
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #227 on: Today at 11:22:36 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:43 pm
Sexist too.
sorry sugar tits
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #228 on: Today at 11:22:46 pm
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 11:18:58 pm
A sort of Davie Dodds with a shave and a haircut.

And a face transplant


 ;D
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #229 on: Today at 11:36:41 pm
Great to see him get some mins. Needs some full games to get acquainted with the intensity and speed.

