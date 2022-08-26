« previous next »
Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

newterp

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 02:44:37 am
Wonder if they found a small tear in a ligament and just had him have the surgery now?

Though I swear he met up with the team in Austria to start working out. He was also in a couple of preseason workout bike pictures 
lfcred1976

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 06:51:42 am
Is Calvin Ramsay an actual real person, or is he the Scottish Ben Davies?  All gone very quiet with him.
TtotheVizzo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 09:53:48 am
lfcred1976

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 10:07:54 am
NarutoReds

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 10:25:41 am
Do our players nowadays could get injured just by eating bananas? Blimey!  :-\ :-\ :-\
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

[new username under construction]

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 10:31:28 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on August 26, 2022, 10:25:41 am
Do our players nowadays could get injured just by eating bananas? Blimey!  :-\ :-\ :-\

Depends how seductively they do it i suppose
NarutoReds

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 10:36:10 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 26, 2022, 10:31:28 am
Depends how seductively they do it i suppose
Effing, hell.  ;D  ;D
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

NarutoReds

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 10:37:11 am
Owh, I just knew and realised it today. **Thanks to the thread's title by the way.

"Slainte Mhath" is equal to cheers in Scotland.

The term Slàinte Mhath (Pronounced Slanj-a-va) is actually both Irish and Scots Gaelic. The way the phrase is pronounced is the same for both languages, however the way it is spelt differs subtly. The Irish spell it Slàinte Mhaith.
The phrase translates to "Good health" in both dialects, and if you want to respond to this using Scots Gaelic, you would say, "do dheagh shlainte" meaning "to your good health."
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 11:15:24 am
Quote from: TtotheVizzo on August 26, 2022, 09:53:48 am
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChsUev4KBjk/

He lives

Is that a current photo next to Chamberlain?

If so, avoid him like the plague. Hes a one man bad injury hoodoo. :D
newterp

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 12:20:10 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 26, 2022, 11:15:24 am
Is that a current photo next to Chamberlain?

If so, avoid him like the plague. Hes a one man bad injury hoodoo. :D

yeah is that current or from pre-season?
Classycara

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 26, 2022, 05:30:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on August 26, 2022, 12:20:10 pm
yeah is that current or from pre-season?
almost certainly current. he posted it yesterday with an arm muscle emoji, and no mention of it being an old pic. maybe getting on the bike was a step up in his rehab
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 29, 2022, 09:35:36 pm
Was in training today, so he's back now.  ;D

Xanderzone

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 30, 2022, 03:44:21 pm
Glad to see he's training because was starting to get real Ben Davies "does he actually exist" vibes off this one.

Slightly sarcastic of course but I hope he's good.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 30, 2022, 03:48:49 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on August 30, 2022, 03:44:21 pm
Glad to see he's training because was starting to get real Ben Davies "does he actually exist" vibes off this one.

Slightly sarcastic of course but I hope he's good.

Well hes only 18 so hes got a few months to prove himself. :D

Hopefully hell be fit in time to give Trent a rest, particularly in the domestic cups.
killer-heels

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 30, 2022, 05:25:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August 30, 2022, 03:48:49 pm
Well he’s only 18 so he’s got a few months to prove himself. :D

Hopefully he’ll be fit in time to give Trent a rest, particularly in the domestic cups.

We dont play a cup match until early November i think?
JasonF

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 30, 2022, 05:59:53 pm
Shame he's only just back or he might have had a little run out tonight in the EFL Trophy match.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
August 30, 2022, 06:01:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF on August 30, 2022, 05:59:53 pm
Shame he's only just back or he might have had a little run out tonight in the EFL Trophy match.

Theres a few games to come so he could get a game then.
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
September 29, 2022, 02:05:56 pm
Passmaster Molby

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
September 29, 2022, 08:06:39 pm
Shit just got real, welcome back lad.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
September 29, 2022, 08:22:22 pm
Might fancy getting on the pitch against Rangers on Tuesday.
Ghost Town

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
September 29, 2022, 08:29:26 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September 29, 2022, 08:22:22 pm
Might fancy getting on the pitch against Rangers on Tuesday.
Are you an Everton fan? ;)
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 3, 2022, 03:03:17 pm
any sign of this man coming back yet?
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 3, 2022, 03:05:48 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October  3, 2022, 03:03:17 pm
any sign of this man coming back yet?

Yes.
killer-heels

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 3, 2022, 03:34:52 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October  3, 2022, 03:03:17 pm
any sign of this man coming back yet?

18 year old signed from the Scottish league. Dont bank on it making much difference yet.
Samie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 3, 2022, 03:51:47 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on October  3, 2022, 03:03:17 pm
any sign of this man coming back yet?

All you had to do was look four posts above you.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 3, 2022, 04:25:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on October  3, 2022, 03:51:47 pm
All you had to do was look four posts above you.
yes and I assumed he might have been on bench for the weekend.
smurfinaus

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 8, 2022, 03:08:11 am
Hooray!!!. Hope he is given enough minutes to push TAA...especially if TAA falls back to old habits in the games ahead..
Benimar Col

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
October 9, 2022, 10:15:34 pm
hopefully he makes his debut in Glasgow against the teddy bears
Frenchie

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 01:14:09 am
So what has happened to this lad?
a little break

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 03:42:15 am
Does this chap exist?
Ghost Town

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Today at 04:33:32 am
Jean, time to dip the dummies in gin again...
