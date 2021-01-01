« previous next »
Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath

Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #160 on: Today at 02:44:37 am
Wonder if they found a small tear in a ligament and just had him have the surgery now?

Though I swear he met up with the team in Austria to start working out. He was also in a couple of preseason workout bike pictures 
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #161 on: Today at 06:51:42 am
Is Calvin Ramsay an actual real person, or is he the Scottish Ben Davies?  All gone very quiet with him.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #162 on: Today at 09:53:48 am
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #163 on: Today at 10:07:54 am
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #164 on: Today at 10:25:41 am
Do our players nowadays could get injured just by eating bananas? Blimey!  :-\ :-\ :-\
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #165 on: Today at 10:31:28 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:25:41 am
Do our players nowadays could get injured just by eating bananas? Blimey!  :-\ :-\ :-\

Depends how seductively they do it i suppose
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:36:10 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:31:28 am
Depends how seductively they do it i suppose
Effing, hell.  ;D  ;D
Re: Calvin Ramsay joins LFC - Slainte Mhath
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:37:11 am
Owh, I just knew and realised it today. **Thanks to the thread's title by the way.

"Slainte Mhath" is equal to cheers in Scotland.

The term Slàinte Mhath (Pronounced Slanj-a-va) is actually both Irish and Scots Gaelic. The way the phrase is pronounced is the same for both languages, however the way it is spelt differs subtly. The Irish spell it Slàinte Mhaith.
The phrase translates to "Good health" in both dialects, and if you want to respond to this using Scots Gaelic, you would say, "do dheagh shlainte" meaning "to your good health."

They speak English in Scotland?
