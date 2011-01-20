Useful practice for playing against our neighbours
Gotta say this kind of signing is right up my Lang Stracht. I think hell surprise a few in the way Tsimikas has, given time. Every Aberdonian Ive spoken to (one) has raved about him. Sharkfin says the best prospect there in 20 years - that includes James Maddison and Ryan Fraser, for current Premier League players. Strachan is probably the one player who made the biggest impact down here having come from there - once he got away from Ferguson. Anyway, he has all the tools to do really well - quite an ask to go up against the best right back in the game.
Your forgetting Stevie Archibald.
Blasphemy to forget about club legend Charlie Adam.
Welcome Calvin! Hopefully he gets a few games in the domestic cups to show what he can do
Quite low expectations you have there. I'd say hopefully he has lots of games in the league and CL because he turns out to be absolutely boss
Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury. Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems but the medical department tells us if we dont take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future.So, when you are that young then of course he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments, so he didnt train yet with the team but is doing a lot of fitness work. So, it will not take too long I think.So I didnt see him yet in training but everything we saw about him, we heard about him, I heard from him: a fantastic boy. And what a player he is, what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional.In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term.
Shame he can't get started yet, but good that they caught it in the medical and can get him the right treatment to make sure it's not an issue going forward.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]