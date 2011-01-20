Shame he can't get started yet, but good that they caught it in the medical and can get him the right treatment to make sure it's not an issue going forward.



Have a season ticket at Pittodrie and Calvin missed a couple of months late last year with a hamstring injury and then struggled to be consistently fit following that. Think his head was perhaps turned by transfer speculation in January, also.90 minutes was a stretch at times but last year was really his breakthrough. Aberdeen were a shambles on and off the pitch but he has been on the fringes of the first team for last few seasons. Was talk of him getting a chance earlier but had to wait until he was 16 (was going to be named in match day squad until we realised was against SPL rules].Think its a good deal for both sides. Definitely has the potential and will benefit from better sports science, coaching etc. I dont think hes ready to step in as a regular back up to Trent straight away but hopefully proves me wrong.