Author Topic: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #40 on: June 17, 2022, 08:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 17, 2022, 08:23:09 am
If he does well at right back I'd like to see him shifted to midfield.
interesting to see robertson having a go in midfield too.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #41 on: June 17, 2022, 08:30:19 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 16, 2022, 02:32:54 pm
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1537389572836974593

---

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61828651
"he looks comfortable on the ball, is strong with both feet, and his dribbling ability draws fouls"
"Defending crosses to the back post is a vulnerability "

Sounds like he will fit right in as RB here  ;D
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:12:38 pm »
Playing PL as an 18yo from Scotland will be a big ask. Would send him on loan for a year - has done Neco no harm, and Gomez is more than a decent backup for Trent
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium

Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on June 17, 2022, 08:30:19 pm
"he looks comfortable on the ball, is strong with both feet, and his dribbling ability draws fouls"
"Defending crosses to the back post is a vulnerability "

Sounds like he will fit right in as RB here  ;D

He'll also never get picked by Southgate. Of course, this is a bit more justified in Ramsay's case.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:33:10 pm »
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 08:12:38 pm
Playing PL as an 18yo from Scotland will be a big ask. Would send him on loan for a year - has done Neco no harm, and Gomez is more than a decent backup for Trent

There are definitely arguments both for and against. Training with the current full backs while playing in the U23's in the autumn could do him some good. On the other hand, if Celtic are offering a nearly guaranteed first-team place in the Champions League group stage it's worth considering.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:03:15 pm »
His stats and the little highlights  I've seen of him tells you his "Trent lite" and he's genuinely two footed. If he was told he wasn't coming here to be a genuine backup for Trent I bet he would've stayed a couple more years at Aberdeen. He's 18, he'd have a few more clubs interested later down the line.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on June 17, 2022, 04:29:22 pm
actually kind of miss the awkward medical pictures with dr zaf.

 :) Yes the dr Zaf looking at the various players knees pics are classics
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:23:53 am »
Evening to my fellow reds! I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, who is also from Aberdeen! I have not been on here to post since the devastating loss to Real Madrid in 2018, how times have changed. It will be weird to read RAWK as having been crowned Premier League champions. That Said, I felt compelled to return in such glorious times as these. Never really thought the day would come when someone from my city would sign for my team!

As I am in the fortunate situation to have attended Pittodrie (a very respectable) 1 time this season past, I feel honour bound to report my field intelligence back to you, the good people of RAWK. I am talking real world, human reconnaissance that could be vital to the war effort next season.

First of all, the name. You have to admit it's a cool name. Especially in Aberdeen. Calvin Klein is very popular here (low bar).

Okay, but seriously, he can play! My brother saw him a few more times this season and we both agree, he is probably one of the best players we have ever seen in the Dons shirt, certainly from the  last 20 years anyway. I don't say that lightly, we both played to a high level growing up and I consider myself a more technical analyser of the game than most fans. He definitely fits many of the criteria of a Klopp mould of player and of the full back role he currently utilises. I actually made this remark during the game I was at, months before we knew he would go to Liverpool.

He can dribble! This is his most eye catching attribute and he goes by players at ease sometimes. He has a couple of signatures, one which forced my brother to exclaim "fuck me, hes slippery", in the family stand of all places. He is a threat down the byline, and cutting infield, where he can shoot or pass. Look up a video of him doing this for the youth team at 13 years old, rocketing in a left foot shot from distance. Aberdeen FC media department will be very grateful for the pageviews.

I'm amazed to utter the words, but he does have potential. He has much work to do on positioning and defending in general, and even his technical ability will need to be raised when joining an elite club. The most obvious thing he needs to work on is aerial defence when balls are targeted cross-field, but this is also tied to physical development which will come more naturally.

Overall I rate him as having a very good chance to developing into a useful weapon down the flank, who offers something a little more direct than Alexander-Arnold. This signing will be seen as a low key and perhaps underwhelming signing to some, but I think people may be surprised once they see him play. I know I was. I think once he settles in and learns the standards and the technical patterns, his game will possibly raise a level or two playing around better players.

Last but not least, I can confirm that he does not belong to the group of Aberdeen FC players that frequent the bars and clubs of Aberdeen on a weekly basis. Yes this does happen. If you want to meet a "professional footballer", then look no further than the casinos of Aberdeen at 4.30am on a Saturday or Sunday morning. You stumble in, bleary eyed and hungry for the city's hottest ticket in town at that time, the breakfast platter (again, low bar), only to find Zander Diamond on the roulette wheel.

Let's be excited! I am probably the only person in my city that is happy with this transfer, what with all the Fergie worshipping Man UTD fans we have here.

Oh yea, happy Darwin Nunez day, week, year!
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:41:24 am »
What a belting post! Glad to have you back after your little sabbatical. :)

Now just making some tea and toast while we wait for Roy's erudite views on the matter.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #49 on: Today at 10:59:15 am »
Confirmation of the signing from the club:

Liverpool FC have completed the signing of Scotland U21 international Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.

The right-back joins the Reds on a long-term contract after passing a medical and finalising the transfer at the AXA Training Centre.

Ramsay progressed through the youth ranks at Aberdeen to make his senior debut in March 2021 and departs having played 39 games, with nine assists and one goal.

The 18-year-old was named the Scottish Football Writers Associations Young Player of the Year for 2021-22 and was also shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Im just buzzing and its a dream come true really to be here, Ramsay told Liverpoolfc.com in his first interview after sealing the switch.

It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, its a massive achievement and Im looking forward to trying to show the fans what Ive got.

Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what Ive got and then well see what happens from there.

Ramsay is Liverpools third new signing of the summer window following the arrival of Darwin Nunez and the announcement that Fabio Carvalho will officially join the club on July 1.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »


If Neco leaves this summer I expect him to get a few games
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Get in!!! Welcome to Liverpool FC, Calvin Ramsey   :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
Nice one, welcome to the greatest football club on earth Calvin 👌🍾⚽️
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Oh hello  :wave

Another young signing, hopefully another one who we'll get his best years out of. People will talk about how much football he'll get in his first couple of years here but long term it's an interesting one too considering Trent isn't exactly getting on. I think this probably opens the door for Neco Williams to depart and get first team football, possibly also for Bradley to go out on a much needed loan. 5 subs next season might mean more minutes than expected. Maybe get him involved in some league games if we're cruising and I'd expect him to play in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Looking forward to seeing him in pre season.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Welcome to the best club in the world!
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #55 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Good luck to the lad. Im sure hell get his chance. Ive never seen him play
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:27:04 am »
Welcome lad!
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
Pretty excited about this signing. He looks like quite a special talent, and we do have a history of finding special talents at full back.

Just a bit worried about how he'll adapt to the climate?
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:31:15 am »
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
We always do well when there are Scots in the team.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Announced while I was in the shower. I should wash more often.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #61 on: Today at 11:34:21 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:32:11 am
Announced while I was in the shower. I should wash more often.

Oh that reminds me.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #62 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #63 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
For those who havent seen him yet, Scout Nation has a good YouTube video of his Aberdeen and Scotland games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlxJvPQLSs4

Two footed, quick, doesnt dive into tackles and crosses a nice ball. Looks a fantastic prospect for Jurgen and the coaching team to develop.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #64 on: Today at 11:51:32 am »
He looks like Robbo's little bro  :D
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:04:58 pm »
Welcome and good luck
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #66 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Good post, likewise I've also been to a fair few Aberdeen games this season and have really high hopes for Ramsay. Definitely needs to work on his defensive game but he already has the attacking attributes  needed to succeed. Really excited to see how he does!
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #67 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Going to have to be patient with him.  Hes still really really young and has a lot to learn.

A good preseason will help, added to the chance to learn English in the summer.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #68 on: Today at 12:27:50 pm »
Excited by this deal, it sounds like he has the attributes to be a really promising understudy to Trent, now he's come to the right club to play under the perfect manager to develop and fulfil his potential.

Looking forward to seeing how he gets on in pre-season, think we've recruited some incredibly exciting young talent this summer.

Welcome to the best club in the world, Calvin!  :scarf
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #69 on: Today at 12:34:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:27:26 pm
Going to have to be patient with him.  Hes still really really young and has a lot to learn.

A good preseason will help, added to the chance to learn English in the summer.

 ;D

Welcome to LFC, Calvin can't wait to see what he can do, a lot of clubs seemed to be interested in him.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #70 on: Today at 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 11:41:54 am
For those who havent seen him yet, Scout Nation has a good YouTube video of his Aberdeen and Scotland games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlxJvPQLSs4

Two footed, quick, doesnt dive into tackles and crosses a nice ball. Looks a fantastic prospect for Jurgen and the coaching team to develop.
I could see another potential similarity with Trent here: Speculations of a move to CM.
Looks like a very allround player.
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #71 on: Today at 12:45:17 pm »
Maybe this is the year we finally see Trent moving to midfield  ;D
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #72 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:35:46 pm
I could see another potential similarity with Trent here: Speculations of a move to CM.
Looks like a very allround player.

dont forget the pundits and media favourite go to for full backs

losing a challenge on his back post. especially if that man is a 6 foot 5 15 stone centre forward
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:59:05 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 11:51:32 am
He looks like Robbo's little bro  :D

Are you saying that all Scots look the same?
Re: Ramsay joins LFC 4.5 mill
« Reply #74 on: Today at 01:00:53 pm »
His haircut belongs in the academy but his talent is definitely for the first team. Welcome!!
