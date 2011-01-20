Evening to my fellow reds! I am a lifelong Liverpool fan, who is also from Aberdeen! I have not been on here to post since the devastating loss to Real Madrid in 2018, how times have changed. It will be weird to read RAWK as having been crowned Premier League champions. That Said, I felt compelled to return in such glorious times as these. Never really thought the day would come when someone from my city would sign for my team!



As I am in the fortunate situation to have attended Pittodrie (a very respectable) 1 time this season past, I feel honour bound to report my field intelligence back to you, the good people of RAWK. I am talking real world, human reconnaissance that could be vital to the war effort next season.



First of all, the name. You have to admit it's a cool name. Especially in Aberdeen. Calvin Klein is very popular here (low bar).



Okay, but seriously, he can play! My brother saw him a few more times this season and we both agree, he is probably one of the best players we have ever seen in the Dons shirt, certainly from the last 20 years anyway. I don't say that lightly, we both played to a high level growing up and I consider myself a more technical analyser of the game than most fans. He definitely fits many of the criteria of a Klopp mould of player and of the full back role he currently utilises. I actually made this remark during the game I was at, months before we knew he would go to Liverpool.



He can dribble! This is his most eye catching attribute and he goes by players at ease sometimes. He has a couple of signatures, one which forced my brother to exclaim "fuck me, hes slippery", in the family stand of all places. He is a threat down the byline, and cutting infield, where he can shoot or pass. Look up a video of him doing this for the youth team at 13 years old, rocketing in a left foot shot from distance. Aberdeen FC media department will be very grateful for the pageviews.



I'm amazed to utter the words, but he does have potential. He has much work to do on positioning and defending in general, and even his technical ability will need to be raised when joining an elite club. The most obvious thing he needs to work on is aerial defence when balls are targeted cross-field, but this is also tied to physical development which will come more naturally.



Overall I rate him as having a very good chance to developing into a useful weapon down the flank, who offers something a little more direct than Alexander-Arnold. This signing will be seen as a low key and perhaps underwhelming signing to some, but I think people may be surprised once they see him play. I know I was. I think once he settles in and learns the standards and the technical patterns, his game will possibly raise a level or two playing around better players.



Last but not least, I can confirm that he does not belong to the group of Aberdeen FC players that frequent the bars and clubs of Aberdeen on a weekly basis. Yes this does happen. If you want to meet a "professional footballer", then look no further than the casinos of Aberdeen at 4.30am on a Saturday or Sunday morning. You stumble in, bleary eyed and hungry for the city's hottest ticket in town at that time, the breakfast platter (again, low bar), only to find Zander Diamond on the roulette wheel.



Let's be excited! I am probably the only person in my city that is happy with this transfer, what with all the Fergie worshipping Man UTD fans we have here.



Oh yea, happy Darwin Nunez day, week, year!