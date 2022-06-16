« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here  (Read 1449 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« on: June 16, 2022, 09:48:57 am »
Liverpool FC 2022/23 Premier League Fixture List

July
30 - Man City (N) - jackh

August

6 - Fulham (A) - stockdam
15 - Crystal Palace (H) - jackh
22 - Man United (A) - MonsLibpool
27 - Bournemouth (H) - Brain Potter
31 - Newcastle (H) - Sheer Magnetism

September

3 - Everton (A) - CowboyKangaroo
10 - Wolves (H) - jackh
18 - Chelsea (A) - Raid

October

1 - Brighton (H) - Brain Potter
9 - Arsenal (A) - jackh
16 - Man City (H)
19 - West Ham (H)
22 - Nottm Forest (A) - telekon
30 - Leeds (H)

November

Tottenham (A) - stoz
Southampton (H)


December

Aston Villa (A) - Hazell
Leicester (H)

January

Brentford (A)
Brighton (A)
Chelsea (H)

February

Wolves (A)
Everton (H)
Newcastle (A)
Crystal Palace (A)

March

Man United (H)
Bournemouth (A)
Fulham (H)

April

Man City (A)
Arsenal (H)
Leeds (A)
Nottm Forest (H)
West Ham (A)
Tottenham (H)

May

Brentford (H)
Leicester (A)
Aston Villa (H)
Southampton (A) - paulrazor
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:19 am by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #1 on: June 16, 2022, 09:49:59 am »
Writers new and old welcome. Let us know which match you like to write a preview for
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,405
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #2 on: June 16, 2022, 10:55:44 am »
Cheers duvva for organizing this.

I can do Nottm Forest (A) if that's alright.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #3 on: June 16, 2022, 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: telekon on June 16, 2022, 10:55:44 am
Cheers duvva for organizing this.

I can do Nottm Forest (A) if that's alright.
No problem. All yours
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,390
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #4 on: June 16, 2022, 07:07:39 pm »
Well the opening game would be nicecan I have it.

Ill do other games but will wait and fill in when needed.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #5 on: June 16, 2022, 08:08:44 pm »
Ill take Chelsea away for starters this season duvva if thats ok.

Will keep an eye on the thread and take earlier ones if needed but sure others will be keen. Its great writing one, fully recommend if you havent had a go before
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #6 on: June 16, 2022, 08:10:26 pm »
Cheers chaps
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #7 on: June 17, 2022, 10:16:49 am »
Really enjoyed this last season. Can I do a seaside town double of Bournemouth and Brighton both home fixtures
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #8 on: June 17, 2022, 10:24:14 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on June 17, 2022, 10:16:49 am
Really enjoyed this last season. Can I do a seaside town double of Bournemouth and Brighton both home fixtures
Thanks Brain
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #9 on: June 17, 2022, 04:04:14 pm »
Happy to take the Palace match, though I'll probably need a reminder ;D

Cheers for coordinating again.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #10 on: June 17, 2022, 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 17, 2022, 04:04:14 pm
Happy to take the Palace match, though I'll probably need a reminder ;D

Cheers for coordinating again.
Thanks jack
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #11 on: July 18, 2022, 09:58:51 am »
Bump. Any more takers?

Does anyone wish to do a Community Shield preview?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #12 on: July 18, 2022, 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 18, 2022, 09:58:51 am
Does anyone wish to do a Community Shield preview?

I'd do that, unless anyone's got any particular enthusiasm for it? Be good to take a look at the sides' respective history in the competition ;D and reflect on some of the summer business.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #13 on: July 18, 2022, 01:42:25 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 18, 2022, 12:44:09 pm
I'd do that, unless anyone's got any particular enthusiasm for it? Be good to take a look at the sides' respective history in the competition ;D and reflect on some of the summer business.
Thanks jack

Early games against Man Utd and Everton still available
« Last Edit: July 18, 2022, 01:47:20 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #14 on: July 18, 2022, 05:03:09 pm »
I'll happily take Newcastle (H).
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #15 on: July 18, 2022, 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on July 18, 2022, 05:03:09 pm
I'll happily take Newcastle (H).
Thanks mate
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #16 on: July 23, 2022, 12:16:50 pm »
Quote from: jackh on July 18, 2022, 12:44:09 pm
I'd do that, unless anyone's got any particular enthusiasm for it? Be good to take a look at the sides' respective history in the competition ;D and reflect on some of the summer business.

As with others in the past, I'll plan to have this done after the preceding game (even though it's a friendly) - probably post it on Thursday morning/early afternoon.


 ;)
« Last Edit: July 27, 2022, 11:47:21 pm by jackh »
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #17 on: August 7, 2022, 08:42:55 pm »
Tuesday afternoon  :thumbup
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #18 on: August 7, 2022, 08:47:48 pm »
Quote from: duvva on June 16, 2022, 09:49:59 am
Writers new and old welcome. Let us know which match you like to write a preview for
Man United.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #19 on: August 7, 2022, 09:21:19 pm »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #20 on: August 7, 2022, 09:22:08 pm »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,897
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #21 on: August 9, 2022, 08:57:40 am »
Southampton away last day
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #22 on: August 9, 2022, 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August  9, 2022, 08:57:40 am
Southampton away last day
Thanks paul
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,897
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #23 on: August 9, 2022, 03:02:25 pm »
Quote from: duvva on August  9, 2022, 02:24:58 pm
Thanks paul
very welcome, got the last game every year since and incl 2019

I might throw my name down for 2 or 3 others depending on time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #24 on: August 10, 2022, 02:56:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on August  9, 2022, 03:02:25 pm
very welcome, got the last game every year since and incl 2019

Some might say we need a change of fortune then, based on at least 2019 and 2022!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #25 on: August 10, 2022, 02:57:57 pm »
Happy to take Wolves and Arsenal over the next couple of months, unless anyone is particularly keen for them.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,897
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #26 on: August 11, 2022, 09:41:14 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 10, 2022, 02:56:35 pm
Some might say we need a change of fortune then, based on at least 2019 and 2022!
With a European cup, Fa Cup and League cup in those years i think not ;)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #27 on: August 12, 2022, 12:25:29 am »
Quote from: jackh on August 10, 2022, 02:57:57 pm
Happy to take Wolves and Arsenal over the next couple of months, unless anyone is particularly keen for them.
Done, thanks again jack

Anyone else? Plenty of games to choose from. Dont worry if youve not written one before, theres no hard and fast rules and all are welcome
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline CowboyKangaroo

  • aka WayneSkippy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #28 on: August 12, 2022, 04:13:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on August 12, 2022, 12:25:29 am
Done, thanks again jack

Anyone else? Plenty of games to choose from. Dont worry if youve not written one before, theres no hard and fast rules and all are welcome
I can take Everton
Logged
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #29 on: August 13, 2022, 01:28:59 pm »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,283
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #30 on: August 15, 2022, 11:41:38 am »
Could I possibly do Spurs away?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #31 on: August 15, 2022, 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: stoz on August 15, 2022, 11:41:38 am
Could I possibly do Spurs away?
You absolutely can. Thanks
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,937
    • @hartejack
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #32 on: August 15, 2022, 06:22:31 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on August 12, 2022, 04:13:32 pm
I can take Everton

Think that's true of lots of people and teams ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,461
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm »
I can do the Villa game in December mate :wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,543
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: 2022-23 Pre Match thread - writers sign up here
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:12:34 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:26:46 pm
I can do the Villa game in December mate :wave
Thanks Hazell
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 