Cheers duvva for organizing this.I can do Nottm Forest (A) if that's alright.
Really enjoyed this last season. Can I do a seaside town double of Bournemouth and Brighton both home fixtures
Happy to take the Palace match, though I'll probably need a reminder Cheers for coordinating again.
Does anyone wish to do a Community Shield preview?
I'd do that, unless anyone's got any particular enthusiasm for it? Be good to take a look at the sides' respective history in the competition and reflect on some of the summer business.
I'll happily take Newcastle (H).
Writers new and old welcome. Let us know which match you like to write a preview for
Man United.
Tuesday afternoon
Southampton away last day
Thanks paul
very welcome, got the last game every year since and incl 2019
Some might say we need a change of fortune then, based on at least 2019 and 2022!
Happy to take Wolves and Arsenal over the next couple of months, unless anyone is particularly keen for them.
Done, thanks again jackAnyone else? Plenty of games to choose from. Dont worry if youve not written one before, theres no hard and fast rules and all are welcome
I can take Everton
Could I possibly do Spurs away?
