So for the League games up to end of March 2023, we have had the following KOs (out of 26 games)
Saturday 1230: 5 (Fulham A, Everton A, Nottingham Forest A, Chelsea H, Bournemouth A)
Saturday 1500: 6 (Bournemouth H, Brighton H, Southampton H, Brighton A, Wolves A, Fulham H)
Saturday 1730: 1 (Newcastle A)
Saturday 1945: 2 (Leeds Utd H, Palace A)
Sunday 1630: 4 (Arsenal A, Man City H, Tottenham A, Man Utd H)
Monday 1730: 2 (Aston Villa A, Brentford A)
Monday 2000: 3 (Palace H, Man Utd A, Everton H)
Wednesday 1930: 1 (West Ham H)
Wednesday 2000: 1 (Newcastle H)
Friday 2000: 1 (Leicester H)
Are there any quotas for each KO time? Just trying to second guess the final 12 games that haven't been announced yet.