So for the League games up to end of March 2023, we have had the following KOs (out of 26 games)



Saturday 1230: 5 (Fulham A, Everton A, Nottingham Forest A, Chelsea H, Bournemouth A)

Saturday 1500: 6 (Bournemouth H, Brighton H, Southampton H, Brighton A, Wolves A, Fulham H)

Saturday 1730: 1 (Newcastle A)

Saturday 1945: 2 (Leeds Utd H, Palace A)



Sunday 1630: 4 (Arsenal A, Man City H, Tottenham A, Man Utd H)



Monday 1730: 2 (Aston Villa A, Brentford A)

Monday 2000: 3 (Palace H, Man Utd A, Everton H)



Wednesday 1930: 1 (West Ham H)

Wednesday 2000: 1 (Newcastle H)



Friday 2000: 1 (Leicester H)



Are there any quotas for each KO time? Just trying to second guess the final 12 games that haven't been announced yet.



Is there a minimum/maximum number of times a team can be shown in a certain slot?Yes. In Package A (BT Sports 12.30pm slot), a team can be selected a maximum of six times throughout the season and must be picked at least once.The same applies to Sky Sports Package B (Saturday 5.30pm), while packages C (Saturday 7.45pm, Sunday 2pm) and D (Sunday 4.30pm) have a maximum of five and a minimum of two.There is no minimum number of times a side can be picked by Sky Sports for Package E (Monday 8pm or Friday 7.30-8pm and Sunday 2pm), but there is a maximum limit of five times a season.