« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: 22/23 TV Fixtures  (Read 25572 times)

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #200 on: January 12, 2023, 10:11:20 am »
Quote from: Christy Phelan on January 11, 2023, 04:03:34 pm
Ronnie rumour the Man U match will be 4.30pm on the Sunday.

Carra already said that a month ago
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #201 on: January 12, 2023, 10:15:20 am »
A chance of us playing Chelsea back-to-back and then Wolves back-to-back now? The other option is Wolves - Chelsea - Wolves - Chelsea - Wolves all in a row! Be a bit mad like but entirely possible. 🤪
« Last Edit: January 12, 2023, 10:17:22 am by stonecold_jpm »
Logged

Offline 77kop05

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #202 on: January 12, 2023, 10:28:48 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on January 12, 2023, 10:11:20 am
Carra already said that a month ago

And going by accommodation prices in the city that Sunday night the hotel owners also took note !
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #203 on: January 12, 2023, 10:31:57 am »
Quote from: Chris H on January 12, 2023, 09:38:32 am
I know its normally a Sunday 16:30 KO but does anyone have any info on when the City away game at the start of April will be?

There's no European fixtures the following midweek, so I would say there's a high likelihood of Sky picking it at the usual peak time of Sunday 4.30.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #204 on: January 12, 2023, 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: MKB on January 12, 2023, 02:21:10 am
With Man City out of the League Cup, that means that our Saturday 25 Feb fixture away to Palace will stay at 19:45 I presume.  (They'd said we would move to the 17:30 slot currently assigned to Bournemouth v City if that had to be postponed because either of them were in the final the following day.)
Yes thats correct, Palace away stays as a 1945 ko.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #205 on: January 13, 2023, 11:13:46 am »
Taking nothing granted that a) we will win the replay or b) Id get a ticket.

But was hoping they'd have announced the 4th round fixture dates and times by now. to at least let me get my head round travel options if we do progress.   
Logged

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #206 on: January 13, 2023, 11:40:26 am »
Quote from: Craig67 on January 13, 2023, 11:13:46 am
Taking nothing granted that a) we will win the replay or b) Id get a ticket.

But was hoping they'd have announced the 4th round fixture dates and times by now. to at least let me get my head round travel options if we do progress.

This site shows 4th round as weekend of 28 January so it will be around then. Actual date will only be decided when TV companies pick games, presumably after the replays.

https://www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup/round-dates
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #207 on: January 13, 2023, 01:31:01 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on January 13, 2023, 11:40:26 am
This site shows 4th round as weekend of 28 January so it will be around then. Actual date will only be decided when TV companies pick games, presumably after the replays.

https://www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup/round-dates

So actual timings only confirmed 10 days before  :(
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #208 on: January 13, 2023, 01:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig67 on January 13, 2023, 01:31:01 pm
So actual timings only confirmed 10 days before  :(

Chelsea v West Ham earlier in the season was only confirmed about 4 days in advance, so count yourself lucky  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #209 on: January 13, 2023, 02:01:46 pm »
1.30 on the Sunday
Logged

Offline Craig67

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 92
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #210 on: January 13, 2023, 02:07:59 pm »
Logged

Offline anfieldash

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 558
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #211 on: January 13, 2023, 02:08:19 pm »
Er, 1.30 on the Sunday it is whoever goes through.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,737
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #212 on: January 19, 2023, 02:04:12 pm »
Likelihood of the Arsenal game remaining at Saturday April 8 - 3pm? Praying it stays the 8th - and maybe gets moved to the 5:30pm slot?

I fear I may have made a major fuckup in buying this for my family and big bday present for my 16 year old twins.

Good part is we haven't booked flights yet.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #213 on: January 19, 2023, 02:16:01 pm »
No chance of it staying as a 3pm kick off. United v Everton is the only other 'big' game that weekend.

Champions league QF 1st leg is 11/12th, so if we beat Madrid and we're scheduled to play on 11th, it would be stay on the Saturday. The draw for this is 17th March.

Premier League fixtures for April due to be released 21st Feb, but the Arsenal game will come with a caveat.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,737
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #214 on: January 19, 2023, 02:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2023, 02:16:01 pm
No chance of it staying as a 3pm kick off. United v Everton is the only other 'big' game that weekend.

Champions league QF 1st leg is 11/12th, so if we beat Madrid and we're scheduled to play on 11th, it would be stay on the Saturday. The draw for this is 17th March.

Premier League fixtures for April due to be released 21st Feb, but the Arsenal game will come with a caveat.

Thanks!
Logged

Offline thirty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #215 on: January 23, 2023, 08:12:59 pm »
Anyone know when tv companies will announce time and date of spurs at home in league?
Logged
thirty

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #216 on: January 23, 2023, 08:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 16, 2022, 09:59:46 am
Approximate dates for announcements

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2647056

August/September   5 July
October   29 July
November   13 September
December/January   11 October
February   6 December
March   25 January
April   21 February
MW35   23 March
MW36   30 March
MW37   7 April
MW38   Post MW37
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline jammo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • 'Rocking all over the world' AKA:Leverkusen!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #217 on: January 23, 2023, 09:20:37 pm »
Liverpool-Man Utd Sun 5th Mar @ 16.30
Logged
There are only 2 teams in Liverpool. Liverpool and Liverpool reserves.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,843
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #218 on: January 23, 2023, 10:55:02 pm »
Source? :)

I've seen the Carragher post which he since deleted.
Logged

Online Tommypig

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #219 on: January 25, 2023, 02:05:17 pm »
Utd Sunday Confirmed and Bournmouth now Sat 12:30
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #220 on: January 25, 2023, 02:06:45 pm »
New details are listed below. Kick-off times are GMT.

Liverpool v Manchester United: Sunday March 5, 4.30pm (Live on Sky Sports)

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool: Saturday March 11, 12.30pm (Live on BT Sport)

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/premier-league-fixtures-two-changes-liverpool-march
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #221 on: January 25, 2023, 02:46:31 pm »
So presumably Fulham at home stays as it is, 3pm Saturday?
Logged

Offline charlotte

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • Done the treble
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #222 on: January 25, 2023, 02:57:02 pm »
Fulham is FA Cup QF - R5 is midweek according to FA website
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,207
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #223 on: January 25, 2023, 03:07:39 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on January 25, 2023, 02:46:31 pm
So presumably Fulham at home stays as it is, 3pm Saturday?

Subject to FA Cup, but yes.
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,157
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #224 on: January 25, 2023, 11:42:52 pm »
So for the League games up to end of March 2023, we have had the following KOs (out of 26 games)

Saturday 1230: 5 (Fulham A, Everton A, Nottingham Forest A, Chelsea H, Bournemouth A)
Saturday 1500: 6 (Bournemouth H, Brighton H, Southampton H, Brighton A, Wolves A, Fulham H)
Saturday 1730: 1 (Newcastle A)
Saturday 1945: 2 (Leeds Utd H, Palace A)

Sunday 1630: 4 (Arsenal A, Man City H, Tottenham A, Man Utd H)

Monday 1730: 2 (Aston Villa A, Brentford A)
Monday 2000: 3 (Palace H, Man Utd A, Everton H)

Wednesday 1930: 1 (West Ham H)
Wednesday 2000: 1 (Newcastle H)

Friday 2000: 1 (Leicester H)

Are there any quotas for each KO time?  Just trying to second guess the final 12 games that haven't been announced yet.
Logged

Offline ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
  • Internet terrorist
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #225 on: January 25, 2023, 11:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on January 25, 2023, 11:42:52 pm
So for the League games up to end of March 2023, we have had the following KOs (out of 26 games)

Saturday 1230: 5 (Fulham A, Everton A, Nottingham Forest A, Chelsea H, Bournemouth A)
Saturday 1500: 6 (Bournemouth H, Brighton H, Southampton H, Brighton A, Wolves A, Fulham H)
Saturday 1730: 1 (Newcastle A)
Saturday 1945: 2 (Leeds Utd H, Palace A)

Sunday 1630: 4 (Arsenal A, Man City H, Tottenham A, Man Utd H)

Monday 1730: 2 (Aston Villa A, Brentford A)
Monday 2000: 3 (Palace H, Man Utd A, Everton H)

Wednesday 1930: 1 (West Ham H)
Wednesday 2000: 1 (Newcastle H)

Friday 2000: 1 (Leicester H)

Are there any quotas for each KO time?  Just trying to second guess the final 12 games that haven't been announced yet.
Officially yes but its been proved on more than 1 occasion that the TV companies dont stick to the so called rules anyway so its pointless trying to predict.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline Danthemanaussiered

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #226 on: January 26, 2023, 08:31:59 am »
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on January 25, 2023, 11:42:52 pm
So for the League games up to end of March 2023, we have had the following KOs (out of 26 games)

Saturday 1230: 5 (Fulham A, Everton A, Nottingham Forest A, Chelsea H, Bournemouth A)
Saturday 1500: 6 (Bournemouth H, Brighton H, Southampton H, Brighton A, Wolves A, Fulham H)
Saturday 1730: 1 (Newcastle A)
Saturday 1945: 2 (Leeds Utd H, Palace A)

Sunday 1630: 4 (Arsenal A, Man City H, Tottenham A, Man Utd H)

Monday 1730: 2 (Aston Villa A, Brentford A)
Monday 2000: 3 (Palace H, Man Utd A, Everton H)

Wednesday 1930: 1 (West Ham H)
Wednesday 2000: 1 (Newcastle H)

Friday 2000: 1 (Leicester H)

Are there any quotas for each KO time?  Just trying to second guess the final 12 games that haven't been announced yet.

Is there a minimum/maximum number of times a team can be shown in a certain slot?

Yes. In Package A (BT Sports 12.30pm slot), a team can be selected a maximum of six times throughout the season and must be picked at least once.

The same applies to Sky Sports Package B (Saturday 5.30pm), while packages C (Saturday 7.45pm, Sunday 2pm) and D (Sunday 4.30pm) have a maximum of five and a minimum of two.

There is no minimum number of times a side can be picked by Sky Sports for Package E (Monday 8pm or Friday 7.30-8pm and Sunday 2pm), but there is a maximum limit of five times a season.
Logged

Online stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #227 on: January 27, 2023, 10:01:05 am »
Safe to say we should expect to see more Saturday 5.30 and Sunday 2pms for rest of season if were on tv?
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,310
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #228 on: January 30, 2023, 01:44:57 pm »
Quote from: SingFongFC on January 25, 2023, 02:46:31 pm
So presumably Fulham at home stays as it is, 3pm Saturday?
Quote from: swoopy on January 25, 2023, 03:07:39 pm
Subject to FA Cup, but yes.


On the FA Cup Quarter final weekend, there are two Premier League matches scheduled for live TV on the Sunday, where currently all four teams are still in the FA Cup.

They could potentially be looking for games to replace those.

As always, never take anything for granted where TV and our fixtures is concerned.   
« Last Edit: January 30, 2023, 03:01:07 pm by stoz »
Logged

Offline tasmichkata

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #229 on: Today at 03:16:01 pm »
Wolves (h) - 1-st march 8pm
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #230 on: Today at 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on Today at 03:16:01 pm
Wolves (h) - 1-st march 8pm

Fuck sake. Going to have to see if my lad can get 2 days out of school  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #231 on: Today at 03:53:19 pm »
So this fixture is now eligible for distribution cus its scheduled for midweek yes!??
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #232 on: Today at 03:53:41 pm »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 03:53:19 pm
So this fixture is now eligible for distribution cus its scheduled for midweek yes!??

It will be yes
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,547
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #233 on: Today at 04:01:28 pm »
I need to recall mine so I assume it'll reappear in my tickets queue sometime soon now so I can do that?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,173
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #234 on: Today at 04:05:10 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:01:28 pm
I need to recall mine so I assume it'll reappear in my tickets queue sometime soon now so I can do that?

Would depend if you distributed or forwarded I guess. If you forwarded then the other person owns the ticket, so they would have to forward/distribute it back to you. If you distributed you should be able to recall it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 