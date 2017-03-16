« previous next »
22/23 TV Fixtures

Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #160 on: November 27, 2022, 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april?
No, the Forest match could easily move to the Sunday which would push the West Ham match to the Wednesday.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #161 on: November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm »
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #162 on: November 27, 2022, 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
I reckon so mate, there use to be a lot more pre-set mid-week fixtures but it seems there's fewer now. So if the PL have put it in the calendar its because they anticipate a full mid-week set of fixtures.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #163 on: November 27, 2022, 09:42:02 pm »
Cheers mate 👍
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #164 on: November 27, 2022, 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
No logical reason why it won't be as a potential FA Cup replay won't apply and neither will any potential euro matches.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #165 on: November 27, 2022, 10:41:24 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april? 

No it's not definite, the tv games for April are not due to be announced until 21 February and the FA Cup Semi Finals are scheduled for April 22.
« Reply #166 on: November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm »
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D
« Reply #167 on: November 29, 2022, 08:02:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D
FA Cup QF/Fulham will be Sunday 19th at the latest, next fixture will be City on the 1st/2nd
« Reply #168 on: November 29, 2022, 08:03:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D

Yeah, Monday 20 March is the start of the international break running until Friday 31 March.
Monday night derby the Ronnie rumour.
thanks all, now to find a decently priced flight...
Today for the next fixture tv announcement. 
So should see it realised about Friday,  if lucky.
Quote from: 77kop05 on December  5, 2022, 10:31:52 am
Today for the next fixture tv announcement. 
So should see it realised about Friday,  if lucky.

Tomorrow is the provisional date.
Announcement - 3 fixtures changed except when you click the link the club just posted it's a 404 page

PL Announcement
The derby moved to Monday night
Newcastle moved to Saturday evening
Palace at 7:45 on the Saturday unless we make the EFL cup final
Anyone any idea about a date for wolves in the league ? Sound
Wolves are still in the EFL cup, so that could be the first free midweek they can get, Chelsea can be rearranged for any midweek the EFL cup is held, or any other free midweek.
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?
Quote from: AR48 on December 28, 2022, 09:50:16 am
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?
It more than likely will be as thats their primetime slot, I wouldn't bank on it though.
Anyone heard any rumours about when Chelsea away will be? Thought that might have got announced as soon as we lost to City.
Quote from: AR48 on December 28, 2022, 09:50:16 am
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?

Carra had up on his Facebook a couple of weeks back he's doing a meet and greet at St George's Hall the Saturday of United from 6pm to 10pm .
Said on the post United would be moved to Sunday. I took a punt on flights on it.
Quote from: 77kop05 on December 29, 2022, 07:23:57 am
Carra had up on his Facebook a couple of weeks back he's doing a meet and greet at St George's Hall the Saturday of United from 6pm to 10pm .
Said on the post United would be moved to Sunday. I took a punt on flights on it.

Any idea when that was? Having a quick scroll and I can't see anything

Found it in the foundation page. There's nothing on the post about it being moved to Sunday.
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 29, 2022, 09:33:49 am
Any idea when that was? Having a quick scroll and I can't see anything

Found it in the foundation page. There's nothing on the post about it being moved to Sunday.
He must've got a a slap on the wrist because it was taken down pretty quickly then the updated version posted.
Yeah that definitely isn't on there now  ;D
ridiculous he can be shared the date so he can organise his private event whilst fans officially should be waiting to plan their weekends etc
Quote from: Tommypig on November 17, 2022, 01:30:01 pm
So Liverpool v Wolves is odds on now for Tuesday 17th January possibly wednesday
do you reckon it's still likely to go ahead on 17/01? Got couple tickets and I'm still anxious about booking planes/hotels etc.
If they do announce it so close to the actual date that'd be really annoying
Anyone have any idea when the wolves league game will be on now seen as the fa cup replay is on the week people thought the league game would be on?
Logged

Quote from: SeánCLFC🔴 on Yesterday at 12:41:38 am
Anyone have any idea when the wolves league game will be on now seen as the fa cup replay is on the week people thought the league game would be on?

Did anyone other than Tommypig think that?

There's been no indication whatsoever when it will be.
I reckon we could play the Chelsea game either Saturday 28th Jan, Sun 29th Jan or Monday 30th Jan should we lose the replay. Be playing them twice in a row but needs must to get it out the way.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:54:34 am
I reckon we could play the Chelsea game either Saturday 28th Jan, Sun 29th Jan or Monday 30th Jan should we lose the replay. Be playing them twice in a row but needs must to get it out the way.

I'd imagine it depends on if the police will allow at at short notice like that
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:54:34 am
I reckon we could play the Chelsea game either Saturday 28th Jan, Sun 29th Jan or Monday 30th Jan should we lose the replay. Be playing them twice in a row but needs must to get it out the way.
what do you mean, the Chelsea game is confirmed for 21/01 12.30 KO isnt it?
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 11:09:59 am
what do you mean, the Chelsea game is confirmed for 21/01 12.30 KO isnt it?
He means the postponed away game from the middle of Sept.
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 11:09:59 am
what do you mean, the Chelsea game is confirmed for 21/01 12.30 KO isnt it?

The away game which was postponed when the Queen died.
If we lose the replay, ideally Wolves will lose to Brighton then the league game can be played on an FA Cup weekend.
Quote from: redman1974 on Yesterday at 11:09:18 am
I'd imagine it depends on if the police will allow at at short notice like that

Its almost two weeks notice! Theres been less than that for the FA Cup replays, so I cant see that being an issue, itll be more whether both clubs want to play each other back-to-back.
Ronnie rumour the Man U match will be 4.30pm on the Sunday.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:30:18 pm
If we lose the replay, ideally Wolves will lose to Brighton then the league game can be played on an FA Cup weekend.

There are league matches already scheduled on the FA Cup weekends after January.
Quote from: LFCStuart on Yesterday at 05:00:09 pm
There are league matches already scheduled on the FA Cup weekends after January.

Fuck that then  :D
With Man City out of the League Cup, that means that our Saturday 25 Feb fixture away to Palace will stay at 19:45 I presume.  (They'd said we would move to the 17:30 slot currently assigned to Bournemouth v City if that had to be postponed because either of them were in the final the following day.)
