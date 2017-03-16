« previous next »
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #160 on: November 27, 2022, 07:55:45 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april?
No, the Forest match could easily move to the Sunday which would push the West Ham match to the Wednesday.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #161 on: November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm »
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #162 on: November 27, 2022, 08:47:33 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
I reckon so mate, there use to be a lot more pre-set mid-week fixtures but it seems there's fewer now. So if the PL have put it in the calendar its because they anticipate a full mid-week set of fixtures.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #163 on: November 27, 2022, 09:42:02 pm »
Cheers mate 👍
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #164 on: November 27, 2022, 10:09:47 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 08:29:24 pm
Cheers,  but definitely set for midweek?
No logical reason why it won't be as a potential FA Cup replay won't apply and neither will any potential euro matches.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #165 on: November 27, 2022, 10:41:24 pm »
Quote from: cmred on November 27, 2022, 06:39:34 pm
can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april? 

No it's not definite, the tv games for April are not due to be announced until 21 February and the FA Cup Semi Finals are scheduled for April 22.
« Reply #166 on: November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm »
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #167 on: November 29, 2022, 08:02:33 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D
FA Cup QF/Fulham will be Sunday 19th at the latest, next fixture will be City on the 1st/2nd
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #168 on: November 29, 2022, 08:03:20 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on November 29, 2022, 05:01:05 pm
would like to go to Japan in March.

am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?

sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately  ;D

Yeah, Monday 20 March is the start of the international break running until Friday 31 March.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #169 on: November 30, 2022, 09:22:27 am »
Monday night derby the Ronnie rumour.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #170 on: November 30, 2022, 11:37:49 am »
thanks all, now to find a decently priced flight...
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #171 on: December 5, 2022, 10:31:52 am »
Today for the next fixture tv announcement. 
So should see it realised about Friday,  if lucky.
« Reply #172 on: December 5, 2022, 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: 77kop05 on December  5, 2022, 10:31:52 am
Today for the next fixture tv announcement. 
So should see it realised about Friday,  if lucky.

Tomorrow is the provisional date.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #173 on: December 5, 2022, 02:00:09 pm »
Announcement - 3 fixtures changed except when you click the link the club just posted it's a 404 page

PL Announcement
The derby moved to Monday night
Newcastle moved to Saturday evening
Palace at 7:45 on the Saturday unless we make the EFL cup final
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #174 on: December 25, 2022, 01:06:46 am »
Anyone any idea about a date for wolves in the league ? Sound
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #175 on: December 25, 2022, 11:27:13 am »
Wolves are still in the EFL cup, so that could be the first free midweek they can get, Chelsea can be rearranged for any midweek the EFL cup is held, or any other free midweek.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 am »
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 09:50:16 am
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?
It more than likely will be as thats their primetime slot, I wouldn't bank on it though.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 11:37:28 am »
Anyone heard any rumours about when Chelsea away will be? Thought that might have got announced as soon as we lost to City.
Re: 22/23 TV Fixtures
« Reply #179 on: Today at 07:23:57 am »
Quote from: AR48 on Yesterday at 09:50:16 am
Is United likely to be 4.30 on a Sunday?

Carra had up on his Facebook a couple of weeks back he's doing a meet and greet at St George's Hall the Saturday of United from 6pm to 10pm .
Said on the post United would be moved to Sunday. I took a punt on flights on it.
