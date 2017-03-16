can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Cheers, but definitely set for midweek?
can i ask lads, is the westham match in april definite going for the tuesday mid week in april?
would like to go to Japan in March.am I right in estimating that 20th March to 1st April we have nothing except possibly a rescheduled fixture if we make the FA Cup quarter finals?sorry to ask - i know some of you know this stuff intimately
Today for the next fixture tv announcement. So should see it realised about Friday, if lucky.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]