CM 01/02

LiamG

CM 01/02
June 15, 2022, 08:28:32 am
Anyone still play this? I've FINALLY managed to get it on my MacBook!

Going to be some loooong hours wasted on this game  ;D

naYoRHa2b

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #1 on: June 15, 2022, 09:00:55 am
Still have a copy installed. Revisit it every now and then.

It is the GOAT after all. Still have great memories of my AC Milan save and a young regen with the last name Cano. Best regen I ever had :)
bradders1011

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #2 on: June 15, 2022, 10:56:38 am
Yep, got it emulated on my laptop with 21/22 data. Won the league with Liverpool having signed Aouar then signed some rubbish and got sacked. Frees for Chong from United, Tanganga from Spurs, Ihattaren from Juve all flopped and it turns out that Elliott isn't quite as good on raw data as he is in real life.

Started a new one with Edinburgh City in the Scottish League 2, managed over a decade to get them into the UEFA Cup but the financial situation made it impossible to get any further and I was sacked for vastly inflating expectations - I came a place below the European positions with 'terrible' facilities and about 3000 people rattling around the ground. Gave Joe Allen a nice swansong in the Scottish League 1 though.

Might fire it up again and give a European side a go, maybe see if I can shithouse Atletico to the title. I love that you can now just fire up every single league around the world and the loading time is seconds, rather than the minutes for just the English leagues back in the day.
Linudden

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #3 on: June 15, 2022, 12:25:19 pm
I bought it ten years ago but shame on me have never played it. Still have it in my room somewhere.
Walshy nMe®

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #4 on: June 15, 2022, 01:10:56 pm
Absolutely loving it.

I'm in about 2015 now, and have managed Sunderland, Valencia, Atalanta, PSV and now at Liverpool.

Fantastic game!
LiamG

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #5 on: June 16, 2022, 07:38:09 am
Do you all play on the original database or updated?

El Lobo

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #6 on: June 16, 2022, 09:47:11 am
Ahhh Kennedy Bakircioglu and Cherno Samba. What a time to be alive.
Linudden

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #7 on: June 16, 2022, 09:58:46 am
Quote from: El Lobo on June 16, 2022, 09:47:11 am
Ahhh Kennedy Bakircioglu and Cherno Samba. What a time to be alive.

Did they make Kennedy a bigger prospect than Zlatan? That would've been a misjudgement ;D Kennedy did eventually become a solid player in the Dutch league, had a really good year at Twente and played for Ajax but the hype around him was a bit off. Having said that, he was brilliant in real life for Hammarby that very season. The only league title they've ever won. Quite unbelieveable considering the popularity and revenue of that club.
naYoRHa2b

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #8 on: June 16, 2022, 10:06:31 am
There was a Swedish attacking Midfielder as well, the name escapes me but he had a few 20's. Absolute beast.

And if course tsigalko
El Lobo

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #9 on: June 16, 2022, 10:13:36 am
Jonas Lunden was another one
gerrardisgod

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #10 on: June 16, 2022, 10:16:25 am
Every new game would just result in me starting by raiding Peterborough, Jellyman, Davies, Etherington and a centre back Ive forgotten the name of. Think youd get them all for under £500k.
Linudden

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #11 on: June 16, 2022, 10:20:10 am
I remember Jonas Lundén as playing for Elfsborg with later Southampton midfielder Anders Svensson and I was right about that. However, that's about as much as I recall.
Linudden

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #12 on: June 16, 2022, 10:21:13 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on June 16, 2022, 10:16:25 am
Every new game would just result in me starting by raiding Peterborough, Jellyman, Davies, Etherington and a centre back Ive forgotten the name of. Think youd get them all for under £500k.

Sounds like me offering Gastón Fernández a 300 k sign-on bonus to get him to anywhere mediocre on FM10 :D Championship/SPL/Serie B/La Segunda destroyer. Sprints the hell away from everyone. Once you know a game well enough, it's a basic shortcut.
Walshy nMe®

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #13 on: June 16, 2022, 10:22:21 am
Quote from: LiamG on June 16, 2022, 07:38:09 am
Do you all play on the original database or updated?



I play the original database with the latest patch which is 3.68 or something.

Absolutely loving this. I try to avoid the known 'names' unless my scouts find them.

I have just signed Maxim Tsigalko for £8.75m in 2013/14 from Sevilla.  Was happy to do it as it was generic find (I scouted someone at Sevilla who was found by a scout and he was impressed e.t.c).

Linudden

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #14 on: June 16, 2022, 10:28:10 am
How do the likes of Gerrard, Owen and Kewell do in this game? They were the holy grails of the EA Sports TCM2004 Liverpool teams after all.
Nitramdorf

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #15 on: June 16, 2022, 10:31:12 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 16, 2022, 10:06:31 am
There was a Swedish attacking Midfielder as well, the name escapes me but he had a few 20's. Absolute beast.

And if course tsigalko

Was that Patrik Antonen? There were a few shit hot Swedes if im remembering the right game.

Sharbel Touma, Dorsin or something similar I think.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #16 on: June 16, 2022, 11:44:19 am
Quote from: LiamG on June 15, 2022, 08:28:32 am
Anyone still play this? I've FINALLY managed to get it on my MacBook!

Going to be some loooong hours wasted on this game  ;D



Is it on Steam for Mac?
Walshy nMe®

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #17 on: June 16, 2022, 02:00:30 pm
Years ago when I tried to download it on a mac I had to use Bootcamp and play it in Windows.
Walshy nMe®

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #18 on: June 16, 2022, 02:03:17 pm
Everton finally went down on mine, came up 2 seasons later and now sitting adrift at the bottom again.
ToneLa

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #19 on: June 16, 2022, 06:40:33 pm
LiamG

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:51:27 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 16, 2022, 10:06:31 am
There was a Swedish attacking Midfielder as well, the name escapes me but he had a few 20's. Absolute beast.

And if course tsigalko

Kallstrom?

Quote from: El Lobo on June 16, 2022, 10:13:36 am
Jonas Lunden was another one

He was a beast for me in my Millwall team!

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 16, 2022, 11:44:19 am
Is it on Steam for Mac?

Nope, follow the instructions on here - This is to get it on Windows AND mac!

https://www.champman0102.net/viewtopic.php?t=2450

all you do is download a zip file and launch it from there! i was chuffed to bits when i found it!
El Lobo

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:00:44 am
Ahh Kim Kallstrom, of course.

Mark Kerr was another beast. Okoronkwo too. Aghahowa, Tonton Zola Moukoko, David Prutton, Dean Ashton, Sebastian Frey, Selakovic, Said etc. Good times.
Casta

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:13:11 am
Is this the one with the absolute ledge Tonton Zola Moukokou?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:03:22 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:51:27 am
Kallstrom?

He was a beast for me in my Millwall team!

Nope, follow the instructions on here - This is to get it on Windows AND mac!

https://www.champman0102.net/viewtopic.php?t=2450

all you do is download a zip file and launch it from there! i was chuffed to bits when i found it!


Cheers!
JerseyKloppite

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:20:17 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:51:27 am

Nope, follow the instructions on here - This is to get it on Windows AND mac!

https://www.champman0102.net/viewtopic.php?t=2450

all you do is download a zip file and launch it from there! i was chuffed to bits when i found it!


Tried to do this but it says "You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post" under the download link. Any ideas? Otherwise could someone send me the zip file?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:58:35 pm
Mark Kerr
Kim Kallstrom
Taribo West

That's the three signings you make on day one of a new save, has anyone got this working on mobile yet?
LiamG

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 07:12:12 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:20:17 pm
Tried to do this but it says "You do not have the required permissions to view the files attached to this post" under the download link. Any ideas? Otherwise could someone send me the zip file?

Need to sign up to their forum, takes 2 secs
JerseyKloppite

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:12:12 pm
Need to sign up to their forum, takes 2 secs

Cheers!
naYoRHa2b

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 09:08:00 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:51:27 am
Kallstrom?
Nah.

I've just booted it up again but for the life of me can't find the player. Must of been another regen, it's been so long. He had a H in his name and was a central attacking midfielder.
Drinks Sangria

Re: CM 01/02
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:33:05 am
Did they ever remove Tó Madeira from the game?

Maxim Tsigalko must still be in there, he was actually a real player.
