Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

PEG2K

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #19040 on: Today at 11:53:21 am
Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.
Cpt_Reina

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #19041 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 11:53:21 am
Yesterday game should also dispatch the notion that our system doesn't create for the 9 or the 10. Look at Diaz playing as a false 9: 7 shots, could have had a hattrick. Szoboszlai playing as a 10: 6 shots, could have had a hattrick. And did they not press like mad men? The system creates chances for everyone. You just need to have the intelligence (to make good movement) and the skills (to make good touches) to benefit from it.

Have to take in to account that it's spurs and giving up shots is all they do at the moment, but yeah this idea that Slot's Liverpool system didn't care about their no9 getting shots away was always fairly easily explained away.

When it was Jota the season was young, the players were still feeling things out with the new approach. With Diaz he's not a natural no9 so you can forgive him some lack of productivity as he finds his feet. With Darwin, well that's when people wanted to attribute it to the system.

It clearly is *more* geared to the wide lads getting a sight of goal but the notion that the no9 was being happily sacrificed is absolute nonsense.

When you have Slot himself saying the no10 needs to be more productive, explicitly, never mind the no9, then it's not much of a leap to believe he wants more from his CF than we've seen thus far. He's a pragmatic man, he won't want this kind of reliance on Salah we've had in his ideal world.
Bobsackamano

  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #19042 on: Today at 12:37:32 pm
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 11:35:42 am
Years ago a football pundit had a "what if he played for your main rival" test for any player and it was quite interesting.

Basically he asked of each player in your squad how bothered you would be if he played for your main rival instead of you. 

So an interesting question is: if Nunez left Liverpool and signed for Arsenal or Chelsea, do we think he would make a big difference to them?  would we worry that he could win them the League ahead of us if he played regularly? 

And what would the answers be for Diaz, Salah, Jota, Gapko?

Trying to remember who the pundit was? It was a very thought provoking idea which is rare for a pundit.

Nunez is an easy sell in the summer, if it was just his finishing it wouldn't be a problem however too many moves break down with him. Slots approach just doesn't suit him, he's not clever enough.

I'd be loathe to part with any of our other players to our rivals, each one could significantly improve them.
KalantaScouser

  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #19043 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm
More posts in this thread, for a player who played five minutes in a 6-3 win, than in the Diaz thread (a player who played basically the whole game and scored two excellent goals)  ;D
Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #19044 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:13:04 pm
More posts in this thread, for a player who played five minutes in a 6-3 win, than in the Diaz thread (a player who played basically the whole game and scored two excellent goals)  ;D

But it's the ones who praise him who are cult like apparently
