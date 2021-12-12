« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 11:22:32 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
I have literally never seen a Liverpool player criticised for scoring a goal wrong until Darwin



We don't agree on much - but this we do - this thread has turned him into Schrodinger's Nunez

"He linked play well" - WELL HIS JOB IS TO SCORE GOALS

"Okay, he scored" - WELL HE DIDN'T DO IT RIGHT AND HIS LINKUP PLAY WAS SHIT

Bleh

I'm at the point where I actually hope he goes for his own sake and does well elsewhere...there's a rabid group of fans who clearly will never ever be happy with him
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
I have literally never seen a Liverpool player criticised for scoring a goal wrong until Darwin

No one has criticised him for scoring you twerp!

But if you're saying that you've never heard anyone say a scorer got a bit lucky, then all I would say is "Welcome to football. It's a nice game. Hope you enjoy it!"
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:16:39 pm
I like Nunez. He comes in for some unfair criticism. Is he Liverpool standard? We're still waiting to see.

The goal delighted us all. Of course it did. But I could have scored that. So could you. The goalie was retreating. Nice! He then slipped. Nicer! Darwin's first touch was poor. He got away with it. His shot was scuffed. Who cares?

Well I do a little bit. I want him to be much more clinical and I want him to score when the odds are against him. 

The irony is that you love to talk about Jota who is the absolute master of the poor touch and scruffy finish. Suarez made a career out of it. For me it wasn't a poor touch, it was decent. It was a difficult ball to control and he did well to react and finish the chance.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
No one has criticised him for scoring you twerp!

But if you're saying that you've never heard anyone say a scorer got a bit lucky, then all I would say is "Welcome to football. It's a nice game. Hope you enjoy it!"

You spent weeks moaning like fuck about me stating I though we were getting the rub of the green. You really are a parody.:lmao
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
The irony is that you love to talk about Jota who is the absolute master of the poor touch and scruffy finish. Suarez made a career out of it. For me it wasn't a poor touch, it was decent. It was a difficult ball to control and he did well to react and finish the chance.

I wouldn't say Jota was the "absolute master" (though I agree with you that Suarez was), but, yes, I do rate him highly. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18925 on: Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:20:50 pm
I have literally never seen a Liverpool player criticised for scoring a goal wrong until Darwin

Michael Owen criticised him for the way he scored against Brentford last season. Shouldn't have chipped the keeper  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18926 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Michael Owen criticised him for the way he scored against Brentford last season. Shouldn't have chipped the keeper  ;D

Which is ironic, because that was probably his best finish for Liverpool (along with the glorious movement that preceded the winner v Forest).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18927 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
No one has criticised him for scoring you twerp!


Twerp . Sick burn

Its weird I must have missed all the times he hit a really good finish that wasnt a goal because he got unlucky or the keeper pulled a worldie and you jumped on here to praise his finish and dissect how unlucky he got?

Your problem has always been how ludicrously entrenched and binary you get about players
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18928 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm
Frankly, I'm not sure what Jota and Gakpo did better than him tonight, so it feels like reverting back to slagging off Darwin is reeking of people getting too comfortable with him being the club punching bag at the moment. Must suck that Robbo and Szobo weren't playing, meant Darwin was the only scapegoat on the pitch today.
That's because you can't see it objectively. Gakpo was our entire attacking outlet in the first half, made the second goal. Jota did as much on the ball in 30 mins as Nunez the entire game. Gakpo has 4 and Jota has 3 key passes. Nunez has 0 (could have had 3 but refused to do so). I mean, if you think about the wtf moments in the game Nunez surely leads in that category (that 30 yard lay off straight to the touch line for example). Without that goal it'd probably be worse than his Girona performance. People are frustrated because that goal doesn't seem to solve any of his problems.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18929 on: Today at 12:36:17 am
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Michael Owen criticised him for the way he scored against Brentford last season. Shouldn't have chipped the keeper  ;D

The point that Owen was making though was that he felt that Nunez shot selection in general was quite poor and that he (Darwin) often does not go for the high probability option when shooting, which costs him getting more goals.  The chip was fantastic, but all Owen was saying is that as a striker you have to play the odds, which in his view Darwin doesn't do in his choice of shots.  It wasn't a criticism of the shot itself, but Owen's opinion in a flaw in Darwin's game in general.  Whether you agree with Owen's point or not, the way that you have phrased that is somewhat disingenuous, whether intentionally so or otherwise.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18930 on: Today at 12:52:11 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:27:35 pm
The irony is that you love to talk about Jota who is the absolute master of the poor touch and scruffy finish. Suarez made a career out of it. For me it wasn't a poor touch, it was decent. It was a difficult ball to control and he did well to react and finish the chance.

I know you're probably being flippant but it's an absolute nonsense to say Suarez made a career out of it, the guy was an absolute output machine like Salah and could score or create pretty much every type of goal

Nunez is incredibly rough around the edges and it is a problem for us at times, and yes Jota can be too, but he is also capable of driving at defenders as well. I think there's room to play them both together against the weaker teams in the league but it's obvious who the more effective striker is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18931 on: Today at 04:41:02 am
Nice finish from the big lad
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18932 on: Today at 04:42:11 am
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:52:11 am
I know you're probably being flippant but it's an absolute nonsense to say Suarez made a career out of it, the guy was an absolute output machine like Salah and could score or create pretty much every type of goal

Nunez is incredibly rough around the edges and it is a problem for us at times, and yes Jota can be too, but he is also capable of driving at defenders as well. I think there's room to play them both together against the weaker teams in the league but it's obvious who the more effective striker is.

What happens if jota goes 32 games without scoring again?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18933 on: Today at 04:45:49 am
Didn't feel like the goal lifted the weight on his shoulders at all. Still playing with anxiety in every touch. But fair play to the lad. A few more goals hopefully will.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18934 on: Today at 05:43:26 am
Touch before the goal wasn't even THAT bad by the way, it actually made the finish easier by taking that angle.

Some of you lads weren't goal scorers  :o ;D

Redmentv video pissed me off first 5 minutes Dan is being negative about Nunez lmao wtf is wrong with our fans seriously
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18935 on: Today at 07:34:06 am
He's what he is I guess. He scored a goal that helped us reach a semi.

Between now and the end of the season,  we will need him and every player in the squad to chip in.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18936 on: Today at 07:59:07 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:34:06 am
He's what he is I guess. He scored a goal that helped us reach a semi.

Between now and the end of the season,  we will need him and every player in the squad to chip in.
But if Darwin chips in, Michael Owen will say he should have gone low.  ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18937 on: Today at 08:28:22 am
Quote from: Kurisumasu Keki! on Yesterday at 11:22:32 pm
We don't agree on much - but this we do - this thread has turned him into Schrodinger's Nunez

"He linked play well" - WELL HIS JOB IS TO SCORE GOALS

"Okay, he scored" - WELL HE DIDN'T DO IT RIGHT AND HIS LINKUP PLAY WAS SHIT

Bleh

I'm at the point where I actually hope he goes for his own sake and does well elsewhere...there's a rabid group of fans who clearly will never ever be happy with him

This is bang on, aside from the final bit. There's also a group of fans who definitely have his back and are willing for for it all to come together for him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18938 on: Today at 08:29:19 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 12:36:17 am
The point that Owen was making though was that he felt that Nunez shot selection in general was quite poor and that he (Darwin) often does not go for the high probability option when shooting, which costs him getting more goals.  The chip was fantastic, but all Owen was saying is that as a striker you have to play the odds, which in his view Darwin doesn't do in his choice of shots.  It wasn't a criticism of the shot itself, but Owen's opinion in a flaw in Darwin's game in general.  Whether you agree with Owen's point or not, the way that you have phrased that is somewhat disingenuous, whether intentionally so or otherwise.

I mean to make that point immediately after he actually scored makes it seem like a criticism of a goal though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18939 on: Today at 08:30:27 am
I think its more than a group and effectively he plays for Liverpool so the vast majority want to see him do well. I love when Nunez scores and im always delighted to see him do well, I can understand people running out of patience though.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18940 on: Today at 08:37:41 am
Well done to him tonight, took the goal well, hope it help gives him the boost he needs.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18941 on: Today at 08:44:07 am
Surprised by so much of the reaction in here after last night, thought he was really composed for his goal as he could have smashed the ball when the keeper slipped but he took his time and finished nicely. Worked hard in difficult conditions to play in as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18942 on: Today at 08:51:02 am
I was made up for him last night, and the smile from him and the other players told me they were for made up too!

Confidence is a massive thing in footy, its clear the lad has been struggling of late so hopefully this might go some way into getting him back amongst the goals.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18943 on: Today at 09:02:03 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:29:19 am
I mean to make that point immediately after he actually scored makes it seem like a criticism of a goal though.

It was a criticisim of his decision making, a perfectly valid criticisim hence why we're nearly 50% into another season and he's on 4 goals. The problem with Nunez is that he quite often makes bizarre decisions, sometimes that results in something brilliant like the goal against Brentford but more often than not it results in frustration.

Nunez is one of those players, a bit like Keita, in that people have these deeply entrenched views on him and are seemingly unwilling to depart from them despite any evidence to the contrary.

I've said it tonnes of times that I like the player and if the aim is for him to be a decent part of a group of 5/6 attacking players and likely one of the players in that group who will chip in with fewer goals than some of the others whilst offering contributions in other areas, then great. The issue, I suspect, is that the club probably would have expected more from him when they agreed to pay a high transfer fee for him and for that reason my gut instinct is that they'll try to recoup 50% or so of the transfer fee if the opportunit presents itself.

I was at the match last night, delighted when he scored and took great joy in giving it back to the home support who were mocking him, I love it when he does well and I'd love for him to become the player that I think the management thought they were signing (maybe as far as they are concerned he already is that player but my guess is probably not). I think part of the problem with discourse in general (and this extends further than Nunez or even football,) is people set out their position on something and are more concerned about not being proven wrong on it than they are about having a sensible discussion in light of what they can see with their eyes in front of them. You have some people arguing that a player who clearly adds another dimension to our game, chips in with some goals and assists 'offers nothing' or on the other hand you have people arguing that his underlying numbers are brilliant and therefore anyone who dares question why a 65 million pound centre forward has 4 goals in half a season must either have it in for him or know nothing about football. I find the 'the truth is somewhere in the middle' line reductive in general but it's certainly true that in my experience people take polarised positions and don't depart from them because they don't want to admit that maybe their initial view wasn't quite right (and there's absolutely nothing wrong with your initial view not being right because football always has and always will make idiots out of people).
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18944 on: Today at 09:03:35 am
we will play around 60 games this season not, its just over 1/3 of the season gone not 1/2.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18945 on: Today at 09:24:13 am
This thread is such a wreck.

Baffles me reading some of redwillow's posts too, yes we have had players who have not made it, but calling them shit or like " wow just had to watch that/get through that" when they play is such bad support. Call me mental but don't want Anfield or here to ever become a BOOOOOO area like Goodison.

Support the players, even when they're below expectations, because guess what, sometimes support and the crowd get them going again, that includes socials which they obviously see and can't help seeing your own fans slag you off.

If they get sold, all the best to them and hopefully we get someone better in, but while they play for your team a supporter should be... supporting.

Wild notion of course, but there we go.

Also calling Liverpool fans right wingers (to the mods) is fucking tragic.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18946 on: Today at 09:48:11 am
Took his goal well, things will click soon and while he won't be like a latter day Billy Liddell, he could be like a combination of  Jack Balmer and Albert Stubbins.
Might even end up on a Beatles album cover..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18947 on: Today at 10:01:21 am
He really needed a goal, and it's no coincidence that when he is calm he slots it away.

As the ball was coming down I thought he'd lash a 100mph shot to go for the spectacular, but he saw the keeper wasn't rushing out, knew the defender wouldn't get back in time, and he controlled it before sidefooting into the corner.

More of that please.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18948 on: Today at 10:29:42 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 05:43:26 am
Touch before the goal wasn't even THAT bad by the way, it actually made the finish easier by taking that angle.
doesn't need spinning, he got the important touch spot on straight after!

the angle was caused by his mistouch, which accidentally helped 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18949 on: Today at 11:29:08 am
Good goal. All round play wasn't up to much at all.

Yes he works hard, but that's just rule number 1 for any player. They all should be doing that anyway.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18950 on: Today at 11:33:46 am
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:29:08 am
Good goal. All round play wasn't up to much at all.

Yes he works hard, but that's just rule number 1 for any player. They all should be doing that anyway.
Be very careful you don't accidentally support him
