Michael Owen criticised him for the way he scored against Brentford last season. Shouldn't have chipped the keeper



The point that Owen was making though was that he felt that Nunez shot selection in general was quite poor and that he (Darwin) often does not go for the high probability option when shooting, which costs him getting more goals. The chip was fantastic, but all Owen was saying is that as a striker you have to play the odds, which in his view Darwin doesn't do in his choice of shots. It wasn't a criticism of the shot itself, but Owen's opinion in a flaw in Darwin's game in general. Whether you agree with Owen's point or not, the way that you have phrased that is somewhat disingenuous, whether intentionally so or otherwise.