Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18880 on: Today at 10:16:18 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:56:10 pm
Everyone give yourselfs a pat on the back, we got through another 90 mins of watching him try to play football

How many goals have you scored at the highest level?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Oldskoolcool

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18881 on: Today at 10:16:21 pm »
Im really glad for the lad that he got a goal, was hoping that would give him the confidence to go on and have a good game but his confidence seems really shot. His decision making at times is mind boggling, a couple of great opportunities on the counter and he holds on to it too long or repeatedly makes the wrong decision, you can see his team-mates frustration too. Compare that with the short time Jota had on the pitch, head up and always makes the right decision, the gulf in class is vast. Really wish the best for the lad and hope he succeeds, but I just cant see it to be honest.
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18882 on: Today at 10:17:44 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:16:08 pm
Player is bad = not allowed
Call someone a c*nt = allowed

Calling moderators who volunteer their free time to keep the site going right wingers = c*nt
Offline redwillow

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18883 on: Today at 10:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:16:18 pm
How many goals have you scored at the highest level?
Kin hell thats the worst argument Ive ever heard for debating a football player 😂

As I said, I was wrong, Nunez is world class, so is Konchesky, Aqualani and Stewart Downing.

Lambert should have had the ballon dor in 2015 too
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18884 on: Today at 10:18:51 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 09:56:10 pm
Everyone give yourselfs a pat on the back, we got through another 90 mins of watching him try to play football

To be fair, he is much better than any of your club's strikers ...
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18885 on: Today at 10:19:36 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:18:28 pm
Kin hell thats the worst argument Ive ever heard for debating a football player 😂

As I said, I was wrong, Nunez is world class, so is Konchesky, Aqualani and Stewart Downing.

Lambert should have had the ballon dor in 2015 too

You don't post for 3 weeks then when you do you come on to slag someone off?
Offline redwillow

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18886 on: Today at 10:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 10:17:44 pm
Calling moderators who volunteer their free time to keep the site going right wingers = c*nt

Supreme grand master right wingers actually

Its a football forum. A forum is a place to discuss things. Yet if your opinion isnt that of theirs, it gets locked.
Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18887 on: Today at 10:20:34 pm »
I just find it funny that he overcompensated for the pass behind Gakpo in the first half by playing the one in the second half wayyyy ahead of him, while being totally unaware of Chiesa on the right.
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18888 on: Today at 10:20:50 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:20:00 pm
Supreme grand master right wingers actually

Its a football forum. A forum is a place to discuss things. Yet if your opinion isnt that of theirs, it gets locked.

Awwwwww bless.
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18889 on: Today at 10:21:44 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:20:00 pm
Supreme grand master right wingers actually

Its a football forum. A forum is a place to discuss things. Yet if your opinion isnt that of theirs, it gets locked.

Wrong again.

It gets locked because of c*nts.

Grand master supreme c*nts.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18890 on: Today at 10:22:15 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:20:00 pm
Supreme grand master right wingers actually

Its a football forum. A forum is a place to discuss things. Yet if your opinion isnt that of theirs, it gets locked.

:lmao

Hence all the player threads currently being locked  oh wait
Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18891 on: Today at 10:22:52 pm »
Hopefully, he takes confidence from his goal. Worked his arse off.
Online Bread

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18892 on: Today at 10:24:07 pm »
As expected, this thread is an absolute car crash. Like fucking clockwork.

Darwin was fine tonight. Not brilliant, but fine. Took his goal really well, pressed really well, made some good runs, linked up well with Gakpo, Jota and Danns. His decision-making was poor when in possession on the counter, and that's obviously rather annoying.

Frankly, I'm not sure what Jota and Gakpo did better than him tonight, so it feels like reverting back to slagging off Darwin is reeking of people getting too comfortable with him being the club punching bag at the moment. Must suck that Robbo and Szobo weren't playing, meant Darwin was the only scapegoat on the pitch today.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18893 on: Today at 10:24:29 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 10:14:22 pm
Took his goal well without rushing even when that first touch wasnt great which was good to see.

He was fortunate that the goalie was going backwards and slipped. Two ideal conditions for a forward bearing down on goal! And as you say he got away with a poor first touch. I think the shot was mishit too, which is why the ball bounced before it crossed the line.

Small details perhaps, but when you add them together it was a very lucky goal for us.

You can't fault the lad's work rate. It's amazing.

I thought Danns looked like a footballer when he came on.
Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18894 on: Today at 10:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:24:07 pm
As expected, this thread is an absolute car crash. Like fucking clockwork.

Darwin was fine tonight. Not brilliant, but fine. Took his goal really well, pressed really well, made some good runs, linked up well with Gakpo, Jota and Danns. His decision-making was poor when in possession on the counter, and that's obviously rather annoying.

Frankly, I'm not sure what Jota and Gakpo did better than him tonight, so it feels like reverting back to slagging off Darwin is reeking of people getting too comfortable with him being the club punching bag at the moment. Must suck that Robbo and Szobo weren't playing, meant Darwin was the only scapegoat on the pitch today.

To be honest apart from one posters OTT posts most people are saying the same as yougood goal, poor decision making
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18895 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm »
I like how previously support for Darwin when he played well was seen as just as bad as the abuse when he plays poorly, yet we have him coming from a game where he scored and worked his bollocks off for 96 minutes, and the comments where "Well I don't care he was still shit and is still shit, don't support him", and then there's one fucking weirdo calling mods fascists for some reason
Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18896 on: Today at 10:26:52 pm »
He gets unfair criticism at times because of his style.

Hes it that easy on the eye like our other forwards but they all do rash things too and dont get the same abuse.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18897 on: Today at 10:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:24:07 pm
As expected, this thread is an absolute car crash. Like fucking clockwork.

Darwin was fine tonight. Not brilliant, but fine. Took his goal really well, pressed really well, made some good runs, linked up well with Gakpo, Jota and Danns. His decision-making was poor when in possession on the counter, and that's obviously rather annoying.

Frankly, I'm not sure what Jota and Gakpo did better than him tonight, so it feels like reverting back to slagging off Darwin is reeking of people getting too comfortable with him being the club punching bag at the moment. Must suck that Robbo and Szobo weren't playing, meant Darwin was the only scapegoat on the pitch today.

Its one poster mate, no need to be melodramatic.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18898 on: Today at 10:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:24:07 pm
As expected, this thread is an absolute car crash. Like fucking clockwork.

Darwin was fine tonight. Not brilliant, but fine. Took his goal really well, pressed really well, made some good runs, linked up well with Gakpo, Jota and Danns. His decision-making was poor when in possession on the counter, and that's obviously rather annoying.

Frankly, I'm not sure what Jota and Gakpo did better than him tonight, so it feels like reverting back to slagging off Darwin is reeking of people getting too comfortable with him being the club punching bag at the moment. Must suck that Robbo and Szobo weren't playing, meant Darwin was the only scapegoat on the pitch today.

One thing I did notice, he's holding off on his runs more to try to stay onside.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18899 on: Today at 10:30:32 pm »
Did OK. Not his best game but got a much needed goal.
Not sure why people with a pathological hatred feel the need to come in here and batter him. Relax, he's not going to start the next game. Let people enjoy the goal and the win.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18900 on: Today at 10:31:14 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:25:46 pm
To be honest apart from one posters OTT posts most people are saying the same as yougood goal, poor decision making

Yep and thats fair to say, happy he scored his goal but even in his movements towards the goal you can tell his not quite in the zenith of his confidence, he took a heavy touch and could have been fortunate that the keeper slipped. Saying that doesnt really matter as long as he puts the ball in the back of the net, hes had better performances where he hasnt scored, hell put it all together  soon, hopefully.
Offline jonnypb

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18901 on: Today at 10:31:52 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:18:28 pm
Kin hell thats the worst argument Ive ever heard for debating a football player 😂

As I said, I was wrong, Nunez is world class, so is Konchesky, Aqualani and Stewart Downing.

Lambert should have had the ballon dor in 2015 too

Maybe take yourself over to Twitter for the rest of this evening.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18902 on: Today at 10:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:26:52 pm
He gets unfair criticism at times because of his style.

Hes it that easy on the eye like our other forwards but they all do rash things too and dont get the same abuse.

He gets too much stick at times but I do think sometimes you get similar scenarios and the difference in decision making is stark, Jota running at goal, no room for the shot so a lovely weighted pass for Chiesa to have a chance. Nunez runs, no space to shoot, touch, touch, looks up sees the options, touch, touch, tries the shot through opposition players. Sometimes just take a touch and play your teammate in
Offline weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18903 on: Today at 10:32:45 pm »
Good to see him getting a goal , chuffed for the lad. Pretty telling he won't be starting at the weekend though given the minutes he got tonight.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18904 on: Today at 10:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:31:14 pm
Yep and thats fair to say, happy he scored his goal but even in his movements towards the goal you can tell his not quite in the zenith of his confidence, he took a heavy touch and could have been fortunate that the keeper slipped. Saying that doesnt really matter as long as he puts the ball in the back of the net, hes had better performances where he hasnt scored, hell put it altogether soon, hopefully.

I agree mate, I said it too. Im delighted he scored but the indecision and wasted opportunities (passing and finishing) CAN be frustrating. I think people really want to see an improvement in those moments, the pass when its on, the right shot selection. It can be the difference in games when the margin for error is so small (especially in the league)
Online DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18905 on: Today at 10:45:26 pm »
Quote from: redwillow on Today at 10:20:00 pm
Supreme grand master right wingers actually

Its a football forum. A forum is a place to discuss things. Yet if your opinion isnt that of theirs, it gets locked.

Ironically it's you who is acting like a right winger at the moment by pulling the old 'I'm a martyr who's being silenced' just because your opinion has been criticised. You were allowed to say you thought a player was bad, and we're allowed to disagree.

Online Stevo79

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18906 on: Today at 10:54:40 pm »
I feel sorry for the amount of our fans on here with him scoring, it clearly palns them when Darwin does well.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18907 on: Today at 10:59:31 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 10:54:40 pm
I feel sorry for the amount of our fans on here with him scoring, it clearly palns them when Darwin does well.

I bet you can't find a single Liverpool fan in the world who isn't delighted that he scored.
Online Stevo79

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18908 on: Today at 11:01:20 pm »
Yet you come onto his thread with your absolute bullshit, interesting
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18909 on: Today at 11:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:29 pm
He was fortunate that the goalie was going backwards and slipped. Two ideal conditions for a forward bearing down on goal! And as you say he got away with a poor first touch. I think the shot was mishit too, which is why the ball bounced before it crossed the line.

Small details perhaps, but when you add them together it was a very lucky goal for us.

You can't fault the lad's work rate. It's amazing.

I thought Danns looked like a footballer when he came on.

I mean this is awful... but fair play you're the best to ever do it.... up there with some of your Henderson snide back in the day
Online Keith Lard

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18910 on: Today at 11:02:29 pm »
Good performance and a goal. Confident finish, which was good to see.
Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18911 on: Today at 11:03:25 pm »
Fucking hell

Some on here have lost all ability to see Nunez objectively
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18912 on: Today at 11:08:51 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:02:08 pm
I mean this is awful... but fair play you're the best to ever do it.... up there with some of your Henderson snide back in the day

You disagree with my analysis about the goal?

I was right about Henderson by the way, even if you've never forgiven me.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18913 on: Today at 11:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:08:51 pm
You disagree with my analysis about the goal?


Behave.... 'analysis'. He did a goal wrong ??!!? Reminds me of Woody Allen's 'the wrong kind of orgasm' gag ...

Fair play to you though the Danns line at the end got a chuckle from me - like I said you've always been amazing at this stuff
Online Stevo79

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18914 on: Today at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:10:18 pm
Behave.... 'analysis'. He did a goal wrong ??!!? Reminds me of Woody Allen's 'the wrong kind of orgasm' gag ...

Fair play to you though the Danns line at the end got a chuckle from me - like I said you've always been amazing at this stuff

Very see through though, and more than a little
Embarrassing
Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18915 on: Today at 11:13:56 pm »
good to get a goal, and nice to have two things bounce for him (a rarity!)

didn't look focused in the second half though. wasn't ready to receive passes that were going to him. on his heels, second to contested stuff, not getting back onside.

he wasn't helping his teammates by playing his role. i wouldn't say it was laziness, because he was still running, but he just didn't look like his head was in it at all second half.

he probably won't start for a few weeks now, but hopefully he can build on the goal and bring his performance level up a bit too next time
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18916 on: Today at 11:16:39 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 11:11:15 pm
Very see through though, and more than a little
Embarrassing

I like Nunez. He comes in for some unfair criticism. Is he Liverpool standard? We're still waiting to see.

The goal delighted us all. Of course it did. But I could have scored that. So could you. The goalie was retreating. Nice! He then slipped. Nicer! Darwin's first touch was poor. He got away with it. His shot was scuffed. Who cares?

Well I do a little bit. I want him to be much more clinical and I want him to score when the odds are against him. 
Online LFCEmpire

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18917 on: Today at 11:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:59:31 pm
I bet you can't find a single Liverpool fan in the world who isn't delighted that he scored.

Spot on.

There are more people on here complaining about fans giving Nunez a hard time than are actually giving him stick.

Happy he scored but he has a long way to go yet.
Online Gerard00

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18918 on: Today at 11:18:37 pm »
Did alright in that game - not his best not his worst. Glad he got himself a much needed goal!

I think when it comes down to it though you have to ask if hes an obvious position that can be improved upon. Given Jotas injury record and the amount of game time Darwin gets sadly the answer is an obvious yes. Its heightened by the fact he plays in a position where you're judged on a very clear metric. Goals. His output this season is not enough sand hes lost a bit of the 'Chaos' tag he had too. Maybe its confidence but atm its hard to see him here long term.
Online JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18919 on: Today at 11:20:50 pm »
I have literally never seen a Liverpool player criticised for scoring a goal wrong until Darwin

