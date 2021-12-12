Did alright in that game - not his best not his worst. Glad he got himself a much needed goal!



I think when it comes down to it though you have to ask if hes an obvious position that can be improved upon. Given Jotas injury record and the amount of game time Darwin gets sadly the answer is an obvious yes. Its heightened by the fact he plays in a position where you're judged on a very clear metric. Goals. His output this season is not enough sand hes lost a bit of the 'Chaos' tag he had too. Maybe its confidence but atm its hard to see him here long term.