Robbo thread was locked because it was being used during the match
It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc). I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4. This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins, and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.
Darwin needs to calm his head in those key moments and just play percentages instead of going for the spectacular.Its the psychological side of his game that seems to need the most work, and its a worry that in his 3rd season he hasn't developed that side of his game at all - particularly considering the resources we have at the club and the other strikers he has to learn from.
This thread has an xM of around 5 per game when Nunez plays
Passing 100% First touch, not so sure. The sheer amount of times Haalands chances develop instead of breaking down because he has a very good first touch and shoots early following it instead of hesitating
Wow, that is a bold take. Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then. Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.
How has Nunex done, though?
I love him, couldn't care if anyone doesn't anymore.YNWA and all that
Sounds like a Crypto ETF
When @LFC came to Alder Hey recently for their annual #Christmas visit, Penny from @TheForumAH took some time to practice her Spanish 🇪🇸 with @Darwinn99, who also practiced his English 🇬🇧 See what happened!
You can't not love the mad bastard. https://xcancel.com/AlderHey/status/1869090265153286266
ah bless him!do you think the 6 dogs may have distracted him from his english lessons
