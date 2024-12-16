« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1325115 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18840 on: December 16, 2024, 04:15:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December 14, 2024, 11:38:38 pm
Robbo thread was locked because it was being used during the match

Yeah and I got put on the naughty step for it. Fair enough to be honest, not posting during the game is a good rule.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18841 on: December 16, 2024, 04:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 16, 2024, 03:09:12 pm
It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc). I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.

Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4.  This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins,  and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).

Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.
Wow, that is a bold take.  ::) Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then.
Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18842 on: December 16, 2024, 04:57:12 pm »
Quote from: keyop on December 16, 2024, 03:14:10 pm
Darwin needs to calm his head in those key moments and just play percentages instead of going for the spectacular.

Its the psychological side of his game that seems to need the most work, and its a worry that in his 3rd season he hasn't developed that side of his game at all - particularly considering the resources we have at the club and the other strikers he has to learn from.
Herein lies the problem for me. I just can't see him developing it at all and sometimes you have to accept that it's just who the player is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18843 on: December 16, 2024, 04:59:43 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on December 16, 2024, 03:09:12 pm
It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc).  I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.

Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4.  This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins,  and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).

Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.

Passing 100%

First touch, not so sure. The sheer amount of times Haalands chances develop instead of breaking down because he has a very good first touch and shoots early following it instead of hesitating
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18844 on: December 16, 2024, 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 16, 2024, 03:56:27 pm
This thread has an xM of around 5 per game when Nunez plays
It has to be up there with the longest player threads in the forum's history.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18845 on: December 16, 2024, 05:02:23 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on December 16, 2024, 04:59:43 pm
Passing 100%

First touch, not so sure. The sheer amount of times Haalands chances develop instead of breaking down because he has a very good first touch and shoots early following it instead of hesitating

I wouldn't be sure about passing either.  Nunez has shown he's capable but he's as erratic with his passing as he is with his shooting at times.  Haaland doesn't have amazing passes in his locker but he just keeps it simple with little lay-offs and short passing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18846 on: December 16, 2024, 06:52:02 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December 16, 2024, 04:33:47 pm
Wow, that is a bold take.  ::) Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then.
Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.

How has Nunex done, though?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18847 on: Yesterday at 01:18:41 pm »
I love him, couldn't care if anyone doesn't anymore.

YNWA and all that  :wave
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18848 on: Yesterday at 01:47:00 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on December 16, 2024, 06:52:02 pm
How has Nunex done, though?

Sounds like a Crypto ETF
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18849 on: Yesterday at 02:40:46 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 01:18:41 pm
I love him, couldn't care if anyone doesn't anymore.

YNWA and all that  :wave


Exactly


Haaland has better stats but look where City are, that's what really matters. Statistically speaking Cunha, Delap, Larson, Vardy probably all have better stats, their teams are doing pretty shit though. Leave the moaning for when it matters.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18850 on: Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:47:00 pm
Sounds like a Crypto ETF

They are actually nappies could come in handy for some in here. ;)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18851 on: Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm »
You can't not love the mad bastard.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/AlderHey/status/1869090265153286266

Quote
When @LFC came to Alder Hey recently for their annual #Christmas visit, Penny from @TheForumAH took some time to practice her Spanish 🇪🇸 with @Darwinn99
, who also practiced his English 🇬🇧 See what happened!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18852 on: Yesterday at 07:59:04 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18853 on: Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:06 pm
You can't not love the mad bastard.  ;D

https://xcancel.com/AlderHey/status/1869090265153286266

ah bless him!

do you think the 6 dogs may have distracted him from his english lessons ;)
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18854 on: Yesterday at 10:20:12 pm »
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18855 on: Yesterday at 10:32:09 pm »
Fantastic, tho I do wish he would master the language of goal scoring, soon, as well. We all love him dearly.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18856 on: Yesterday at 10:45:51 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
ah bless him!

do you think the 6 dogs may have distracted him from his english lessons ;)

'6 dogs' has the same energy as most of his play lmao..

Love the vid, thanks for that Samie.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18857 on: Today at 12:06:13 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:47:00 pm
Sounds like a Crypto ETF
I'm in! Take my money!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18858 on: Today at 04:49:11 am »
I have uhhhhh SIX DOGS  ;D
