It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc). I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.
Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4. This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins, and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).
Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.
Wow, that is a bold take.
Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then.
Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.