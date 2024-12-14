« previous next »
Robbo thread was locked because it was being used during the match

Yeah and I got put on the naughty step for it. Fair enough to be honest, not posting during the game is a good rule.
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:09:12 pm
It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc). I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.

Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4.  This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins,  and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).

Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.
Wow, that is a bold take.  ::) Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then.
Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.
Darwin needs to calm his head in those key moments and just play percentages instead of going for the spectacular.

Its the psychological side of his game that seems to need the most work, and its a worry that in his 3rd season he hasn't developed that side of his game at all - particularly considering the resources we have at the club and the other strikers he has to learn from.
Herein lies the problem for me. I just can't see him developing it at all and sometimes you have to accept that it's just who the player is.
It was quickly forgotten because it was a difficult chance - fbref has it as an xG of 0.08 - vs the 0.4 for the Diaz chance (or the 0.24 for another Diaz miss, or 0.1 for a Jota miss etc).  I'd argue Nunex across multiple games has shown his first touch and passing are much better than Haaland, and you are massively underestimating his other side of the game this season - being a monster in pressing and defensive activities.

Nunez is averaging a defensive activity (tackle, challenge, interception, block or clearance) every 17.3 mins - Diaz is at one every 18.8 mins, and Cody leads the way with one every 15.4.  This compares to Jota, who is only at one every 28 mins,  and Mo at one ever 59.8 mins. Last year, those numbers were 27.3/28.9/17.9/17.3/42.2 - so both Diaz and Nunez have upped their work effort quite a bit, allowing Jota and Mo to take it comparatively easy, doing less (but also then being more available creatively).

Haaland comparitively is at one ever 53.3 mins (and it was one every 67.2 mins last season) - and about 50% of his contributions have been clearances from e.g. corners/free kicks - rather than the other stuff.

Passing 100%

First touch, not so sure. The sheer amount of times Haalands chances develop instead of breaking down because he has a very good first touch and shoots early following it instead of hesitating
This thread has an xM of around 5 per game when Nunez plays
It has to be up there with the longest player threads in the forum's history.
Passing 100%

First touch, not so sure. The sheer amount of times Haalands chances develop instead of breaking down because he has a very good first touch and shoots early following it instead of hesitating

I wouldn't be sure about passing either.  Nunez has shown he's capable but he's as erratic with his passing as he is with his shooting at times.  Haaland doesn't have amazing passes in his locker but he just keeps it simple with little lay-offs and short passing.
Wow, that is a bold take.  ::) Incredible that Haaland has managed 76 PL goals and 13 assists in 82 games then.
Nunez has 22+13 in slightly fewer games.

How has Nunex done, though?
I love him, couldn't care if anyone doesn't anymore.

YNWA and all that  :wave
