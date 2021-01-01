Nice cameo! Good composure to pick out Jota there.



Setting aside the endless he's good enough/not good enough, it was the nature of the goal as much as the fact Darwin assisted Jota that stood out for me.Tight combo play on the edge of zone 14 rather than the ball played wide to the 7 or 11, it's a different goal than most of the ones it seems we've been scoring under Slot.Darwin knew he was playiong Jota before his first touch, good awareness in tight space.Either we're not doing enough of this sort of attacking yet under Slot or we're encouraged to focus on other areas more often. Jota gives an option as the 9 that Diaz, or Nunez, really don't, the ability to play into feet to the 9 facing the goal.Darwin looked good playing as the left-sided #11 in his time on the pitch. I'd argue that playing him there with Jota as the 9 is something for Slot to consider...