Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18800 on: Yesterday at 06:37:02 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:35:25 pm
We can hope for more from him lets back him, no?

I think that's all most of us want.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18801 on: Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm
Thought he had a good cameo, twice he was isolated and he kept the ball and recycled it, loved to see that.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18802 on: Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:08:54 pm
Nice cameo!  Good composure to pick out Jota there.

Setting aside the endless he's good enough/not good enough, it was the nature of the goal as much as the fact Darwin assisted Jota that stood out for me.

Tight combo play on the edge of zone 14 rather than the ball played wide to the 7 or 11, it's a different goal than most of the ones it seems we've been scoring under Slot.

Darwin knew he was playiong Jota before his first touch, good awareness in tight space.

Either we're not doing enough of this sort of attacking yet under Slot or we're encouraged to focus on other areas more often. Jota gives an option as the 9 that Diaz, or Nunez, really don't, the ability to play into feet to the 9 facing the goal.

Darwin looked good playing as the left-sided #11 in his time on the pitch. I'd argue that playing him there with Jota as the 9 is something for Slot to consider...
Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18803 on: Yesterday at 07:21:27 pm
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Yesterday at 07:13:31 pm
Setting aside the endless he's good enough/not good enough, it was the nature of the goal as much as the fact Darwin assisted Jota that stood out for me.

Tight combo play on the edge of zone 14 rather than the ball played wide to the 7 or 11, it's a different goal than most of the ones it seems we've been scoring under Slot.

Darwin knew he was playiong Jota before his first touch, good awareness in tight space.

Either we're not doing enough of this sort of attacking yet under Slot or we're encouraged to focus on other areas more often. Jota gives an option as the 9 that Diaz, or Nunez, really don't, the ability to play into feet to the 9 facing the goal.

Darwin looked good playing as the left-sided #11 in his time on the pitch. I'd argue that playing him there with Jota as the 9 is something for Slot to consider...

Agree completely. Those are the situations in which we normally try and create shooting opportunities for the wide players. We don't look for the through-ball but instead pass it out wide for the inverted wingers to cut in and shoot or drift it to the far post. The best example today would be getting it out wide to Salah who cut in and crossed it far post for Gakpo's goal.
Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18804 on: Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:21:27 pm
Agree completely. Those are the situations in which we normally try and create shooting opportunities for the wide players. We don't look for the through-ball but instead pass it out wide for the inverted wingers to cut in and shoot or drift it to the far post. The best example today would be getting it out wide to Salah who cut in and crossed it far post for Gakpo's goal.

One of those things where it's hard to know if it's directed/coached or just a result of player decisions, but I think even when teams are playing a low block, we need to be able to play through the middle close to the 18 some of the time.

The first half seemed to be an awful lot of crosses from the wide players, and Diaz is not enough of a threat from those kinds of balls. Even Jota, who is very good in the air, struggles to finish early, angled crosses.

All this being said, thought the players, including Darwin, did very well to come back in difficult circumstances and win a point. And that Razors Razor has made the post of Atticus Pünd...
TSC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18805 on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm
Thought he had a good cameo, twice he was isolated and he kept the ball and recycled it, loved to see that.

To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18806 on: Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm
To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.

When youre under the kosh and down to 10 men keeping the ball is golden, add to that his assist it was a very good showing.
TSC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18807 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 08:53:12 pm
When youre under the kosh and down to 10 men keeping the ball is golden, add to that his assist it was a very good showing.

Did you think we were under the cosh? Different views I guess.  Maybe first half. But shouldve won the game 2nd half.  To be fair on his first game back Jota was excellent
mikey_LFC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18808 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Can see us using Jota and Nunez together a fair bit; both late in games and against the bottom half at home in a free with a 10 from the start. Diaz and Salah wide and Nunez and Jota through the middle with two of the main midfielders behind him would be too much quality for most of the league to cope with, especially given these twos pressing which although quite different in styles is very effective and used in tandem could allow the midfield two to sweep up anything else.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18809 on: Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm
Did you think we were under the cosh? Different views I guess.  Maybe first half. But shouldve won the game 2nd half.  To be fair on his first game back Jota was excellent

In the sense if we lost the ball they were countering behind our back line very time, yeah, was tense!
TSC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18810 on: Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
Can see us using Jota and Nunez together a fair bit; both late in games and against the bottom half at home in a free with a 10 from the start. Diaz and Salah wide and Nunez and Jota through the middle with two of the main midfielders behind him would be too much quality for most of the league to cope with, especially given these twos pressing which although quite different in styles is very effective and used in tandem could allow the midfield two to sweep up anything else.

 When youre pushing for the title, you dont have the comfort of using your 2 centre forwards from the bench.  Play the one who actually scores goals. Then if its not working, bring the other on.
mikey_LFC

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18811 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
When youre pushing for the title, you dont have the comfort of using your 2 centre forwards from the bench.  Play the one who actually scores goals. Then if its not working, bring the other on.

I dont understand why you couldnt do it? If we played say, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Salah from the start, wed still currently have Chiesa, Gakpo and Elliott from the bench?
AmanShah21

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18812 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
I dont understand why you couldnt do it? If we played say, Diaz, Nunez, Jota and Salah from the start, wed still currently have Chiesa, Gakpo and Elliott from the bench?

Today was a special situation where we could throw in a hail mary. We cant be as unbalanced against most teams to start with a 2 man midfield. I'd start Jota and Nunez comes on as a sub for most games if both are fit.
decosabute

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18813 on: Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm
To be fair youd want a bit more from your centre forward.  The odd goal would be good.

I'll caveat this by saying he did nothing wrong today and was fine, so none of what I'm about to say applies to this game really. But yeah I'll never fail to be amazed by how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18814 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
I'll caveat this by saying he did nothing wrong today and was fine, so none of what I'm about to say applies to this game really. But yeah I'll never fail to be amazed by how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.

I'll caveat that by saying he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
That's why its become a contender for the greatest cluster fuck of a thread in Rawks history.  I'm not holding out for any improvement  to the same shite being constantly regurgitated.

WE'RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE ::)
decosabute

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18815 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
I'll caveat that by saying he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
That's why its become a contender for the greatest cluster fuck of a thread in Rawks history.  I'm not holding out for any improvement  to the same shite being constantly regurgitated.

WE'RE TOP OF THE LEAGUE ::)

Maybe if the player ever showed signs of improving his performances on a consistent basis, then there'd also be whatever you think improvement in the posts would be.

And just because I think Nunez is the most over-apologised-for player in club history doesn't mean I'm not enjoying being top of the league.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18816 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
Maybe if the player ever showed signs of improving his performances on a consistent basis, then there'd also be whatever you think improvement in the posts would be.

And just because I think Nunez is the most over-apologised-for player in club history doesn't mean I'm not enjoying being top of the league.

An improvement would be an original thought not the same shite every day.
Wasn't necessarily aimed at you but some poster can't wait to come into this thread win,lose or draw to moan. They clearly have some impediment to enjoying the moment.
PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18817 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:36:07 pm
how desperate people are to look for the positives with Nunez. He can miss sitter after sitter, be braindead with the ball, be unintelligent with his movement... and you can come on RAWK and folks will be praising him for a six yard square pass or something.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
he's had plenty good games and there's always some melt coming into this thread and leathering him.
Both are kind of true. Because he's tagged with "missing chances", people would selective memorize the chances he misses more than what they do for other strikers, even when it's not even a good chance. Or criticize him when he comes on as a sub and doesn't change the game. To most people's surprise I have defended him about these in the past.

But on the other hand the overpraising happens more often. Mostly this season because he's been underwhelming. Sometimes he just completes some basic tasks of a center forward and there are pages worth of praising. The bar for him is low. Diaz and Gakpo would never receive the same love if they do such things. A typical example recently is the pen Diaz won against City but all people talked about is the Nunez press.
Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18818 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Both are kind of true. Because he's tagged with "missing chances", people would selective memorize the chances he misses more than what they do for other strikers, even when it's not even a good chance. Or criticize him when he comes on as a sub and doesn't change the game. To most people's surprise I have defended him about these in the past.

But on the other hand the overpraising happens more often. Mostly this season because he's been underwhelming. Sometimes he just completes some basic tasks of a center forward and there are pages worth of praising. The bar for him is low. Diaz and Gakpo would never receive the same love if they do such things. A typical example recently is the pen Diaz won against City but all people talked about is the Nunez press.

Fair enough. Jota will be no 1 when he's fit enough to start but we've coped well without him too.  I'm glad to have them all.  Arne will decide who he wants in the summer and if we win the league I'd be happy to start next season with the same group
JackWard33

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18819 on: Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
This forum and its mods are so random

3 negative comments in the Robertson thread after he has a shocker and the thread is locked... endless slamming of Nunez for months over 2 seasons .. totally fine
classycarra

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18820 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:34:58 pm
This forum and its mods are so random

3 negative comments in the Robertson thread after he has a shocker and the thread is locked... endless slamming of Nunez for months over 2 seasons .. totally fine
Robbo thread was locked because it was being used during the match
NarutoReds

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18821 on: Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
He did well today. Great assist for the saviour's goal.

After reading some of the few posts here today, don't get me wrong.

Of course I want him to score and not lowering the bar for our striker.

But he did well on that assist and credit to him in that split second decision.

We avoid a fucking defeat.
mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18822 on: Today at 06:17:38 am
I got banned for saying the F word to a poster but can slate the players all you want  ??? ???

Maybe its a Mod on there alt account ? Only way it makes sense  ;)
