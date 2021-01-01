« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18760 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:27:22 pm
If you are watching the games and can't see that the 9 and the 10 aren't being asked to do a ridiculous amount of pressing then I give up.
So you're the one with reading comprehension. Literally in that post I wrote his redeeming quality is work rate. And at what point did I deny their pressing?

The problem is you keep overplaying that point and use it to give excuses for everything. You act like Nunez and Jota get no chances and all the shooting opportunities fall to Salah Gakpo and Diaz. Everyone except Gakpo (due to the change in his position) has their shooting numbers down this season due to the new playstyle, not just Nunez. Salah and Jota are even at their career low for shots.

But the bottom line is he's still third in number of shots (Diaz is actually 5th okay), second in xG p90 and third in xG/shot (Jota is 4th, 1st and 1st anyway - being the player who only takes quality shots as he's always been). And his xG/shot is virtually unchanged from last season, as is for everyone. What does that tell you? That all players accross the front line are still getting quality chances despite lower shot volume. It's not like Nunez and Jota get fuck all services and have to bang it from 30 yards just to have an opportunity at goal okay. I made this point earlier: we're shooting less as a team but the quality of chances remains, so it's up to the individual to be efficient. Understandably the most wasteful forward suffers the most . So no, it's not because of his pressing that he's not scoring.

And no, 1000 minutes is not very small sample size, plus how do you know larger sample size won't push the data to the direction you don't want lol - it's weird that you always come to the conclusion first then make up arguments to fit that conclusion.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18761 on: Yesterday at 11:16:23 pm
Fuck me it is like talking to a brick wall. It isn't difficult. When you play as a traditional 9. Think of out and out 9's like Haaland. Then you don't end up with similar shooting numbers to the wide players. In a normal setup the idea is for the wide players/wingers to create chances for the out and out 9.

Look at Haaland or even Gimenez at Feyenoord. They are barely involved in the game and concentrate on getting in good positions.

The point is that the team does not look to create for the 9 or the 10. Look at the massive disparity between the xG for the wide players and the two central attackers. It is clear that Nunez should have scored more goals this season. That is not in dispute the point is that you can't judge the 9 or the 10 on their output when they aren't playing as traditional 9s or 10's.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18762 on: Today at 03:31:16 am
You have dementia? Just earlier when I posted the xg p90 of our attackers (with Jota and Nunez leading) and you resorted to sample size to devalue it. What massive disparity are you talking about?
Also funny that you slipped the 10 Szoboszlai into this conversation to make the argument for the 9 more convincing lol. He's a midfielder ffs.

Notice how you've never had a direct counterpoint to those stats, but always resorted to digress the topic. Just answer directly to the point: if the team doesn't create for the 9, how come Jota and Nunez are leading in xG p90??? Jota was guilty of missing some big chances at the beginning of the season, and Nunez, well, if he finished those chances against Newcastle and Girona we wouldn't be having this conversation. If the team didnt create those chances that they wasted then where did they come from lol?

To be even more clear, I would understand and accept your point if the stats showed that both Jota and Nunez have the lowest number of shots and lowest xG p90, and by a distance to the wingers. Everything must add up okay? For example during their prime, Firmino always had lower xG than Salah and Mane. Sometimes closer, sometimes by a distance, but always lower. And we all know he played false 9, pressed more, linked up play, and was deeper, so it's logical he didn't get as many chances. See how the eye test and the data both add up? Here we have data on one side and the other side... your words lol. And you think yours have more value?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18763 on: Today at 03:43:04 am
Because of your irrational hatred of Nunez, you are now chucking Jota under the bus as well.

I can just about understand someone who prefers Jota to Nunez going to these extreme lengths to attack Nunez. However, you are now prepared to chuck both of them under the bus. What kind of 9 do you actually want?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18764 on: Today at 03:51:46 am
How did I get banned but other people can call others names  ???


I'm getting the same treatment as Darwin
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18765 on: Today at 04:00:21 am
Lol come on, another digressing strategy. Now you're also inventing moral standards. Why don't you answer the question then?

By the way how tf is that chucking Jota under the bus lol. What? Saying he missed some big chances? It's literally a fact: Diogo Jota - Big chances missed: 5. I'm not making comment saying he's shit for missing those am I??? It's to point the fact that he had chances - and the chances had to be created by the team, as I don't remember Jota or Nunez making any solo attempts.
