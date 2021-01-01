If you are watching the games and can't see that the 9 and the 10 aren't being asked to do a ridiculous amount of pressing then I give up.



So you're the one with reading comprehension. Literally in that post I wrote his redeeming quality is work rate. And at what point did I deny their pressing?The problem is you keep overplaying that point and use it to give excuses for everything. You act like Nunez and Jota get no chances and all the shooting opportunities fall to Salah Gakpo and Diaz. Everyone except Gakpo (due to the change in his position) has their shooting numbers down this season due to the new playstyle, not just Nunez. Salah and Jota are even at their career low for shots.But the bottom line is he's still third in number of shots (Diaz is actually 5th okay), second in xG p90 and third in xG/shot (Jota is 4th, 1st and 1st anyway - being the player who only takes quality shots as he's always been). And his xG/shot is virtually unchanged from last season, as is for everyone. What does that tell you? That all players accross the front line are still getting quality chances despite lower shot volume. It's not like Nunez and Jota get fuck all services and have to bang it from 30 yards just to have an opportunity at goal okay. I made this point earlier:So no, it's not because of his pressing that he's not scoring.And no, 1000 minutes is not very small sample size, plus how do you know larger sample size won't push the data to the direction you don't want lol - it's weird that you always come to the conclusion first then make up arguments to fit that conclusion.