Offline Cormack Snr

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18720 on: Today at 02:11:29 pm »
We bought one of the best players in our history in January..
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18721 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?

Not a chance. We need to strengthen the squad in January not weaken it. As it stands we play with three forwards and only have four who we can rely on to stay fit. One of those Salah can sign for another club in January.

In the CL against Girona we could only name 8 subs with two of those being keepers.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18722 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:18:39 am
The stats were about productivity, not effectiveness.

Jeez, how did I ever confuse the two?

"He was highly productive, but not very effective."
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18723 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:43:47 pm
So all season Darwin is last, but during your chosen period Nunez is 2nd (without Jota available)

What was wrong with those stats

Here is another site when Nunez is behind Diaz and Gakpo

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/leistungsdaten/verein/31

Um...they're wrong? They have Mo on 9 goals and 6 assists and 15 games. I mean I can't even work out when they're meant to be from, but most certainly not particularly recent. Its got Virg as having played 13 games in all competitions. Did you not once look at them and think they might not be quite right?
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18724 on: Today at 02:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?

From a business point of view, yes, from a fans, it depends when the £40m is reinvested
Offline elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18725 on: Today at 02:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?
Yes, but only if we can reinvest it.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18726 on: Today at 02:31:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:14:52 pm
Jeez, how did I ever confuse the two?

"He was highly productive, but not very effective."

An obvious example would be say Firmino making an intelligent run to free up space for a Salah or a Mane. In terms of metrics that run wouldn't add to a player's productivity numbers in terms of goals, assists, key passes, xG chain, shot creation etc but it would certainly be effective.

Comparing Nunez and Firmino's goals and assists wasn't an attempt as you suggested to show that Nunez was more effective than Firmino. It was clearly an attempt to show that Nunez is a highly productive forward. 
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18727 on: Today at 02:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 02:11:29 pm
We bought one of the best players in our history in January..

We've bought a few beasts in January. Never mind VVD, but Suarez and Diaz too. And Gakpo.

It can definitely be done. But its all completely moot, because as demonstrated the gaffer clearly likes Nunez.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18728 on: Today at 02:34:11 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:33:03 pm
We've bought a few beasts in January. Never mind VVD, but Suarez and Diaz too. And Gakpo.

It can definitely be done. But its all completely moot, because as demonstrated the gaffer clearly likes Nunez.
Im suprised he doesnt het more game time  ;)
Offline Darren G

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18729 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:33:03 pm
We've bought a few beasts in January. Never mind VVD, but Suarez and Diaz too. And Gakpo.

It can definitely be done. But its all completely moot, because as demonstrated the gaffer clearly likes Nunez.

If the reports in The Athletic that we're in talks with Marmoush are true, not that moot at all.
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18730 on: Today at 02:37:51 pm »
Slot isn't an idiot, he's going to back his players in public when we're top of two tables.  But there will absolutely be players he doesn't think are a good fit and/or can be improved upon, we'll just have to wait and see in the coming windows.

The Salah stuff is similar, he's heard the noise online and he's defending his teammate like any good leader would.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18731 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?

If there was a stone wall guarantee we'd bring in a player who was better then yes. But of course that's the case with every player who ever existed.
Otherwise it would be insane to weaken a team that's top of the premier and champions league.  A fact some seem to struggle with.

I'm finding it amusing that people are reading between the lines of Slots comments to suit agendas when all he's done is given an honest assessment of the player. He's doing well and contributing but should score more. Fucking hell it's not cryptic ;D
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18732 on: Today at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:35:48 pm
If the reports in The Athletic that we're in talks with Marmoush are true, not that moot at all.

Dont think any such reports exist do they?
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18733 on: Today at 02:45:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:37:51 pm
Slot isn't an idiot, he's going to back his players in public when we're top of two tables.  But there will absolutely be players he doesn't think are a good fit and/or can be improved upon, we'll just have to wait and see in the coming windows.

The Salah stuff is similar, he's heard the noise online and he's defending his teammate like any good leader would.

Yep.

But there's saying 'Endo is a really good player, I really like him' and then playing him for the grand total of about twenty minutes over our 20 PL/CL games and then there's saying 'Nunez is a really good player, I really like him' and then starting him in most of our games
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18734 on: Today at 02:47:16 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:45:46 pm
Yep.

But there's saying 'Endo is a really good player, I really like him' and then playing him for the grand total of about twenty minutes over our 20 PL/CL games and then there's saying 'Nunez is a really good player, I really like him' and then starting him in most of our games when Jota is unavailable.

Fixed that for you.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18735 on: Today at 02:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:35:48 pm
If the reports in The Athletic that we're in talks with Marmoush are true, not that moot at all.

Marmoush, Marmoush, can you do the fandango?

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18736 on: Today at 02:50:49 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:45:46 pm
Yep.

But there's saying 'Endo is a really good player, I really like him' and then playing him for the grand total of about twenty minutes over our 20 PL/CL games and then there's saying 'Nunez is a really good player, I really like him' and then starting him in most of our games
aftetr Jota got injured


I also like Endo, he should get more minutes
Offline Spezialo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18737 on: Today at 02:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:29:56 pm
They play in entirely different positions under Slot. It would be like saying I would rather keep Kelleher than Morton.

Well then no one should be comparing Nunuez's xG to Gakpo's and Diaz's
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18738 on: Today at 02:57:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:47:16 pm
Fixed that for you.

With a dry, cool wit like that, you could get yourself on your beloved Overlap
Online tubby

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18739 on: Today at 02:58:04 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:57:15 pm
With a dry, cool wit like that, you could get yourself on your beloved Overlap

You're confusing me with someone who watches it.  Never seen a second.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18740 on: Today at 03:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 02:50:49 pm
aftetr Jota got injured


I also like Endo, he should get more minutes

The after Jota got injured ignores a couple of things. Jota was on the US tour and reported for training ahead of Nunez who only reported back when the team returned to training at Kirkby. Nunez had a full season and was then heavily involved at the Copa. Jota missed a large chunk of last season and then was a bit part player at the Euros only featuring for 97 minutes in total.

So it was perfectly logical for Jota to be ahead of Nunez at the start of the season. In much the same way Quansah was ahead of Ibou who played at the Euro's.
Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18741 on: Today at 03:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:14:31 pm
The after Jota got injured ignores a couple of things. Jota was on the US tour and reported for training ahead of Nunez who only reported back when the team returned to training at Kirkby. Nunez had a full season and was then heavily involved at the Copa. Jota missed a large chunk of last season and then was a bit part player at the Euros only featuring for 97 minutes in total.

So it was perfectly logical for Jota to be ahead of Nunez at the start of the season. In much the same way Quansah was ahead of Ibou who played at the Euro's.

Poor example as that status only lasted 45 minutes.
Offline JP!

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18742 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:35:48 pm
If the reports in The Athletic that we're in talks with Marmoush are true, not that moot at all.

What reports by who? I've seen nothing of this and nor seemingly has the transfer thread
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18743 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:34:20 pm
What reports by who? I've seen nothing of this and nor seemingly has the transfer thread

It's football gossip. Think it's pretty obvious we aren't signing a forward in January.  The only position we might sign someone is midfield and that's no given.

Anyway  hopefully we're still top of the league then and all the players who are contributing continue to do so.
Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18744 on: Today at 03:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:35:48 pm
If the reports in The Athletic that we're in talks with Marmoush are true, not that moot at all.

Which reports? The only thing I can see about him in the Athletic is Ornstein saying he'll more likely leave his club next summer.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18745 on: Today at 03:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?

Wouldn't sell either of our strikers in January while chasing the League and Europe

Would be idiotic
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18746 on: Today at 03:50:33 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:39:11 pm
Which reports? The only thing I can see about him in the Athletic is Ornstein saying he'll more likely leave his club next summer.

Didn't Ornstein also completely not link him to us, instead saying we quite like Jonathan David
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18747 on: Today at 04:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:50:33 pm
Didn't Ornstein also completely not link him to us, instead saying we quite like Jonathan David

The irony is that Mourash would be a much better fit if Salah stayed because he is better suited to playing as a false 9. He has the skillset to drop off and link play. Whereas, David is much closer to Nunez and would have the same issues as Jota and Nunez if Salah stays and we continue to play to Salah's strengths.

The crux of the issue is we need clarity about Salah before we even think about replacing the other forwards.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18748 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:19:44 pm
The irony is that Mourash would be a much better fit if Salah stayed because he is better suited to playing as a false 9. He has the skillset to drop off and link play. Whereas, David is much closer to Nunez and would have the same issues as Jota and Nunez if Salah stays and we continue to play to Salah's strengths.

The crux of the issue is we need clarity about Salah before we even think about replacing the other forwards.

Tbf with Marmoush he would go for A LOT of money, currently on the basis of 5 months elite play, in what very well may be a purple patch - it is still in that territory
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18749 on: Today at 07:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 02:01:39 pm
If a club offered £40m for him in January would you take it?

Yes, if it's used to replace him in January.
Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18750 on: Today at 07:26:38 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:20:56 pm
He's not a fucking idiot. If he was that unhappy with Darwin, he wouldn't be playing him. Yes Diogo and Chiesa are injured. We've still got four attacking options, we've got players who can also play on the right wing like Dom and Harvey. If it was that bad, he'd be on the bench every game. He's started 8 of our last 9 PL/CL games.

You're digging to try and find an excuse when the pretty simple explanation is that he's saying what he's saying because he believes it, and is backed up with his selections.
Slot's comments are nothing you wouldn't expect a manager to say about his players really.

I mean, he could easily have said something along the line of "in my system the 9s are doing the hard work so that the wingers can have more chances / our 9s' main job is to press, not to score goals" (basically what Al is making up). He's already known for being so upfront in interviews, talking about our tactics and all isn't he? But here he did confirm that Nunez is not scoring as much as a 9 first, but followed up by saying he has redeeming quality (work rate). If anything you can see Slot didn't have anything else to say about his on the ball qualities, so basically your 9's only notable quality is reduced to that of an athlete.

But honestly Slot wasn't trying to spin anything there. He just told it as it is. It's people like Al who are trying to spin it, i.e. trying to turn Nunez' work rate into something more than it is, acting like him running around is already a good job and Salah Diaz Gakpo are benefitting from it.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18751 on: Today at 07:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:19:44 pm
The irony is that Mourash would be a much better fit if Salah stayed because he is better suited to playing as a false 9. He has the skillset to drop off and link play. Whereas, David is much closer to Nunez and would have the same issues as Jota and Nunez if Salah stays and we continue to play to Salah's strengths.

The crux of the issue is we need clarity about Salah before we even think about replacing the other forwards.

David has been mooted as a fantastic link player and was often compared to Firmino.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18752 on: Today at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:29:15 pm
David has been mooted as a fantastic link player and was often compared to Firmino.

The comparison with Nunez is more about operating in big spaces. David for me is at his best in open transitional games. Where he can play in behind another striker and find pockets of space. With Salah in the team and a lack of real pace in behind I think he would find it difficult to find the kind of space he needs.

Here is a post about Barca having doubts about David.

https://www.barcablaugranes.com/2024/12/13/24319870/barcelona-moving-away-from-jonathan-david-due-to-doubts-over-lille-hotshot

Yet the latest updates from Spain suggest that its a move thats unlikely to happen - even though Barca think its a good market opportunity - because the club have plenty of doubts about David.

The main sticking point seems to be that both Deco and Hansi Flick think that David struggles when he lacks space and therefore may find life tricky at Barca

Online Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18753 on: Today at 07:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:44:18 pm
The comparison with Nunez is more about operating in big spaces. David for me is at his best in open transitional games. Where he can play in behind another striker and find pockets of space. With Salah in the team and a lack of real pace in behind I think he would find it difficult to find the kind of space he needs.

Here is a post about Barca having doubts about David.

https://www.barcablaugranes.com/2024/12/13/24319870/barcelona-moving-away-from-jonathan-david-due-to-doubts-over-lille-hotshot

Yet the latest updates from Spain suggest that its a move thats unlikely to happen - even though Barca think its a good market opportunity - because the club have plenty of doubts about David.

The main sticking point seems to be that both Deco and Hansi Flick think that David struggles when he lacks space and therefore may find life tricky at Barca

Think this source would even be considered dogshit by Samie.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18754 on: Today at 08:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:50:33 pm
Think this source would even be considered dogshit by Samie.

Wow that bad. :lmao

David came out earlier in the month and declared he has been a lifelong Barca fan. Since then there have been plenty of Spanish outlets talking down their interest citing his inability to operate in tight areas.

For me, he hasn't got the speed to operate in a front line with the likes of Salah and Gakpo/Diaz because he isn't the quickest and teams would push out. I think Mourmash would be a better option because whilst he can drop in and link the play he also has the pace to run in behind.

Personally I think that Nunez is a far better option if Salah leaves or loses form.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18755 on: Today at 08:27:22 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 07:26:38 pm
Slot's comments are nothing you wouldn't expect a manager to say about his players really.

I mean, he could easily have said something along the line of "in my system the 9s are doing the hard work so that the wingers can have more chances / our 9s' main job is to press, not to score goals" (basically what Al is making up). He's already known for being so upfront in interviews, talking about our tactics and all isn't he? But here he did confirm that Nunez is not scoring as much as a 9 first, but followed up by saying he has redeeming quality (work rate). If anything you can see Slot didn't have anything else to say about his on the ball qualities, so basically your 9's only notable quality is reduced to that of an athlete.

But honestly Slot wasn't trying to spin anything there. He just told it as it is. It's people like Al who are trying to spin it, i.e. trying to turn Nunez' work rate into something more than it is, acting like him running around is already a good job and Salah Diaz Gakpo are benefitting from it.

If you are watching the games and can't see that the 9 and the 10 aren't being asked to do a ridiculous amount of pressing then I give up.

Here was Slot earlier in the season talking about Szobo.

Its a good moment for Curtis to start also because hes not going to go for international games, so its good for him to have a game as well. Hes done very good when hes come in, and Dom is putting so, so much effort in his pressing that you wonder if he can continue doing this every three days.

Slot has already sent a blunt message to Szoboszlai this season over his place in the side, having told the midfielder he needs to add more goals to his game if he is to hold down his spot.

"He has been important for us and his pressing has been outstanding. Something we have to work on is making him even more involved in scoring goals. He scored three last season but for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.

"I am confident with the quality he has and the players around him he will score more goals as well."
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18756 on: Today at 08:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:08:01 pm
Wow that bad. :lmao

David came out earlier in the month and declared he has been a lifelong Barca fan. Since then there have been plenty of Spanish outlets talking down their interest citing his inability to operate in tight areas.

For me, he hasn't got the speed to operate in a front line with the likes of Salah and Gakpo/Diaz because he isn't the quickest and teams would push out. I think Mourmash would be a better option because whilst he can drop in and link the play he also has the pace to run in behind.

Personally I think that Nunez is a far better option if Salah leaves or loses form.

David has been linked to big clubs for a few summers now, yet still nobody has gone for him I do wonder why.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18757 on: Today at 08:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:37:28 pm
David has been linked to big clubs for a few summers now, yet still nobody has gone for him I do wonder why.

Because like the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 is a rotten standard and clubs have been scared off by seeing other huge money signings look dogshit in proper leagues. On a free transfer its easier to absorb the risk.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18758 on: Today at 08:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 08:37:28 pm
David has been linked to big clubs for a few summers now, yet still nobody has gone for him I do wonder why.

He is available on a free this time so I think he will move. He is a very talented all-around striker. I just think he lacks that blistering speed that would set him apart. He is heavily linked with Spurs but I think he would be better going to a League with less emphasis on athleticism. I think he would struggle to find space in this League.
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18759 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:45:31 pm
He is available on a free this time so I think he will move. He is a very talented all-around striker. I just think he lacks that blistering speed that would set him apart. He is heavily linked with Spurs but I think he would be better going to a League with less emphasis on athleticism. I think he would struggle to find space in this League.

Ah ok, didn't know that.  Thanks.

Of what I've seen I'm not sure I'd see him as any significant upgrade over Darwin.
