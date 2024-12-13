Slot's comments are nothing you wouldn't expect a manager to say about his players really.
I mean, he could easily have said something along the line of "in my system the 9s are doing the hard work so that the wingers can have more chances / our 9s' main job is to press, not to score goals" (basically what Al is making up). He's already known for being so upfront in interviews, talking about our tactics and all isn't he? But here he did confirm that Nunez is not scoring as much as a 9 first, but followed up by saying he has redeeming quality (work rate). If anything you can see Slot didn't have anything else to say about his on the ball qualities, so basically your 9's only notable quality is reduced to that of an athlete.
But honestly Slot wasn't trying to spin anything there. He just told it as it is. It's people like Al who are trying to spin it, i.e. trying to turn Nunez' work rate into something more than it is, acting like him running around is already a good job and Salah Diaz Gakpo are benefitting from it.
If you are watching the games and can't see that the 9 and the 10 aren't being asked to do a ridiculous amount of pressing then I give up.
Here was Slot earlier in the season talking about Szobo.
Its a good moment for Curtis to start also because hes not going to go for international games, so its good for him to have a game as well. Hes done very good when hes come in, and Dom is putting so, so much effort in his pressing that you wonder if he can continue doing this every three days.
Slot has already sent a blunt message to Szoboszlai this season over his place in the side, having told the midfielder he needs to add more goals to his game if he is to hold down his spot.
"He has been important for us and his pressing has been outstanding. Something we have to work on is making him even more involved in scoring goals. He scored three last season but for an attacking midfielder at Liverpool, his numbers need to go up.
"I am confident with the quality he has and the players around him he will score more goals as well."