« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1312550 times)

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18640 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
So what you are saying we could do with another false 9 to take advantage of Diaz and Salah's pace? I'm not arguing I'm just curious.

Salah is nowhere near as quick as he was. Defenders used to double up on him and he would still burn them for pace. He hasn't got that pace anymore and has adapted his game to become a wide playmaker, almost a false winger. To do that he needs someone else to push the defence back and create space in between the lines.

Nunez at his best is brilliant at creating those spaces because not only does he push defences back he also makes the central defenders come together because they don't want to be left 1v1 against him. That opens up the space vertically and horizontally for Salah to operate in.

Girona was a perfect example the other night. They started in a mid-block and dropped into a low block as soon as Gravenberch played Nunez in after 7 minutes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 471
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18641 on: Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:23:13 pm
Salah is nowhere near as quick as he was. Defenders used to double up on him and he would still burn them for pace. He hasn't got that pace anymore and has adapted his game to become a wide playmaker, almost a false winger. To do that he needs someone else to push the defence back and create space in between the lines.

Nunez at his best is brilliant at creating those spaces because not only does he push defences back he also makes the central defenders come together because they don't want to be left 1v1 against him. That opens up the space vertically and horizontally for Salah to operate in.

Girona was a perfect example the other night. They started in a mid-block and dropped into a low block as soon as Gravenberch played Nunez in after 7 minutes.
That's fair enough. But what I'm saying is you don't need pace to push defenders back. Look at Harry Kane or Firmino, not exactly blessed with pace but do the same job of pulling centre backs out of position. When you play a possession game, instead of a counter attack game, you don't need pace to create space for others. And Kane also bangs the goals in, which has to be the first job as a striker.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18642 on: Yesterday at 10:45:15 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Yesterday at 10:37:59 pm
That's fair enough. But what I'm saying is you don't need pace to push defenders back. Look at Harry Kane or Firmino, not exactly blessed with pace but do the same job of pulling centre backs out of position. When you play a possession game, instead of a counter attack game, you don't need pace to create space for others. And Kane also bangs the goals in, which has to be the first job as a striker.

Firmino played with Salah who pushed defences back. Kane played with Son who pushed defences back.

Salah is now the Firmino or Kane who drops off and wants to link the play. He needs a player with real pace to do that. That for me is why he has come out and said he loves playing with Darwin.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18643 on: Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm
How did we do in those last 10 games without Darwin. Surely if he was the problem and Jota the solution then we would have improved?

How did Salah do without anyone to push defences back and create pockets of space for him?
Did you actually check the facts or you just invent things in your head and assume they are true?

The last 6 games of last season where Nunez was benched: 4W 2D 0L GF15 GA8.
The last 6 games he started last season: 2W 1D 3L GF7 GA10.

Yeah we just scored twice as much without him starting. I'm not saying he's the reason for that but how arrogant and stupid from you making that statement? Do you think Klopp suddenly just benched him for no reason? Of course it was a form issue.


Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18644 on: Yesterday at 11:16:03 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:45:30 pm
Did you actually check the facts or you just invent things in your head and assume they are true?

The last 6 games of last season where Nunez was benched: 4W 2D 0L GF15 GA8.
The last 6 games he started last season: 2W 1D 3L GF7 GA10.

Yeah we just scored twice as much without him starting. I'm not saying he's the reason for that but how arrogant and stupid from you making that statement? Do you think Klopp suddenly just benched him for no reason? Of course it was a form issue.




The last 10 games of last season were turgid. The question is did we play better in the games we played without Darwin?

As for the results at the end of the season the results improved because we played teams who were in terrible form. Our last 5 League games when Darwin was on the bench were Fulham, Spurs and Wolves at home and West Ham and Villa away. Those 5 teams won a combined 5 times in their combined 25 games.

The performances were terrible with or without Darwin.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18645 on: Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:40:50 pm
There are a few things. Firstly Jota played at the start of the season when the 9 was playing far more as a natural 9. As the season has progressed the 9 has been dropping deeper and deeper and working much harder.

Then we get to Salah his xG maybe lower but we have been much better at creating the chances he likes. Those are fast breaks and creating opportunities for him to cut in and shoot with his left foot. We have also won 6 penalties that he has taken this season.

As for tackles and interceptions they should be up because we now press with a front four with the 8/10 jumping forwards and making it a four. In that four man press it is the 9 and 8/10 who are given the hard yards pressing the keeper and two centrebacks with the wide players tasked with blocking the passing lanes. Typically it is Nunez and Szobozslai who are running themselves into the ground on the initial press. They are the ones making endless high intensity presses.
That must be why in the last 6 games (out of his total 19), Nunez has had 16 out of his 30 shots, and 2.4 out of his 4.6 xG? Apparently dropping deeper gives you more chances and shots? Versus Madrid Newcastle and Girona alone (all within the last two weeks) he's had 1.4 xG which is 30% of his total xG. So much for working harder and not getting shots.

And the part about creating the chances Salah "likes", I'm lost for words. You're the champion of inventing things that no person or data can verify lmao. So under Klopp and alongside Bobby + Mane we didn't do fast breaks or Salah didn't cut inside? And what does it have anything to do with hix xG being lower? Like if we create a chance that he "doesn't like" then he would decide to not shoot, so no xG can be registered? :lmao

The last part is just description of any high press lol. It explains nothing regarding Salah's career high defensive stats. I'm pretty sure if his tkl+int numbers dropped you would have cited them and said "look, he's contributing less and less defensively" . But unfortunately they have increased so you must find another way to cope.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:17 am by PEG2K »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,959
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18646 on: Today at 12:37:07 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
That must be why in the last 6 games (out of his total 19), Nunez has had 16 out of his 30 shots, and 2.4 out of his 4.6 xG? Apparently dropping deeper gives you more chances and shots? Versus Madrid Newcastle and Girona alone (all within the last two weeks) he's had 1.4 xG which is 30% of his total xG. So much for working harder and not getting shots.

What are you talking about?

Try comparing Nunez's shots or xG this season to last season. Not only is Nunez working harder his role has changed completely. He is a player that likes of drift out to the left and then cut in and get his shots off. Under Slot the 9 plays far more centrally and there is far less interchanging of positions. Unfortunately, there isn't a stat for that. you have to use your eyes.

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
And the part about creating the chances Salah "likes", I'm lost for words. You're the champion of inventing things that no person or data can verify lmao. So under Klopp and alongside Bobby + Mane we didn't do fast breaks or Salah didn't cut inside? And what does it have anything to do with hix xG being lower? Like if we create a chance that he "doesn't like" then he would decide to not shoot, so no xG can be registered? :lmao

Again you need to actually watch the games. Under Slot we are much less chaotic in the final third. Under Jurgen the idea was to attack instantly and get shots off much more quickly. This season we have been far more selective in our attacking patterns in the final third. We are far more prepared to play an extra pass or two to create better chances.

We are trying to create patterns of play that create chances that suit the players we have at our disposal. In previous seasons we were far more likely to whip early crosses in. Now we look to go down one side of the pitch and create far post overloads on the other side. Look at how many times we get Salah or especially Gakpo in at the far post. Look at how few-headed chances Salah now gets.

Look at how we now set up to defend corners and create counter attacks.

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 11:59:33 pm
The last part is just description of any high press lol. It explains nothing regarding Salah's career high defensive stats. I'm pretty sure if his tkl+int numbers dropped you would have cited them and said "look, he's contributing less and less defensively" . But unfortunately they have increased so you must find another way to cope.

Do you watch the games or just read a spreadsheet? Our press now is completely different from how we pressed under Klopp. Under Klopp, we pressed in essentially three waves. Firmino would be the trigger and then the entire midfield and defence would push up. The pressing was about creating pressing traps in the midfield. We would press in waves and teams would often beat the numerically smaller initial press and then we would swarm all over them in midfield. It was high risk high reward.

Under Slot, it is much more of a one-wave higher press. Szobo jumps in alongside the 9, and they press centrally with the passing traps out wide. The central two continually harry the keeper and centrebacks, while the two wide players look to block the passing lanes into midfield and then pounce when the ball goes out to the fullbacks.

That means Salah is doing less running but getting more opportunities to make tackles or interceptions. It is the 9 and the 8/10 who run themselves into the ground and get replaced. Without Jota what we do now is that Nunez does an hour and we change the LW with Diaz going through the middle. This is the Diaz who rarely used to last 90 minutes.

That is n't how Slot set out to play this season. The idea was to have four wide players so they could do an hour and then get swapped out.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Up
« previous next »
 