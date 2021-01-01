So what you are saying we could do with another false 9 to take advantage of Diaz and Salah's pace? I'm not arguing I'm just curious.



Salah is nowhere near as quick as he was. Defenders used to double up on him and he would still burn them for pace. He hasn't got that pace anymore and has adapted his game to become a wide playmaker, almost a false winger. To do that he needs someone else to push the defence back and create space in between the lines.Nunez at his best is brilliant at creating those spaces because not only does he push defences back he also makes the central defenders come together because they don't want to be left 1v1 against him. That opens up the space vertically and horizontally for Salah to operate in.Girona was a perfect example the other night. They started in a mid-block and dropped into a low block as soon as Gravenberch played Nunez in after 7 minutes.