So what you are saying we could do with another false 9 to take advantage of Diaz and Salah's pace? I'm not arguing I'm just curious.

Salah is nowhere near as quick as he was. Defenders used to double up on him and he would still burn them for pace. He hasn't got that pace anymore and has adapted his game to become a wide playmaker, almost a false winger. To do that he needs someone else to push the defence back and create space in between the lines.

Nunez at his best is brilliant at creating those spaces because not only does he push defences back he also makes the central defenders come together because they don't want to be left 1v1 against him. That opens up the space vertically and horizontally for Salah to operate in.

Girona was a perfect example the other night. They started in a mid-block and dropped into a low block as soon as Gravenberch played Nunez in after 7 minutes.
Salah is nowhere near as quick as he was. Defenders used to double up on him and he would still burn them for pace. He hasn't got that pace anymore and has adapted his game to become a wide playmaker, almost a false winger. To do that he needs someone else to push the defence back and create space in between the lines.

Nunez at his best is brilliant at creating those spaces because not only does he push defences back he also makes the central defenders come together because they don't want to be left 1v1 against him. That opens up the space vertically and horizontally for Salah to operate in.

Girona was a perfect example the other night. They started in a mid-block and dropped into a low block as soon as Gravenberch played Nunez in after 7 minutes.
That's fair enough. But what I'm saying is you don't need pace to push defenders back. Look at Harry Kane or Firmino, not exactly blessed with pace but do the same job of pulling centre backs out of position. When you play a possession game, instead of a counter attack game, you don't need pace to create space for others. And Kane also bangs the goals in, which has to be the first job as a striker.
That's fair enough. But what I'm saying is you don't need pace to push defenders back. Look at Harry Kane or Firmino, not exactly blessed with pace but do the same job of pulling centre backs out of position. When you play a possession game, instead of a counter attack game, you don't need pace to create space for others. And Kane also bangs the goals in, which has to be the first job as a striker.

Firmino played with Salah who pushed defences back. Kane played with Son who pushed defences back.

Salah is now the Firmino or Kane who drops off and wants to link the play. He needs a player with real pace to do that. That for me is why he has come out and said he loves playing with Darwin.
How did we do in those last 10 games without Darwin. Surely if he was the problem and Jota the solution then we would have improved?

How did Salah do without anyone to push defences back and create pockets of space for him?
Did you actually check the facts or you just invent things in your head and assume they are true?

The last 6 games of last season where Nunez was benched: 4W 2D 0L GF15 GA8.
The last 6 games he started last season: 2W 1D 3L GF7 GA10.

Yeah we just scored twice as much without him starting. I'm not saying he's the reason for that but how arrogant and stupid from you making that statement? Do you think Klopp suddenly just benched him for no reason? Of course it was a form issue.


Did you actually check the facts or you just invent things in your head and assume they are true?

The last 6 games of last season where Nunez was benched: 4W 2D 0L GF15 GA8.
The last 6 games he started last season: 2W 1D 3L GF7 GA10.

Yeah we just scored twice as much without him starting. I'm not saying he's the reason for that but how arrogant and stupid from you making that statement? Do you think Klopp suddenly just benched him for no reason? Of course it was a form issue.




The last 10 games of last season were turgid. The question is did we play better in the games we played without Darwin?

As for the results at the end of the season the results improved because we played teams who were in terrible form. Our last 5 League games when Darwin was on the bench were Fulham, Spurs and Wolves at home and West Ham and Villa away. Those 5 teams won a combined 5 times in their combined 25 games.

The performances were terrible with or without Darwin.
