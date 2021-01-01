« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1311972 times)

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18600 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:29:29 pm
no i don't think so?

is this even "criticising Darwin" though? asking someone who had his goals/assists stats to hand what he's on track for this season - you make it seem like i've insulted his mother! ;D

going back to even before we signed him, i've always been interested in things like his touch and technique, decision making and mentality/emotions, how he fits our tactics, how he works with teammates. i've never looked at him purely through a 'these are his numbers, the rest is irrelevant' lens.

never gonna be someone who prefers to talk about football in a Firmino is a x.xx a game and Nunez is a y.yy game player

Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:13:28 pm
cheers

any predictions that Nunez may soon click into gear and explode are not really looking great, even on the underlying numbers side now then?

played 57% more PL/CL minutes than Jota and both are on 4 goals+assists (despite taking 30 shots, and Jota 16). when it goes to per game, Jota beats him on both expected goals and expected assists.

Jota's even won more aerial duels than Nunez in that much less time (12 to 11). from what i can see, the only thing Nunez has excelled in this season is making tackles - 17 is wild!
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18601 on: Today at 05:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:56:00 am
My point all along is that many on here have underrated him as an all round player

How is Darwin an all round player if by default has doesn't have good technical ability, not the best footballing brain, any sense of composure in front of goal? He's an athlete, though I actually think he already isn't as explosive when he first arrived.
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18602 on: Today at 05:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:28:20 pm
How is Darwin an all round player if by default has doesn't have good technical ability, not the best footballing brain, any sense of composure in front of goal? He's an athlete, though I actually think he already isn't as explosive when he first arrived.

Weird how he finds himself starting regularly for the current best team in Europe when he's just a runner who's athletic ability is on the wane.

You'd think playing in the most competitive league in the world as well as the Champions League, we'd really notice carrying such a liability in our team. I guess it's testament to the quality of our other players that we've managed to be where we are. The sky is the limit for us when we replace him with just about anyone who can trap a ball.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18603 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:32:48 pm
Do you think Football should be decided by artistic impression marks?

For me, this is one of Darwin's biggest issues a lack of elegance. At his best, he is brutally effective but he gets labeled as an agent of chaos. Even when he pulls of something incredibly skilful it is ignored. Whilst a misplaced pass or a miss is down to poor technique.

I don't think that is fair to be honest. There have been many players who were "rough" on the eye. Kuyt, and even Henderson. But they were all effective at their jobs. Absolutely no one will be talking about Darwin's lack of elegance or finesse if he is banging them in. But he is not. That's the problem.
Logged

Offline Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18604 on: Today at 05:51:09 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:35:02 pm
Weird how he finds himself starting regularly for the current best team in Europe when he's just a runner who's athletic ability is on the wane.

You'd think playing in the most competitive league in the world as well as the Champions League, we'd really notice carrying such a liability in our team. I guess it's testament to the quality of our other players that we've managed to be where we are. The sky is the limit for us when we replace him with just about anyone who can trap a ball.

I don't think he is a liability, I just think there's plenty of opportunity cost when it comes to Darwin. And you know what, to an extent it is a testament to the quality of Salah that we've managed to be where we are. He's scored 65% of our goals this season so far lol.

I mean, hypothetically if we do move him on next summer. Would you look at his stint at Liverpool as a successful one? I have been wanting and willing him to succeed and take off, but as it is the odds are against him. It also doesn't help him that he doesn't appear to have an elite mentality to shrug off his misses. It clearly affects him greatly. I mean...he was literally crying when he finally scored after a long while (I believe it was that great goal he scored from range on his left).
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,733
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18605 on: Today at 05:55:16 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 02:27:59 pm
Right...but again, the point isn't about Bobby, or Darwin, or Sadio, or Isak or whoever. In this day and age its pretty pointless to use goals solely as a benchmark of what a good striker is, or isn't. So saying '22 goals in two and a half years is crap' (which was essentially the statement) is just provably incorrect. Particularly when our tactics don't currently lend themselves to the central striker scoring lots of goals.
Sure but Bobby was miles better than Nunez at the other stuff. His first touch, passing and vision were world class. That's why he was an elite 9 despite pretty average goals and assists.

The comparisons with kuyt are also weird, because Kuyt was very productive for his role and he was a great finisher.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:56:50 pm by jepovic »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18606 on: Today at 05:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:43:06 pm
I don't think that is fair to be honest. There have been many players who were "rough" on the eye. Kuyt, and even Henderson. But they were all effective at their jobs. Absolutely no one will be talking about Darwin's lack of elegance or finesse if he is banging them in. But he is not. That's the problem.

Both Kuyt and Henderson got slaughtered though when they inevitably had dips in form. For me, players who are easy on the eye get more latitude when their form drops a bit.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18607 on: Today at 06:01:34 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:55:16 pm
Sure but Bobby was miles better than Nunez at the other stuff. His first touch, passing and vision were world class. That's why he was an elite 9 despite pretty average goals and assists.

The comparisons with kuyt are also weird, because Kuyt was very productive for his role and he was a great finisher.

Yes :D

But last season he was very productive, and the criticism was around his all round game. Hes now not as productive but his all round game looks better, hes doing more dirty work, its helping our wider players to be particularly productiveand the argument is now that hes not very productive. Hes not playing particularly well right now but he doesnt half seem to illicit criticism regardless of what he and the team are doing
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18608 on: Today at 06:03:15 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:55:16 pm
Sure but Bobby was miles better than Nunez at the other stuff. His first touch, passing and vision were world class. That's why he was an elite 9 despite pretty average goals and assists.

The comparisons with kuyt are also weird, because Kuyt was very productive for his role and he was a great finisher.

Kuyt G+A every 207 minutes. Nunez G+A every 116 minutes.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,228
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 06:08:11 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:55:16 pm
Sure but Bobby was miles better than Nunez at the other stuff. His first touch, passing and vision were world class. That's why he was an elite 9 despite pretty average goals and assists.

The comparisons with kuyt are also weird, because Kuyt was very productive for his role and he was a great finisher.
Even though Bobby's g/a wasn't great it had to be seen in the context of Mo and Sadio banging in the goals. Plus Bobby scored so many big goals in big games (so did Kuyt for that matter).

In the absence of big numbers from the left (and Diaz has improved a lot), the focus will always be on the big expensive striker.

If Darwins was still popping up with similar numbers to last season there would be less criticism. I think we're at the point that we have to accept that either we change our style to fully accommodate him, or we look for what we need in the summer.

As infuriating as he is, Darwin will still get my support till then.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 06:12:04 pm »
Feel like entering this thread might be a mistake but have some Darwin thoughts I wanted to get off my chest.

For folk who have had the pleasure/misfortune of reading this thread over the last year or so, you'll know that I am a big fan of Darwin.

Broadly speaking I would characterise his seasons at Liverpool thus far as follows:

22/23 - Overall good but with bad finishing and some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (i.e. good opposition goalkeeping).
23-24 - Overall very good (one of the better strikers in Europe) but with more bad finishing and yes, some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (good opposition goalkeeping was even more pronounced I think).
24-25 - Not good

It's important to preface my post with the above because without this context I think it becomes too easy for people to view Darwin's current performance as a simple continuation of his LFC career to date. Whilst in some specific respects this might be true, overall I find this conclusion to be quite lazy and simply incorrect.

I also find it frustrating that those of us who have defended Darwin's impact have been characterised as people who only look at the numbers. For example, Classycarra who I respect as a poster claimed that this has been done without any qualitative element. This is simply not true. We are all Liverpool fans who I can safely assume either watch every game or at the very least the vast majority (sometimes life gets in the way!). I think the more interesting and importantly more accurate debate centres around the degree to which people weight these qualitative elements. For example, I previously referred to Ian Graham's quote about how a striker's ability to get good shots is the most important thing, with everything else being 'second-order effects'. People are obviously welcome to disagree with that but even Darwin's biggest detractor couldn't deny he was elite at this particular thing. As of December 2024 though, he is no longer doing this.

Last season he was taking 4.7 shots p90 in the league, this season he is taking 2.3 shots p90. Now you might argue (and many did prior to the last few weeks) that he was contributing more to the team in other ways and that he was now more of a 'team player'. If we look at his numbers from last season to this, does this line of thinking hold any weight?

23/24 v 24/25

Passes attempted 21                     16
Pass completion 69%                    71%
Progressive passes 2.37                1.88
Progressive carries 2.55                1.73
Successful Take-Ons 0.66              0.87
Touches (in box) 8.44                   4.47
Progressive Passes Received 9.06  5.77
Tackles 0.97                                2.02
Interceptions 0.13                        0.14


Hopefully this won't spark questions about whether or not I actually watch the game, I really just want to create an objective framework to work from. What stands out about the above? Everything is down except pass completion %, successful take-ons and tackles. Just by watching the games you can see that he's tackling more, the other ones are more subtle. Fbref doesn't have pressure data since they moved away from Statsbomb data, however the Anfield Wrap put out some Statsbomb data in early November and he was leading the league in pressures and 2nd for pressure regains. I assume he is still very high on both measures.

That is all good stuff - having a forward that works hard and wins the ball back at a high rate helps us when pressing, particularly when Salah is increasingly either unable or instructed not to press. This is clearly paying huge dividends and you're not going to find me complaining about Slot building his system around one of the best 5 players in the world and in my view the best player who has ever played for the club full stop. What building the system around Salah means however is that the players around him have to pick up a lot of the off-ball work - otherwise teams would play through us more easily - as they did at times last season. The interesting thing is Salah isn't really playing much better than he did last season. So Nunez and Szobozlai running themselves into the ground isn't putting an extra 20% on Salah's output (his numbers are actually down a shade this season but he's finishing better this season). What it's doing is making us more resilient defensively (in addition to an obvious change of Gravenberch at 6 over MacA/Endo) because teams in the first phase of build up can't bypass us in ways they could last season when we were giving more minutes to guys like Elliott and Endo who for all their qualities aren't elite athletes.

Szoboszlai is another case where despite nominally playing more advanced this season compared to last, his on ball numbers have cratered. Looking at his output and of course watching games, it seems like he is almost entirely used for the purposes of disrupting opponents build up/covering space Salah can't/is instructed not to cover. Again, hard to complain given we are top of both leagues.

Back to Darwin. As I wrote at the start of this post, he has been bad this season - let's not get it twisted. The question then becomes to what extent is he just not playing well himself v how much is Slot's current system impacting his output. I emphasise the word current there as it's something I want to come back to. Now it would be easy for those of us who rate Darwin to put his struggles this season entirely down to the system but I don't think that's entirely satisfactory. From watching him, I do think his confidence has taken a big hit. He has not finished well in his two full seasons at the club and I think he is totally in his own head now. Whilst I argued that he would revert to the mean (and he's about even for xG to goals this season woohoo!), he's gone from missing a lot of chances and scoring a fair number of goals to just not getting that many chances and as a result not many goals. I would guess it's easier to be optimistic about scoring the next chance when you're getting 4 a game vs missing the only chance you might get in the game. To me, he isn't doing anything on instinct anymore - everything is very forced and he seems to overthink even basic actions. The header against Girona was a good example I think. He changed his mind last second and ended up botching the lay off to Jones, last season he probably tries to bicycle kick it top corner and it goes into row Z, but it's the difference in his confidence level that concerns me.

Salah's comments about him were very interesting I thought, and not particularly surprising given their on-field relationship. If we go back to qualitative elements that aren't captured by the numbers, having a forward with elite level pace on the pitch is going to make a massive difference to someone like Salah. When Nunez plays 9, opponents can't squeeze the pitch and supress the space Salah has to work in. If you play anyone else at 9, it's easier for teams to push up on us because whilst Diaz, Gakpo and Jota aren't slow, none of them hold a candle to Nunez on that front. In general I think people underrate the importance of athleticism in the modern game - especially at Premier League level when the league is getting more athletic with every passing season (look no further than Man City just now!). Assuming Salah signs a new deal, and I think he will, we need to surround him with as much speed as we possibly can. As he gets older his passing ability has clearly gone to another level and his ability to stretch defences has decreased - though he still has it in bursts (ask Ferland Mendy). Nunez clearly isn't suited to the system Slot has implemented, but it's important to note that this isn't the same system he used at Feyenoord. To me, this system lives and dies with Mo Salah - as such it is more of a short/medium term solution than a long-term one. Now maybe Nunez isn't the guy you want to build a long term system around anyway, but if you look at the squad as it's currently made-up, he and Gakpo are the two youngest guys and the only ones likely to be slap bang in the middle of their peak. Jota and Diaz are both excellent players but getting close to 30, and unfortunately the former can't seem to stay fit for any extended period of time.

Perhaps come the beginning of the 26/27 season all of our forwards will be gone and Hughes and co. will have completely rebuilt the forward line with younger talent (hopefully Ngumoha and Doak help here should this be the case), but given our approach since FSG/Edwards have been at the club, it seems unlikely we will take such radical action. This time 6 months ago I thought the idea of selling Nunez was a non-starter, now I think it's at least on the table (perhaps a combination of his performances and his own desire to move on to a fresh challenge). That said, given Jota's age and injury record, I would personally be worried about selling one of our only peak age attackers and the only one we have that has elite athleticism. Of course we could just replace him with a young, athletic forward with excellent numbers and who isn't overly expensive, however those players don't tend to grow on trees. The names I've seen kicked around in recent weeks are Cunha, Joao Pedro, Jonathan David, Marmoush. Can't say I've seen a great deal of David or Marmoush outside of highlights but I have to say in general I'm not overly enamoured. All 4 have significant question marks, though at the same time I can't blame people for just wanting to see a new face.

To end on a note of optimisim, we're currently top of both leagues with Darwin playing, in my view, much worse than he has in previous seasons. If he/Slot can find a way to get more out of him we could be on for a really special season.
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,651
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 06:16:53 pm »
Good post!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 06:24:22 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 06:12:04 pm
Feel like entering this thread might be a mistake but have some Darwin thoughts I wanted to get off my chest.

For folk who have had the pleasure/misfortune of reading this thread over the last year or so, you'll know that I am a big fan of Darwin.

Broadly speaking I would characterise his seasons at Liverpool thus far as follows:

22/23 - Overall good but with bad finishing and some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (i.e. good opposition goalkeeping).
23-24 - Overall very good (one of the better strikers in Europe) but with more bad finishing and yes, some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (good opposition goalkeeping was even more pronounced I think).
24-25 - Not good

It's important to preface my post with the above because without this context I think it becomes too easy for people to view Darwin's current performance as a simple continuation of his LFC career to date. Whilst in some specific respects this might be true, overall I find this conclusion to be quite lazy and simply incorrect.

I also find it frustrating that those of us who have defended Darwin's impact have been characterised as people who only look at the numbers. For example, Classycarra who I respect as a poster claimed that this has been done without any qualitative element. This is simply not true. We are all Liverpool fans who I can safely assume either watch every game or at the very least the vast majority (sometimes life gets in the way!). I think the more interesting and importantly more accurate debate centres around the degree to which people weight these qualitative elements. For example, I previously referred to Ian Graham's quote about how a striker's ability to get good shots is the most important thing, with everything else being 'second-order effects'. People are obviously welcome to disagree with that but even Darwin's biggest detractor couldn't deny he was elite at this particular thing. As of December 2024 though, he is no longer doing this.

Last season he was taking 4.7 shots p90 in the league, this season he is taking 2.3 shots p90. Now you might argue (and many did prior to the last few weeks) that he was contributing more to the team in other ways and that he was now more of a 'team player'. If we look at his numbers from last season to this, does this line of thinking hold any weight?

23/24 v 24/25

Passes attempted 21                     16
Pass completion 69%                    71%
Progressive passes 2.37                1.88
Progressive carries 2.55                1.73
Successful Take-Ons 0.66              0.87
Touches (in box) 8.44                   4.47
Progressive Passes Received 9.06  5.77
Tackles 0.97                                2.02
Interceptions 0.13                        0.14


Hopefully this won't spark questions about whether or not I actually watch the game, I really just want to create an objective framework to work from. What stands out about the above? Everything is down except pass completion %, successful take-ons and tackles. Just by watching the games you can see that he's tackling more, the other ones are more subtle. Fbref doesn't have pressure data since they moved away from Statsbomb data, however the Anfield Wrap put out some Statsbomb data in early November and he was leading the league in pressures and 2nd for pressure regains. I assume he is still very high on both measures.

That is all good stuff - having a forward that works hard and wins the ball back at a high rate helps us when pressing, particularly when Salah is increasingly either unable or instructed not to press. This is clearly paying huge dividends and you're not going to find me complaining about Slot building his system around one of the best 5 players in the world and in my view the best player who has ever played for the club full stop. What building the system around Salah means however is that the players around him have to pick up a lot of the off-ball work - otherwise teams would play through us more easily - as they did at times last season. The interesting thing is Salah isn't really playing much better than he did last season. So Nunez and Szobozlai running themselves into the ground isn't putting an extra 20% on Salah's output (his numbers are actually down a shade this season but he's finishing better this season). What it's doing is making us more resilient defensively (in addition to an obvious change of Gravenberch at 6 over MacA/Endo) because teams in the first phase of build up can't bypass us in ways they could last season when we were giving more minutes to guys like Elliott and Endo who for all their qualities aren't elite athletes.

Szoboszlai is another case where despite nominally playing more advanced this season compared to last, his on ball numbers have cratered. Looking at his output and of course watching games, it seems like he is almost entirely used for the purposes of disrupting opponents build up/covering space Salah can't/is instructed not to cover. Again, hard to complain given we are top of both leagues.

Back to Darwin. As I wrote at the start of this post, he has been bad this season - let's not get it twisted. The question then becomes to what extent is he just not playing well himself v how much is Slot's current system impacting his output. I emphasise the word current there as it's something I want to come back to. Now it would be easy for those of us who rate Darwin to put his struggles this season entirely down to the system but I don't think that's entirely satisfactory. From watching him, I do think his confidence has taken a big hit. He has not finished well in his two full seasons at the club and I think he is totally in his own head now. Whilst I argued that he would revert to the mean (and he's about even for xG to goals this season woohoo!), he's gone from missing a lot of chances and scoring a fair number of goals to just not getting that many chances and as a result not many goals. I would guess it's easier to be optimistic about scoring the next chance when you're getting 4 a game vs missing the only chance you might get in the game. To me, he isn't doing anything on instinct anymore - everything is very forced and he seems to overthink even basic actions. The header against Girona was a good example I think. He changed his mind last second and ended up botching the lay off to Jones, last season he probably tries to bicycle kick it top corner and it goes into row Z, but it's the difference in his confidence level that concerns me.

Salah's comments about him were very interesting I thought, and not particularly surprising given their on-field relationship. If we go back to qualitative elements that aren't captured by the numbers, having a forward with elite level pace on the pitch is going to make a massive difference to someone like Salah. When Nunez plays 9, opponents can't squeeze the pitch and supress the space Salah has to work in. If you play anyone else at 9, it's easier for teams to push up on us because whilst Diaz, Gakpo and Jota aren't slow, none of them hold a candle to Nunez on that front. In general I think people underrate the importance of athleticism in the modern game - especially at Premier League level when the league is getting more athletic with every passing season (look no further than Man City just now!). Assuming Salah signs a new deal, and I think he will, we need to surround him with as much speed as we possibly can. As he gets older his passing ability has clearly gone to another level and his ability to stretch defences has decreased - though he still has it in bursts (ask Ferland Mendy). Nunez clearly isn't suited to the system Slot has implemented, but it's important to note that this isn't the same system he used at Feyenoord. To me, this system lives and dies with Mo Salah - as such it is more of a short/medium term solution than a long-term one. Now maybe Nunez isn't the guy you want to build a long term system around anyway, but if you look at the squad as it's currently made-up, he and Gakpo are the two youngest guys and the only ones likely to be slap bang in the middle of their peak. Jota and Diaz are both excellent players but getting close to 30, and unfortunately the former can't seem to stay fit for any extended period of time.

Perhaps come the beginning of the 26/27 season all of our forwards will be gone and Hughes and co. will have completely rebuilt the forward line with younger talent (hopefully Ngumoha and Doak help here should this be the case), but given our approach since FSG/Edwards have been at the club, it seems unlikely we will take such radical action. This time 6 months ago I thought the idea of selling Nunez was a non-starter, now I think it's at least on the table (perhaps a combination of his performances and his own desire to move on to a fresh challenge). That said, given Jota's age and injury record, I would personally be worried about selling one of our only peak age attackers and the only one we have that has elite athleticism. Of course we could just replace him with a young, athletic forward with excellent numbers and who isn't overly expensive, however those players don't tend to grow on trees. The names I've seen kicked around in recent weeks are Cunha, Joao Pedro, Jonathan David, Marmoush. Can't say I've seen a great deal of David or Marmoush outside of highlights but I have to say in general I'm not overly enamoured. All 4 have significant question marks, though at the same time I can't blame people for just wanting to see a new face.

To end on a note of optimisim, we're currently top of both leagues with Darwin playing, in my view, much worse than he has in previous seasons. If he/Slot can find a way to get more out of him we could be on for a really special season.

Excellent post mate.

I think the biggest thing is we are seeing a hybrid Slot system. We are in a transition from Jurgen's methodology to how Slot wants to play the game. As you say it all depends on Salah and whether he stays or not. He is a one off like a Messi or a Ronaldo. A player you simply have to build your system around.

I think Nunez would have no problem playing the Santiago Gimenez role that Slot used at Feyenoord. So what matters is whether we continue to indulge Salah because of his quality or whether we move more towards the kind of system Slot had at Feyenoord.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,598
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 06:12:04 pm
I also find it frustrating that those of us who have defended Darwin's impact have been characterised as people who only look at the numbers. For example, Classycarra who I respect as a poster claimed that this has been done without any qualitative element. This is simply not true.
sorry to snip a good post, and also the respect is mutual!, but posts like yours are not at all what i was referring to!

when i suggested that it's not useful to take an oversimplified simple look at one dimensional stats without a qualitative element. it's posts like the below I referred to (and to be fair to Al, I'm not trying to single him out - it's just a perfect example on this page - I know for sure that Al also usually shares a good interpretation/qualitative element to his discussions on football)

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:03:15 pm
Kuyt G+A every 207 minutes. Nunez G+A every 116 minutes.

My other bugbear, while we're sharing, is unhelpful exaggeration/hyperbole like from Kalanta at the top of this page. suggesting that me saying Nunez doesn't look like having a breakout/explosion to a new level in his game this season is regularly "criticising Darwin". that level of over-sensitivity does nobody any good!
« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:40 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Offline Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,642
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 06:56:15 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:52:22 pm
sorry to snip a good post, and also the respect is mutual!, but posts like yours are not at all what i was referring to!

when i suggested that it's not useful to take an oversimplified simple look at one dimensional stats without a qualitative element. it's posts like the below I referred to (and to be fair to Al, I'm not trying to single him out - it's just a perfect example on this page - I know for sure that Al also usually shares a good interpretation/qualitative element to his discussions on football)
:thumbsup
Logged
You change all the lead, sleeping in my head, as the day grows dim, I hear you sing a golden hymn.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 07:15:54 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:52:22 pm

when i suggested that it's not useful to take an oversimplified simple look at one dimensional stats without a qualitative element. it's posts like the below I referred to (and to be fair to Al, I'm not trying to single him out - it's just a perfect example on this page - I know for sure that Al also usually shares a good interpretation/qualitative element to his discussions on football)

In my defence. I was replying to a post that stated that Kuyt was very productive. In that regard I think it is fair to point towards the stats that highlight productivity.

As it goes I think Kuyt and the way Darwin is being asked to play this season are quite similar. Prior to joining Liverpool both players had produced an elite goalscoring season in a weaker League Kuyt got 29 goals from 34 games at Feyenoord in 04-05. Nunez got 26 goals in 28 games for Benfica in 20-21.

Both have been asked to play in a far more defensive way at Liverpool. Especially this season Nunez like Jota has been asked to press very aggressively and also drop much deeper to bolster the midfield. I think Nunez and Jota like Kuyt have to be judged on what they bring to the forward line and what the whole forward line produces, rather than judging them on their goal and assist production.

For me one of our major tactical ploys is for the 9 almost to be used as a decoy. Someone who occupies the central defenders. We are far more selective in our passing and look to create overloads in the wide areas. I think our main tactic under Slot is to get the inverted wide players in pockets of space and look for the far post.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 08:13:43 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 06:12:04 pm
Feel like entering this thread might be a mistake but have some Darwin thoughts I wanted to get off my chest.

For folk who have had the pleasure/misfortune of reading this thread over the last year or so, you'll know that I am a big fan of Darwin.

Broadly speaking I would characterise his seasons at Liverpool thus far as follows:

22/23 - Overall good but with bad finishing and some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (i.e. good opposition goalkeeping).
23-24 - Overall very good (one of the better strikers in Europe) but with more bad finishing and yes, some misfortune/uncontrollable factors (good opposition goalkeeping was even more pronounced I think).
24-25 - Not good

It's important to preface my post with the above because without this context I think it becomes too easy for people to view Darwin's current performance as a simple continuation of his LFC career to date. Whilst in some specific respects this might be true, overall I find this conclusion to be quite lazy and simply incorrect.

I also find it frustrating that those of us who have defended Darwin's impact have been characterised as people who only look at the numbers. For example, Classycarra who I respect as a poster claimed that this has been done without any qualitative element. This is simply not true. We are all Liverpool fans who I can safely assume either watch every game or at the very least the vast majority (sometimes life gets in the way!). I think the more interesting and importantly more accurate debate centres around the degree to which people weight these qualitative elements. For example, I previously referred to Ian Graham's quote about how a striker's ability to get good shots is the most important thing, with everything else being 'second-order effects'. People are obviously welcome to disagree with that but even Darwin's biggest detractor couldn't deny he was elite at this particular thing. As of December 2024 though, he is no longer doing this.

Last season he was taking 4.7 shots p90 in the league, this season he is taking 2.3 shots p90. Now you might argue (and many did prior to the last few weeks) that he was contributing more to the team in other ways and that he was now more of a 'team player'. If we look at his numbers from last season to this, does this line of thinking hold any weight?

23/24 v 24/25

Passes attempted 21                     16
Pass completion 69%                    71%
Progressive passes 2.37                1.88
Progressive carries 2.55                1.73
Successful Take-Ons 0.66              0.87
Touches (in box) 8.44                   4.47
Progressive Passes Received 9.06  5.77
Tackles 0.97                                2.02
Interceptions 0.13                        0.14


Hopefully this won't spark questions about whether or not I actually watch the game, I really just want to create an objective framework to work from. What stands out about the above? Everything is down except pass completion %, successful take-ons and tackles. Just by watching the games you can see that he's tackling more, the other ones are more subtle. Fbref doesn't have pressure data since they moved away from Statsbomb data, however the Anfield Wrap put out some Statsbomb data in early November and he was leading the league in pressures and 2nd for pressure regains. I assume he is still very high on both measures.

That is all good stuff - having a forward that works hard and wins the ball back at a high rate helps us when pressing, particularly when Salah is increasingly either unable or instructed not to press. This is clearly paying huge dividends and you're not going to find me complaining about Slot building his system around one of the best 5 players in the world and in my view the best player who has ever played for the club full stop. What building the system around Salah means however is that the players around him have to pick up a lot of the off-ball work - otherwise teams would play through us more easily - as they did at times last season. The interesting thing is Salah isn't really playing much better than he did last season. So Nunez and Szobozlai running themselves into the ground isn't putting an extra 20% on Salah's output (his numbers are actually down a shade this season but he's finishing better this season). What it's doing is making us more resilient defensively (in addition to an obvious change of Gravenberch at 6 over MacA/Endo) because teams in the first phase of build up can't bypass us in ways they could last season when we were giving more minutes to guys like Elliott and Endo who for all their qualities aren't elite athletes.

Szoboszlai is another case where despite nominally playing more advanced this season compared to last, his on ball numbers have cratered. Looking at his output and of course watching games, it seems like he is almost entirely used for the purposes of disrupting opponents build up/covering space Salah can't/is instructed not to cover. Again, hard to complain given we are top of both leagues.

Back to Darwin. As I wrote at the start of this post, he has been bad this season - let's not get it twisted. The question then becomes to what extent is he just not playing well himself v how much is Slot's current system impacting his output. I emphasise the word current there as it's something I want to come back to. Now it would be easy for those of us who rate Darwin to put his struggles this season entirely down to the system but I don't think that's entirely satisfactory. From watching him, I do think his confidence has taken a big hit. He has not finished well in his two full seasons at the club and I think he is totally in his own head now. Whilst I argued that he would revert to the mean (and he's about even for xG to goals this season woohoo!), he's gone from missing a lot of chances and scoring a fair number of goals to just not getting that many chances and as a result not many goals. I would guess it's easier to be optimistic about scoring the next chance when you're getting 4 a game vs missing the only chance you might get in the game. To me, he isn't doing anything on instinct anymore - everything is very forced and he seems to overthink even basic actions. The header against Girona was a good example I think. He changed his mind last second and ended up botching the lay off to Jones, last season he probably tries to bicycle kick it top corner and it goes into row Z, but it's the difference in his confidence level that concerns me.

Salah's comments about him were very interesting I thought, and not particularly surprising given their on-field relationship. If we go back to qualitative elements that aren't captured by the numbers, having a forward with elite level pace on the pitch is going to make a massive difference to someone like Salah. When Nunez plays 9, opponents can't squeeze the pitch and supress the space Salah has to work in. If you play anyone else at 9, it's easier for teams to push up on us because whilst Diaz, Gakpo and Jota aren't slow, none of them hold a candle to Nunez on that front. In general I think people underrate the importance of athleticism in the modern game - especially at Premier League level when the league is getting more athletic with every passing season (look no further than Man City just now!). Assuming Salah signs a new deal, and I think he will, we need to surround him with as much speed as we possibly can. As he gets older his passing ability has clearly gone to another level and his ability to stretch defences has decreased - though he still has it in bursts (ask Ferland Mendy). Nunez clearly isn't suited to the system Slot has implemented, but it's important to note that this isn't the same system he used at Feyenoord. To me, this system lives and dies with Mo Salah - as such it is more of a short/medium term solution than a long-term one. Now maybe Nunez isn't the guy you want to build a long term system around anyway, but if you look at the squad as it's currently made-up, he and Gakpo are the two youngest guys and the only ones likely to be slap bang in the middle of their peak. Jota and Diaz are both excellent players but getting close to 30, and unfortunately the former can't seem to stay fit for any extended period of time.

Perhaps come the beginning of the 26/27 season all of our forwards will be gone and Hughes and co. will have completely rebuilt the forward line with younger talent (hopefully Ngumoha and Doak help here should this be the case), but given our approach since FSG/Edwards have been at the club, it seems unlikely we will take such radical action. This time 6 months ago I thought the idea of selling Nunez was a non-starter, now I think it's at least on the table (perhaps a combination of his performances and his own desire to move on to a fresh challenge). That said, given Jota's age and injury record, I would personally be worried about selling one of our only peak age attackers and the only one we have that has elite athleticism. Of course we could just replace him with a young, athletic forward with excellent numbers and who isn't overly expensive, however those players don't tend to grow on trees. The names I've seen kicked around in recent weeks are Cunha, Joao Pedro, Jonathan David, Marmoush. Can't say I've seen a great deal of David or Marmoush outside of highlights but I have to say in general I'm not overly enamoured. All 4 have significant question marks, though at the same time I can't blame people for just wanting to see a new face.

To end on a note of optimisim, we're currently top of both leagues with Darwin playing, in my view, much worse than he has in previous seasons. If he/Slot can find a way to get more out of him we could be on for a really special season.

Oh this is just so very good. Thank Dilks, really informative stuff.
Logged

Online PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 09:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 06:12:04 pm

Last season he was taking 4.7 shots p90 in the league, this season he is taking 2.3 shots p90. Now you might argue (and many did prior to the last few weeks) that he was contributing more to the team in other ways and that he was now more of a 'team player'. If we look at his numbers from last season to this, does this line of thinking hold any weight?

23/24 v 24/25

Passes attempted 21                     16
Pass completion 69%                    71%
Progressive passes 2.37                1.88
Progressive carries 2.55                1.73
Successful Take-Ons 0.66              0.87
Touches (in box) 8.44                   4.47
Progressive Passes Received 9.06  5.77
Tackles 0.97                                2.02
Interceptions 0.13                        0.14


Hopefully this won't spark questions about whether or not I actually watch the game, I really just want to create an objective framework to work from. What stands out about the above? Everything is down except pass completion %, successful take-ons and tackles. Just by watching the games you can see that he's tackling more, the other ones are more subtle. Fbref doesn't have pressure data since they moved away from Statsbomb data, however the Anfield Wrap put out some Statsbomb data in early November and he was leading the league in pressures and 2nd for pressure regains. I assume he is still very high on both measures.

That is all good stuff - having a forward that works hard and wins the ball back at a high rate helps us when pressing, particularly when Salah is increasingly either unable or instructed not to press. This is clearly paying huge dividends and you're not going to find me complaining about Slot building his system around one of the best 5 players in the world and in my view the best player who has ever played for the club full stop. What building the system around Salah means however is that the players around him have to pick up a lot of the off-ball work - otherwise teams would play through us more easily - as they did at times last season.
I know the current narrative is our 9s having to do the donkey work so our wingers, particularly Salah, get more chances. But then your analysis forgets one important thing: how do the other players perform compared to last season. Right? You can't automatically assume Salah is making less defensive contributions just because he's scoring and assisting for fun. So in fact how do you explain that:

- Salah is making 0.62 tackles p90 (improved from last season, second highest in his career) and 0.89 tackles+interceptions p90 (career highest)?

- Salah has 0.44 npxG p90, a decrease from last season (0.55) and also career low; while and at the same time, is less than Nunez (0.45) and Jota (0.52)?

What kind of system built to cater Salah that leads to him making career highest defensive contributions and career lowest npxG???

To me, this narrative comes just as a result of Nunez busting a gust chasing players down in a couple of his sub appearances. To validate, 7 of his 14 tackles in the league are from the 144 mins he came on as a sub (1 every 20 mins), and the other 7 came from the 480 mins he played as a starter (1 every 68 mins). The reason is quite simple: he had more energy to burn when coming on as a sub. Nothing wrong with that though. But the implication is it's individual style rather than system design.

On the other hand, our other 9 Jota is making career low tackles + interceptions (1.0 p90). That compared to Diaz (1.77 p90) and Gakpo (2.2 p90 - career high), so it doesn't add up for the hypothesis that our 9s are doing the hard work for the wingers. Note that Jota also has the highest xG in the team.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:28:36 pm by PEG2K »
Logged

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18619 on: Today at 09:36:04 pm »
There are a lot of facts, stats and xGs around Darwin. But the biggest fact is Klopp kicked him out of the team the last 10 games of the season. He'd clearly had enough. The hope was with a new manager he get something out of him. I hope it somehow works out but I'll let others decide whether it has or not. We are top of the league with Chelsea and Arsenal breathing down our neck, we need someone to start banging in goals apart from Salah.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18620 on: Today at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 09:36:04 pm
There are a lot of facts, stats and xGs around Darwin. But the biggest fact is Klopp kicked him out of the team the last 10 games of the season. He'd clearly had enough. The hope was with a new manager he get something out of him. I hope it somehow works out but I'll let others decide whether it has or not. We are top of the league with Chelsea and Arsenal breathing down our neck, we need someone to start banging in goals apart from Salah.

We need Jota fit so we dont have to play him
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18621 on: Today at 09:40:50 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 09:24:14 pm
I know the current narrative is our 9s having to do the donkey work so our wingers, particularly Salah, get more chances. But then your analysis forgets one important thing: how do the other players perform compared to last season. Right? You can't automatically assume Salah is making less defensive contributions just because he's scoring and assisting for fun. So in fact how do you explain that:

- Salah is making 0.62 tackles p90 (improved from last season, second highest in his career) and 0.89 tackles+interceptions p90 (career highest)?

- Salah has 0.44 npxG p90, a decrease from last season (0.55) and also career low; while and at the same time, is less than Nunez (0.45) and Jota (0.52)?

What kind of system built to cater Salah that leads to him making career highest defensive contributions and career lowest npxG???

To me, this narrative comes just as a result of Nunez busting a gust chasing players down in a couple of his sub appearances. To validate, 7 of his 14 tackles in the league are from the 144 mins he came on as a sub (1 every 20 mins), and the other 7 came from the 480 mins he played as a starter (1 every 68 mins). The reason is quite simple: he had more energy to burn when coming on as a sub. Nothing wrong with that though. But the implication is it's individual style rather than system design.

On the other hand, our other 9 Jota is making career low tackles + interceptions (1.0 p90). That compared to Diaz (1.77 p90) and Gakpo (2.2 p90 - career high), so it doesn't add up for the hypothesis that our 9s are doing the hard work for the wingers. Note that Jota also has the highest xG in the team.

There are a few things. Firstly Jota played at the start of the season when the 9 was playing far more as a natural 9. As the season has progressed the 9 has been dropping deeper and deeper and working much harder.

Then we get to Salah his xG maybe lower but we have been much better at creating the chances he likes. Those are fast breaks and creating opportunities for him to cut in and shoot with his left foot. We have also won 6 penalties that he has taken this season.

As for tackles and interceptions they should be up because we now press with a front four with the 8/10 jumping forwards and making it a four. In that four man press it is the 9 and 8/10 who are given the hard yards pressing the keeper and two centrebacks with the wide players tasked with blocking the passing lanes. Typically it is Nunez and Szobozslai who are running themselves into the ground on the initial press. They are the ones making endless high intensity presses.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18622 on: Today at 09:42:01 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 09:36:04 pm
There are a lot of facts, stats and xGs around Darwin. But the biggest fact is Klopp kicked him out of the team the last 10 games of the season. He'd clearly had enough. The hope was with a new manager he get something out of him. I hope it somehow works out but I'll let others decide whether it has or not. We are top of the league with Chelsea and Arsenal breathing down our neck, we need someone to start banging in goals apart from Salah.

Four and six points clear with a game in hand, not sure they're breathing down our neck right now.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18623 on: Today at 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 09:36:04 pm
There are a lot of facts, stats and xGs around Darwin. But the biggest fact is Klopp kicked him out of the team the last 10 games of the season. He'd clearly had enough. The hope was with a new manager he get something out of him. I hope it somehow works out but I'll let others decide whether it has or not. We are top of the league with Chelsea and Arsenal breathing down our neck, we need someone to start banging in goals apart from Salah.
That a wild assumption. There many reasons he could have done. Tactical other player in form. He could have done it take him out of the spotlight too etc.
 
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18624 on: Today at 09:43:55 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:42:53 pm
That a wild assumption. There many reasons he could have done. Tactical other player in form. He could have done it take him out of the spotlight too etc.

There is a reason players need to come out of the spotlight
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18625 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 09:36:04 pm
There are a lot of facts, stats and xGs around Darwin. But the biggest fact is Klopp kicked him out of the team the last 10 games of the season. He'd clearly had enough. The hope was with a new manager he get something out of him. I hope it somehow works out but I'll let others decide whether it has or not. We are top of the league with Chelsea and Arsenal breathing down our neck, we need someone to start banging in goals apart from Salah.

How did we do in those last 10 games without Darwin. Surely if he was the problem and Jota the solution then we would have improved?

How did Salah do without anyone to push defences back and create pockets of space for him?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18626 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
Our form those last ten games wasn't particularly good either.

Edit: Al beat me to it.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,949
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18627 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 09:43:55 pm
There is a reason players need to come out of the spotlight

So others can come in and the team improves?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18628 on: Today at 09:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:44:50 pm
How did we do in those last 10 games without Darwin. Surely if he was the problem and Jota the solution then we would have improved?

How did Salah do without anyone to push defences back and create pockets of space for him?
All strikers push defences back and create space, it's not unique to one striker. That is pretty much their 2nd job, after scoring goals.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:14 pm by sonnyred »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 461 462 463 464 465 [466]   Go Up
« previous next »
 