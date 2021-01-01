« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1307949 times)

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18520 on: Today at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:24:23 pm
ta, couldn't find per 90

guessing he's not currently on track for a season with 25 goals or assists at the moment though?

More like 14-15 at the current rate, but his usage is down too.

I actually found yesterday a good sign. This season his work away from goal has improved in its effectiveness, his defending from the front really aides the side, but that alteration as brought him further from goal at key times, which has opened space for others but offered him less opportunities to contribute with goals and assists.

Yesterday, he was doing the other bits but also getting more shots off, and through he didnt score he was doing the right things in the main. If that continues then I think hell be an important asset for the rest of the season because his finishing isnt worse this year. Hes still at a 10% conversion rate (13 is about average), but hes not taking the most shots in Europe anymore.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18521 on: Today at 08:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:55:56 pm
If he's more consistent than Nunez, then he is simply a better player,  there's no need to twist ourselves up about it.

Yeah fair play to you, you think a Newcastle player is better than one of ours and have been vocal about it. Youre provably right :)
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,468
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18522 on: Today at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:24:24 pm
How about tracking back and winning tackles?

Mo's been doing more than a bit of that recently...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18523 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:37:37 pm
Were they? Has he?
He's got three goals in 19 games

Maybe some of his linkup play has gotten a bit better, though there are also games where it still looks difficult for him. But even if he was peak Bobby Firmino outside the box, then his goal return is nowhere near good enough.

I think just declaring that most thought he was doing well prior to a week ago is dubious.

In his Liverpool career he has a goal contribution every 115 mins vs Bobbys one every 136 minutes. This year hes been less prolific in those terms but has been adapting to a new game plan.

I think hes had one of the most major changes to his game vs how Jurgen asked him to play. While hes been adapting to the other elements, his work around the box has dropped whilst others have upped their contributions and I dont think the two facts are unrelated. His general play has benefited the side and most Ive spoken to or listened to have said similarly.

However in the last two games hes begun to up his shot numbers. If he can get that closer to where he was previously whilst still maintaining the rest of the good work for the team then I think hell be central to Slots plans. He does so much Jota just doesnt have the physicality to do.

As I said, I think some jump on him too eagerly after a bad game, without looking at the wider story. Its part of the game when youre a striker, he knows that more than anyone, but I can easily see how he contributes massively to a title this season.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,395
  • ...All the best
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18524 on: Today at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 08:36:26 pm
As I said, I think some jump on him too eagerly after a bad game, without looking at the wider story. Its part of the game when youre a striker, he knows that more than anyone, but I can easily see how he contributes massively to a title this season.
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18525 on: Today at 08:45:45 pm »
Not sure hes worth the trouble but the appetite to talk about him seems a little bit overdone at times, especially after we win games. It seems like hes some peoples go-to topic. His underwhelming performances seem to validate some folks doubts which they appear very keen to shareall the time.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,587
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18526 on: Today at 08:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 08:45:45 pm
His underwhelming performances seem to validate some folks doubts which they appear very keen to shareall the time.
bit ironic!
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18527 on: Today at 08:54:26 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:42:29 pm
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.

How many did Bobby get in his last two and a half years here, and would you say he was a bad striker?

Clue: Its less than 22
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,223
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18528 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 08:42:29 pm
The wider story is that he's got 22 league goals in 2.5 years. If that's good enough for this football club then we'll never sign a bad striker.

The wider story, as in the less developed, contextual and well-rounded story? Im good with ignoring viewpoints that want to lean on that to support a particular bias against a player at their own club.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://xcancel.com/TheLiverNerd

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18529 on: Today at 09:12:12 pm »
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,800
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18530 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • Indefatigability
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18531 on: Today at 09:24:13 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 