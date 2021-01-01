He likely would, but he'd also face the same issues as any other 9 currently for us in that we don't tend to play to provide the majority of our attacking play through the middle.



I don't think thats an issue at all, i'm willing to have a guess that most top teams would prioritize playing through the wings, the name of the game for a lot of Guardiolas teams in the past for example was to build up a situation where the wide players could isolate the opposing full back, which is why he was so strict about positioning of said players, they had to stay high and wide, to be able to capitalize on these moments. How many times have we seen those teams play about with it in the middle, to then switch it to a wide player who has acres of space to take on the opposing teams defenders or cross it in?Also what does playing it through the middle entail, playing a wild pass to try get Nunez free, cute little through balls? We did plenty of that last season and it still culminated in Nunez ending up on the bench at the end of it, we have one of the best creators in the league yet we want to act as if a number 9 of a high standard wouldn't get plenty of chances playing here? It sounds like a coping mechanism, would be interested to know how many high value chances Newcastle create in comparison to us, and how many of those chances fall to Isak...