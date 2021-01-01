« previous next »
Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18480 on: Today at 04:01:21 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:34:50 pm
Some of the names being thrown about Havertz, Watkins, Isak, Jackson etc. Good players but Id really have to think hard about swapping Darwin for them. Its not like there is an abundance of Torres/Drogba/Costa level forwards at other teams in the league.

And they all have drawbacks.  Isak is really good, but is very injury prone and would cost north of 100m given they spunked 70m on him - and wage wise is on what Nunez is on already so would cost a lot more in wages.  Havertz is not a striker, and last season was the first he really scored goals (and even then less than nunez).  Watkins would cost even more combined due to him being English, is already 28  and has been massively poorer this season compared to last (and before last season was merely "good").  Jackson its far too early to judge - last year he was worse than Nunez at converting big chances, so its a bit too early 14 games into a season to be calling him better - not to mention he has never played in the CL so has done it on 1 game a week with plenty of rest.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18481 on: Today at 04:03:27 pm
There is such an odd fixation over Isak.

He's a really good striker. So is Darwin. Put Isaks underlying stats this season next to Darwins from last season, and it could be the same player. The whole point is that currently we're not really playing in a way that is ever going to get the best out of him, or Diogo. He's probably more consistent than Darwin, so he might be a bit more productive but if we do decide to move him on and get someone else I really do hope its someone more suitable like a younger Lautaro Martinez, than someone like Isak.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18482 on: Today at 04:13:28 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 03:51:13 pm
It is true, in the PL only as it is much easier to find those stats on fbref.  Looking at the CL, Jota has played 97 mins, for 0 goals from  0.7 xG.  So across prem and CL (I couldn't care less about the EFL Cup, but more to the point, fbref don't cover EFL games for xG) its 585 mins for 2 goals from 3.4 xG.  So thats roughly 1 xG per 172 mins across both.  Nunez *has* had more chances in the CL, for sure - 1 goals from 2.6 xG from 304 mins, so if you do combine them its 928 mins for 3 goals from 4 - or one every 197 mins. 

And in terms of % effectiveness - that means Jota is at 59% conversion - vs Nunez's 64%.  Jota's 3.4 xG has come from 16 shots - so an average xG of 0.21 per shot; Nunez's from 30 shots at an average of 0.16 xGH per shot - so you'd *EXPECT* all things considered, Jota would have a higher conversion and a smalleer underperformance of xG - the opposite of what is true. 

Finally, for shot creation actions - Nunez has made 23, at one every 40 mins; Jota has 10 at one every 59 mins.  So he is contributing more all round to the attack, and their performance vs xG has been relatively similar.
any predictions that Nunez may soon click into gear and explode are not really looking great, even on the underlying numbers side now then?

played 57% more PL/CL minutes than Jota and both are on 4 goals+assists (despite taking 30 shots, and Jota 16). when it goes to per game, Jota beats him on both expected goals and expected assists.

Jota's even won more aerial duels than Nunez in that much less time (12 to 11). from what i can see, the only thing Nunez has excelled in this season is making tackles - 17 is wild!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18483 on: Today at 04:16:29 pm
Last season at Liverpool for Darwin I feel.

Not a Slot, Edwards or Hughes signing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18484 on: Today at 04:26:36 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:41:35 pm
Isak would walk into our side.

And would likely be unsuitable for the current 9 role given they are told to track back and press more, with less chance creation.

He would also cost well over £100 million and has injury problems.

So we could get him theoretically (we wouldn't spend that much) and either tell him to play a role he isn't as suited for, or would be telling Salah to track back and press more to accommodate Isak. Or if Salah goes then he can be your main man, but you need a back up too due to injury problems, and a replacement wide player for Salah.

If Salah stays and we keep playing as we are right now a 9 like Isak or Gyokeres or Osimhen is less the answer than a player like Wirtz, Musiala, maybe Kvara (apparently he can be a second striker) etc.

If Salah leaves then yeah maybe, except we won't spend that much on Isak, or Osimhen, or Gyokeres with his age, so it would be someone like Sesko, David, Openda, Boniface, or sticking with Nunez/Jota
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18485 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm
If you're replacing Nunez surely you're going to a false 9? Any Bobby regens out there..

Slot appears to be following Klopps lead in allowing his widemen to be the goal scorers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18486 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm
Being arguing with some United friends over Darwin the last week... He has a poor December for now, but overall this season has been really good.

Need to judge his overall contribution. Hopefully he bangs a few more goals before this month is over.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18487 on: Today at 04:50:53 pm
He's having a dry spell at the moment but could easily have scored a few goals the past month too. He's a lad who causes complete chaos at times where others prosper from as it seems he just can't get the ball into the back of the net due to a rush finish or a brilliant save. I'm absolutely delighted to have him around though as he can and is playing a huge role in our search for a title as imagine the squad without him and Jota the past few weeks. We really would be stretched
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18488 on: Today at 04:51:12 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 04:40:18 pm
If you're replacing Nunez surely you're going to a false 9? Any Bobby regens out there..

Slot appears to be following Klopps lead in allowing his widemen to be the goal scorers.

I would imagine so. Issue is, as with Bobby, there are very few good false 9's available.

The ones I can currently think of who can perhaps take the role of money was no object are Wirtz and Musiala (even they are not 100% fits but close enough), then Cunha as a cheaper option who may not be good enough. MAYBE Kvara as he can apparently be a second striker. Joao Pedro is he one?

There's not many I know of, but yeah if you are replacing Nunez and still having Salah in the team, it has to be a false 9
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
Reply #18489 on: Today at 04:52:04 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 03:59:21 pm
He likely would, but he'd also face the same issues as any other 9 currently for us in that we don't tend to play to provide the majority of our attacking play through the middle.

I don't think thats an issue at all, i'm willing to have a guess that most top teams would prioritize playing through the wings, the name of the game for a lot of Guardiolas teams in the past for example was to build up a situation where the wide players could isolate the opposing full back, which is why he was so strict about positioning of said players, they had to stay high and wide, to be able to capitalize on these moments. How many times have we seen those teams play about with it in the middle, to then switch it to a wide player who has acres of space to take on the opposing teams defenders or cross it in?

Also what does playing it through the middle entail, playing a wild pass to try get Nunez free, cute little through balls? We did plenty of that last season and it still culminated in Nunez ending up on the bench at the end of it, we have one of the best creators in the league yet we want to act as if a number 9 of a high standard wouldn't get plenty of chances playing here? It sounds like a coping mechanism, would be interested to know how many high value chances Newcastle create in comparison to us, and how many of those chances fall to Isak...
