What's a Slot type player? It's just mindless commentary to say a guy who can't finish to the standard required isn't a (insert a manager in here) type player. Was he not a Klopp type player either? Don't get me wrong it's not all bad with Darwin, he does stuff for the team that is commendable in other areas and should be championed for that but he's never going to be a consistent 20 goals plus a season number 9 for us.
But surely you understand the concept of players suiting a system differently. Under Rodgers we stuck Benteke in to play as a big target man despite us having no real wingers to throw crosses in and not playing a direct style of football that feeds in to him. The type of player did not suit the system, and seemingly everyone but Rodgers could tell that before we even signed him.
Currently because of how we are set up we have 2 9's who drop deeper and provide massive press, with little chances coming their way, and neither look best suited to the role.
You can apply it to a player like Isak for example who doesn't create a huge amount around him but is an excellent finisher, and you are saying he will be pressing, coming deep, and not getting a huge amount of chances, well is he best suited for that role even as a great player?
I think it's not an unreasonable argument to say how we are set up currently is probably better suited for a false 9 type, which neither of our 9's are, although both are performing the role well enough that we look effective as an attacking unit and team to be top of everything. A more suitable player for that role would be Firmino, or in terms of future a Wirtz or Musiala type player.
If we change to more what Slot was playing at Feyanord (likely only if Salah leaves or slows down to be deeper and much more creatively focused) then there's very few players better for the role than Jota and Nunez - I made a list earlier of players like Gyokeres, Osimhen, Isak, Sesko, David, Openda, and Boniface and the risks/drawbacks each of them have, or why we may not be able to get them.