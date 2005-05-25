« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1305028 times)

Offline kesey

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18400 on: Today at 11:50:04 am »
 
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 08:31:21 am
You are to Geography what Nunez is to tap ins.

My Da actaully thought he was going to Italy until I told him on Monday . He asked me where about Girona was in Italy . I should've said just North of Rome and texted my cousin who he goes with to go along with it and suss it out for himself when he seen Spanish flags , heard the language etc...   ;D
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18401 on: Today at 11:50:14 am »
I remember the good old days when this thread was locked.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18402 on: Today at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:48:45 am
Say what you like he was by far our biggest attacking threat last night.

And so he should be, doesn't mean he can put the ball into the net though.
Online weed soup for christmas dinner

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18403 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
My only logic about replacing him sooner rather than later is financially. I can't see him getting another contract, so we might as well get as much for him as we can and not let him run down his current contract.

If we were to keep him and he came good, I would be delighted as I do love him to bits, but reality has to hit at some point I suppose.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18404 on: Today at 11:54:04 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:26:28 am
Its so frustrating because its not too many games ago where he was playing really well. Against Real he was excellent, his cameo against City was excellent, but the last few he's just been poor. Don't mind the two one-on-one misses yesterday, I dont think he did anything wrong with either of them. The save with the keepers foot especially was just a good save. They weren't sitters. But his all round play has been poor, the missed header back into the middle when the ball looped into the area was just really bad and against Newcastle we had some chances on the break where he just made bad decisions and then executed them even worse.

I agree with what you're saying about the missed chances but disagree about him playing well recently. I think at best he's had a few decent games all season and nothing impressive in back to back games at any point. He's struggling so much and as you say his all round play has just been poor.

I think there's been a few games recently where even people who have always been behind him are struggling themselves now. The performance at Newcastle, and I genuinely mean this, was about as bad as I can ever recall from a Liverpool centre forward. There's nothing reactionary about that, he didn't single-handedly cost us the match or anything, it's a genuinely objective take from someone who's always liked him. In the post match thread someone in defense of him mentioned he'd completed 8 out of 12 passes and I just refuse to believe anyone could have watched the game and thought he was anything but abject. Last night was like a continuation of that poor display, not as bad, but still outright bad. There's zero 'underlying stats' to take into consideration when you can see it all in front of you.

I know the team is doing brilliantly but on a personal level his qualities seem to have gone backwards. It's a hard watch. I really got behind that first year version of him, the chaos and all that, thought it would come in front of goal which is a baseline requirement for every top Liverpool forward unless you're someone like Firmino and also happen to have the best two wide men in the country next to you. Unfortunately it just hasn't and I doubt it will now. I feel the best we can hope for in this extremely promising season is that he has a few big moments up his sleeve, whether it's starting or off the bench. We're going to have loads of big games in multiple competitions and he's still going to get the chances. I really hope he can deliver when the time comes, the people in the ground who have backed him to the hilt deserve something back - barring an extraordinary next 5 months from him however I'd be amazed if they aren't looking to move him on this summer.
Online elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18405 on: Today at 12:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:48:45 am
Say what you like he was by far our biggest attacking threat last night.
He wasn't. If he was he would have score thats what a attacking threat means. Missing easy chances doesnt make you an attacking threat, its makes u a poor player. Salah is the perfect example of an attacking threat. He is quiet the entire game but one chance and boom he scores.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18406 on: Today at 12:21:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:39:59 am
Explain, please.

What's a Slot type player? It's just mindless commentary to say a guy who can't finish to the standard required isn't a (insert a manager in here) type player. Was he not a Klopp type player either? Don't get me wrong it's not all bad with Darwin, he does stuff for the team that is commendable in other areas and should be championed for that but he's never going to be a consistent 20 goals plus a season number 9 for us.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18407 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
His style definitely suited a Klopp team.
Offline blert596

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18408 on: Today at 12:24:21 pm »
Love the lad, he looked so forlorn when he was coming off last night. Felt really sad for him.
Online koptommy93

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18409 on: Today at 12:26:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:24:19 pm
His style definitely suited a Klopp team.
And he wasn't even good then
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18410 on: Today at 12:27:48 pm »
Nunez has had his chance to shine in jotas absence. If jota comes back Nunez wont play and will be a sub going forward. Not what you want from a big money signing three years down the line.
Offline MJD-L4

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18411 on: Today at 12:28:15 pm »
He's had a huge opportunity to cement a place in the team with Jota being out injured but he simply hasn't taken it. Absolutely love the kids endeavour and application - he's always trying his hardest but I just don't seem him kicking on from here.

I think it'll probably be best for both parties if he moves on in the summer. He's still young & hungry enough to make a successful career elsewhere, I don't think he'll ever get to the level we need him to be. We need a #9 that can offer a lot more that Darwin gives us, unfortunately.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18412 on: Today at 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:07:08 pm
He wasn't. If he was he would have score thats what a attacking threat means. Missing easy chances doesnt make you an attacking threat, its makes u a poor player. Salah is the perfect example of an attacking threat. He is quiet the entire game but one chance and boom he scores.

He didn't miss easy chances.

Salah scored from a penalty. Boom. Maybe if you want to judge Darwin on goals then maybe he should be on penalties where he has an incredible record.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18413 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:16:24 am
He is 3 goals and 2 assists in all comps much of a weak link.

I think its a bit reductive to just use goals and assists.

Bobby by this stage in 18/19 had scored 5 and got 2 assists in all comps for us, with a lot more minutes. I dont think anyone at the time was calling him a weak link. Personally couldn't care less where the goals come from. We currently have the best GD in the league, and the second best GD in the CL. In the two cup games we've had we've scored 8.

Our three 'wingers' have 50 G/A between them so clearly the tactics lend themselves to getting those players into better goalscoring positions. The worry at the moment is that he's just not playing particularly well.
Online elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18414 on: Today at 12:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:29:16 pm
He didn't miss easy chances.

Salah scored from a penalty. Boom. Maybe if you want to judge Darwin on goals then maybe he should be on penalties where he has an incredible record.
It's easy to score chances if you're a quality striker. Take the game against Newcastle, for example. Salah was quiet in the first half, but we all know what happened in the second. Let me break it down for you: Salah might have an off day or a quiet game, but he always delivers in key moments, whether its a goal or an assist. Before anyone mentions that Bobby didnt score a lot either, we all know the impact he had on the team and his style of play. Darwin doesnt possess even half of his quality or technique.

Darwin, unfortunately, doesnt offer that same level of attacking threat. He just doesnt have the quality for it. Theres a reason why, when you search for Nunez on YouTube, his misses are among the first things you seebecause he misses a lot. If he played for United, wed all be laughing at him.

The guy is a cult hero, and we all admire him for his hard work, pressing, and everything he brings to the game. However, he simply lacks the quality needed for a top team to depend on.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18415 on: Today at 12:43:30 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:29:50 pm
I think its a bit reductive to just use goals and assists.

Bobby by this stage in 18/19 had scored 5 and got 2 assists in all comps for us, with a lot more minutes. I dont think anyone at the time was calling him a weak link. Personally couldn't care less where the goals come from. We currently have the best GD in the league, and the second best GD in the CL. In the two cup games we've had we've scored 8.

Our three 'wingers' have 50 G/A between them so clearly the tactics lend themselves to getting those players into better goalscoring positions. The worry at the moment is that he's just not playing particularly well.

Bobby brought a whole lot more to the table than Nunez currently is though.

The gymnastics some of you on here do is astounding.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18416 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:39:34 pm
However, he simply lacks the quality needed for a top team to depend on.

Considering the vast majority of last season, and this season, do you not think that your statement there is pretty clearly disprovable?
Online elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18417 on: Today at 12:50:15 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Considering the vast majority of last season, and this season, do you not think that your statement there is pretty clearly disprovable?
Sorry, English is not my first language. Could you please explain what you mean?
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18418 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:59:31 am
He isn't a finisher.

I'm still waiting for these goals that we have been promised by all the nerds on here.

This is basically what I can't get away from. The projections were pie in the sky based on 'the numbers and underlying data' but they have failed to come to fruition and frankly haven't really came close to coming to fruition. I for one was patronised and lambasted many times about the whole thing, all because I didn't want to judge everything by data and numbers and how sometimes you have to actually watch a player/team to get a full understanding on how things are, and how different players have different mentalities and techniques that the data doesn't factor in and so on.

Data and numbers absolutely matter and play a role, but certainly not to the extent the proponents on here had you believe. Darwin is useful and we all love his endeavour and heart and there is ability in there but the lack of reliability and consistency is a real concern and I've pretty much lost faith that he'll ever put it together regularly.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18419 on: Today at 01:03:18 pm »
Quote from: elkun on Today at 12:50:15 pm
Sorry, English is not my first language. Could you please explain what you mean?

You said he's not good enough for a top team to rely on.

A top team has relied on him for 18 months, with particularly good results.
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18420 on: Today at 01:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club on Today at 01:02:27 pm
This is basically what I can't get away from. The projections were pie in the sky based on 'the numbers and underlying data' but they have failed to come to fruition and frankly haven't really came close to coming to fruition. I for one was patronised and lambasted many times about the whole thing, all because I didn't want to judge everything by data and numbers and how sometimes you have to actually watch a player/team to get a full understanding on how things are, and how different players have different mentalities and techniques that the data doesn't factor in and so on.

Data and numbers absolutely matter and play a role, but certainly not to the extent the proponents on here had you believe. Darwin is useful and we all love his endeavour and heart and there is ability in there but the lack of reliability and consistency is a real concern and I've pretty much lost faith that he'll ever put it together regularly.

He's not taking shots anymore so he's not scoring. No part of this is proving the numbers lot wrong, quite the opposite.
Online koptommy93

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18421 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:03:18 pm
You said he's not good enough for a top team to rely on.

A top team has relied on him for 18 months, with particularly good results.
Except we don't rely on him at all
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18422 on: Today at 01:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:12:37 pm
He's not taking shots anymore so he's not scoring. No part of this is proving the numbers lot wrong, quite the opposite.

But they're never wrong are they? If he's performing below xG, just wait and he will explode. If he's performing above xG, he's scoring so they're on their high horse how right they are and how he's elite. And if he's somewhere in the middle then guess what, they projected that too.

He's still missing good chances. He missed a couple last night. He missed a couple against Newcastle (well one wasn't necessarily a chance, he just mishit it with awful technique which has been a concern of mine since day one) and so the concerns that some have always had are still there. He's not getting into the positions as much to have chances I agree the numbers can't lie about that, but at the end of the day he's had a decent run in the side especially with Jota out and he's not taken it, and you can't put it all down to he's not getting the service or he's not shooting. The same problems are there.
Online Agent99

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18423 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:29:16 pm
He didn't miss easy chances.

Salah scored from a penalty. Boom. Maybe if you want to judge Darwin on goals then maybe he should be on penalties where he has an incredible record.
Your defence of Darwin is admirable Al.

I do wonder if it would be so vociferous if the stats boys had signed him instead of Klopp though.
Online elkun

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18424 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 01:03:18 pm
You said he's not good enough for a top team to rely on.

A top team has relied on him for 18 months, with particularly good results.
We dont rely on him initially, but we should definitely depend on our number 9 to deliver the goals and the particularly good results are not really because of him.
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18425 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm »
Quote from: Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club on Today at 01:16:53 pm
But they're never wrong are they? If he's performing below xG, just wait and he will explode. If he's performing above xG, he's scoring so they're on their high horse how right they are and how he's elite. And if he's somewhere in the middle then guess what, they projected that too.

He's still missing good chances. He missed a couple last night. He missed a couple against Newcastle (well one wasn't necessarily a chance, he just mishit it with awful technique which has been a concern of mine since day one) and so the concerns that some have always had are still there. He's not getting into the positions as much to have chances I agree the numbers can't lie about that, but at the end of the day he's had a decent run in the side especially with Jota out and he's not taken it, and you can't put it all down to he's not getting the service or he's not shooting. The same problems are there.

No, there are now different and much more serious problems. You can't have a 9 like Nunez not getting high value shots, that's basically the whole point of him. The data guys are now with you in your conclusion about Nunez, just for very different reasons!
Online Sonofthewind

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18426 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
After the nearly quad season to me it seems that not scoring a goal from open play in three finals (not the only consideration) the coaching/transfer team saw the need to freshen up the front line shipping out Origi, Mane and Minamino. They brought forward the Diaz signing because of Tottenhams interest by all accounts, but in the space of 18 months we brought in Diaz, Gakpo and Nunez.

In a funny way those three are probably better collectively than than the three they shipped out. At least depth wise. But I imagine they also expected one of them to get close to Mane levels at some point which hasn't really happened.

When you look at the numbers, I'd say all three have question marks as well as Jota. I think we do need to upgrade one of them, but don't think it should be Nunez more so than any one else.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18427 on: Today at 01:19:35 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:21:44 pm
What's a Slot type player? It's just mindless commentary to say a guy who can't finish to the standard required isn't a (insert a manager in here) type player. Was he not a Klopp type player either? Don't get me wrong it's not all bad with Darwin, he does stuff for the team that is commendable in other areas and should be championed for that but he's never going to be a consistent 20 goals plus a season number 9 for us.

But surely you understand the concept of players suiting a system differently. Under Rodgers we stuck Benteke in to play as a big target man despite us having no real wingers to throw crosses in and not playing a direct style of football that feeds in to him. The type of player did not suit the system, and seemingly everyone but Rodgers could tell that before we even signed him.

Currently because of how we are set up we have 2 9's who drop deeper and provide massive press, with little chances coming their way, and neither look best suited to the role.

You can apply it to a player like Isak for example who doesn't create a huge amount around him but is an excellent finisher, and you are saying he will be pressing, coming deep, and not getting a huge amount of chances, well is he best suited for that role even as a great player?

I think it's not an unreasonable argument to say how we are set up currently is probably better suited for a false 9 type, which neither of our 9's are, although both are performing the role well enough that we look effective as an attacking unit and team to be top of everything. A more suitable player for that role would be Firmino, or in terms of future a Wirtz or Musiala type player.

If we change to more what Slot was playing at Feyanord (likely only if Salah leaves or slows down to be deeper and much more creatively focused) then there's very few players better for the role than Jota and Nunez - I made a list earlier of players like Gyokeres, Osimhen, Isak, Sesko, David, Openda, and Boniface and the risks/drawbacks each of them have, or why we may not be able to get them.
Online Spezialo

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18428 on: Today at 01:23:19 pm »
I bet most people's opinions of him would be different if we never signed him and the last couple of seasons were at Man U or someone else.
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18429 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:18:47 pm
No, there are now different and much more serious problems. You can't have a 9 like Nunez not getting high value shots, that's basically the whole point of him. The data guys are now with you in your conclusion about Nunez, just for very different reasons!

The point is though my opinion hasn't changed regardless of role, how much he's shooting or whatever else. They can move the goalposts however they like. My concern from very early on was that he didn't strike me as a natural finisher, and that he was somewhat wasteful. Nothing has really changed my mind about that and I'm not crazy for still thinking it.

If he has 10 shots a game or 2, I still think he's not a good finisher. He's more than useful to have in the squad and in the team when truly on it and I still don't necessarily advocate for him to be sold, but the fact we're having these discussions about him into his third year here tells a story in itself.

And just to spitball a minute, if he's not getting high value shots, could that not be by design?
Online Paul JH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18430 on: Today at 01:32:17 pm »
Not saying there's anything wrong with it, but seems like a disclaimer has to be added to any criticism of Darwin where you MUST insert 'I love the lad but ...' for fear of the opinion that he isn't that great being jumped on like you hate 'the lad'.

I saw someone defending him this morning, by saying he's a 'much, much better player than Origi was' for example. I mean, isn't this half the problem with Nunez? If he wasn't the slightly unhinged, passionate lad that he is, would he even get the level of defence he gets from supporters?

He's 3 years into his Liverpool career and is pretty much exactly where he was when he started isn't he? Has his game improved at all from when we signed him to any real significance? And you think 'new manager' could get the best out of him or get him scoring, but it's just not happening. So two managers now, and he's just the same player, still erratic and still not exactly prolific. Blinkers on with him or not, whether you 'love the lad' or not, he's just not good enough as a number 9.

It's not just now, Klopp ended up dropping him after he was like this for a good percentage of games.
Online PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18431 on: Today at 01:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:12:37 pm
He's not taking shots anymore so he's not scoring. No part of this is proving the numbers lot wrong, quite the opposite.
Stop the mental gymnastics. After last night he's now had the second highest non pen xG p90 in the team, behind our other 9 Jota. Yep Nunez this season has higher npxG than Salah Gakpo Diaz. He may not be shooting as much as last season but he's still getting as many quality chances as the other forwards including Salah.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18432 on: Today at 01:37:59 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 01:33:17 pm
Stop the mental gymnastics. After last night he's now had the second highest non pen xG p90 in the team, behind our other 9 Jota. Yep Nunez this season has higher npxG than Salah Gakpo Diaz. He may not be shooting as much as last season but he's still getting as many quality chances as the other forwards including Salah.

4 posts after the game all criticising Nunez, so so weird. An entire account dedicated to hating a player from the team you apparently "support"
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18433 on: Today at 01:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:12:37 pm
He's not taking shots anymore so he's not scoring. No part of this is proving the numbers lot wrong, quite the opposite.

Eh he took a couple yesterday and they were straight at the keeper.

The boy doesn't know how to finish.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18434 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm »
Quote from: Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club on Today at 01:24:43 pm
The point is though my opinion hasn't changed regardless of role, how much he's shooting or whatever else. They can move the goalposts however they like. My concern from very early on was that he didn't strike me as a natural finisher, and that he was somewhat wasteful. Nothing has really changed my mind about that and I'm not crazy for still thinking it.

If he has 10 shots a game or 2, I still think he's not a good finisher. He's more than useful to have in the squad and in the team when truly on it and I still don't necessarily advocate for him to be sold, but the fact we're having these discussions about him into his third year here tells a story in itself.

And just to spitball a minute, if he's not getting high value shots, could that not be by design?

The design is that instead of the wide players being asked to do the hard running in Slot's Feyenoord system, At Liverpool it is the 9 who basically runs himself into the ground for an hour or so and then gets swapped out. The role of the 9 in this system is to occupy the two centrebacks when we have the ball and to drop into midfield when we don't.

We create chances for the wide players. That is why the expectation that you can do that and still have a central striker scoring 20+ is crazy.
Online JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18435 on: Today at 01:43:08 pm »
Love the guy to bits, but it doesn't like the corner is going to be turned with him unfortunately.  Still provides a fair amount to the side, but could/should be providing more goals.

My 'acid test' to see if he should be a Liverpool player or not (long-term) is would I prefer to have him in the side, or a forward from another PL side..for example Issak at Newcastle, or Hojlund at United, Havertz at Arsenal, Watkins at Villa, Jackson at Chelsea, etc.  (I'd swap him for Issak or Watkins).  I think there are better options for us out there, which is a shame - as I want him to be a success for us (and with us).
Online Paul JH

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18436 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:40:46 pm
The design is that instead of the wide players being asked to do the hard running in Slot's Feyenoord system, At Liverpool it is the 9 who basically runs himself into the ground for an hour or so and then gets swapped out. The role of the 9 in this system is to occupy the two centrebacks when we have the ball and to drop into midfield when we don't.

We create chances for the wide players. That is why the expectation that you can do that and still have a central striker scoring 20+ is nuts.

So Nunez is ONLY there, as a 9, to create chances for the two wide players, have I got that right?

So the number 9 is now reduced to a less than 15 goals a season 'striker' only there to distract the defenders as if they are moths to a light bulb? That's Slot's tactics?

I'd understand that if he was a Firmino type, but he isn't. And never will be. The difference is that when he DOES get his chance to score himself (and has stopped distracting the defenders for others), he doesn't.

Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 01:43:08 pm
Love the guy to bits..

Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:32:17 pm
Not saying there's anything wrong with it, but seems like a disclaimer has to be added to any criticism of Darwin where you MUST insert 'I love the lad but ...' for fear of the opinion that he isn't that great being jumped on like you hate 'the lad'.
