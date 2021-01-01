« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1303017 times)

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18360 on: Today at 04:31:21 am »
Excusers? Pretty sure theyre called fans.
Logged

Online Kansti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,665
  • Stargazer
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18361 on: Today at 05:08:00 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 04:31:21 am
Excusers? Pretty sure theyre called fans.

Nah I agree. Darwin has been defended for really strange reasons. At the end of the day, we love him because of his spirit, his touch of insanity and his passion on the pitch. Funny enough, that describes Suarez to a tee, and I think most of us have been hoping for a player of that ilk. There comes a time where you just have to take a step back and see it for what it is. He is just a shite finisher. Honestly, we've had fringe players who are miles better at putting the ball into the net than Darwin.

We lamented the fact that Bobby had a habit of not putting away big chances, but holy hell he is way better at Darwin at doing that. Origi was always on the periphery, and even he had a level of composure in front of goal. Benteke who was viewed by some as a lumbering oaf, had more finesse in his approach to goal.

He already isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago. Its a problem imo and I don't think he makes it here.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,758
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18362 on: Today at 05:58:06 am »
That header was fucking terrible last night.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,792
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18363 on: Today at 06:20:20 am »
Didnt watch the game. Can someone inform me how bad he was so I can adjust my outrage correctly?
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18364 on: Today at 06:27:02 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:20:20 am
Didnt watch the game. Can someone inform me how bad he was so I can adjust my outrage correctly?
4/8 passes completed 1/4 duels won 2 big chances missed he hit the target for both.

I think a big thing at the moment in always in duels pace & in the air body strength he doesnt seem to be as affective.
Maybe the running he is doing is taking a toll.

Would be interesting to see his sprint numbers per game last few years to compare.
He looks very tired at times in the games i feel with the sprints he has to put in

Same with Diaz at times too.
Do feel like the other forwards have to put in a huge amount of work as Salah's sprints per game has gone down.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,792
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18365 on: Today at 06:55:51 am »
Mild outrage it is.
Thank you kind sir.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18366 on: Today at 07:16:05 am »
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 05:08:00 am
Nah I agree. Darwin has been defended for really strange reasons. At the end of the day, we love him because of his spirit, his touch of insanity and his passion on the pitch. Funny enough, that describes Suarez to a tee, and I think most of us have been hoping for a player of that ilk. There comes a time where you just have to take a step back and see it for what it is. He is just a shite finisher. Honestly, we've had fringe players who are miles better at putting the ball into the net than Darwin.

We lamented the fact that Bobby had a habit of not putting away big chances, but holy hell he is way better at Darwin at doing that. Origi was always on the periphery, and even he had a level of composure in front of goal. Benteke who was viewed by some as a lumbering oaf, had more finesse in his approach to goal.

He already isn't as fast as he was 3 years ago. Its a problem imo and I don't think he makes it here.


Yup.

Think how good we'd be if we had a striker putting away even half his chances?

I can't see us keeping him and we'll be in the market for a new striker in the summer.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,555
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18367 on: Today at 07:25:30 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:55:51 am
Mild outrage it is.
Thank you kind sir.

Hope you at least shook your fist in an angry gesture!

Hes struggling to justify his potential and his price tag.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,033
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18368 on: Today at 07:26:15 am »
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,792
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18369 on: Today at 07:36:22 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:25:30 am
Hope you at least shook your fist in an angry gesture!
Hes struggling to justify his potential and his price tag.

It was more 'shaking my head while taking a sip of coffee' kind of outrage.
Fist shaking is for games when we lose.

In any case, shame he couldn't score last night, seemed like a good game for it but its an Italian side, so never easy to break down. Fulham next, hopefully more joy against them.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,590
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18370 on: Today at 07:39:59 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 07:26:15 am
Of all the excuses people are making for him now the "He's not a Slot type player" is the funniest yet.

Explain, please.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,590
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18371 on: Today at 07:43:03 am »
Pace, strength, never say die attitude, runs himself into the ground, chases lost causes.
I dont think Nunez has a long term future with us but this season in the run-in I can see him being an asset either starting or off the bench. Whatever happens next season, happens.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 455 456 457 458 459 [460]   Go Up
« previous next »
 