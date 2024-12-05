« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1302177 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18320 on: December 5, 2024, 02:54:41 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December  5, 2024, 02:53:19 pm
I get all the games Live and on demand unlike yourself mate  :wave

Nunez had more goal involvements last season from open play that Isak.

Did you see that or nah?

Well I would expect him to playing in the most attacking team in Europe!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18321 on: December 5, 2024, 02:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  5, 2024, 02:49:49 pm
He would be a really good fit for the Santiago Gimenez role in Slot's Feyenoord team though. The issue isn't so much the playing style. For me the issue is that quite rightly the team is set up to play to Salah's strengths.
I thought so too after watching his highlights last summer, and yes, the team should be set up around Salah. The problem is we have a 25 year old providing very little on ball value as our record signing, who was bought to be a goal scorer.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18322 on: December 5, 2024, 02:55:42 pm »
Quote from: harryc on December  5, 2024, 02:54:41 pm
Well I would expect him to playing in the most attacking team in Europe!

So whats your point then?

Isak not going to get to take 7-8 EPL pens a season over a certain Mo Salah will he?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18323 on: December 5, 2024, 02:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  5, 2024, 01:35:34 pm
No one is going to have 20+ seasons playing as a 9 the way we are playing though.

I;m sure you got the gist of my post though.  He basically needs to go on a goal scoring purple patch that takes us to a League or European Cup win.  :D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18324 on: December 5, 2024, 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December  5, 2024, 02:55:42 pm
So whats your point then?

Isak not going to get to take 7-8 EPL pens a season over a certain Mo Salah will he?

Just read your bio 😂😂 dont think I will waste my time debating.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18325 on: December 5, 2024, 02:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December  5, 2024, 02:34:38 pm
What does that term mean to you then? And then we can go from there because I can think of loads of instances where Isak has created chances by dribbling past opponents or having a skilful touch. He isnt on Haalands level overall but he most certainly is better technically which is kind of the point being argued here.

What it doesn't mean is blasting a hail mary in from 25 yards because if that's the criteria, then Nunez also creates his own chances (as does Haaland).

Its all rather moot. I dont think there's much evidence to suggest he'd be any better than Darwin (or Diogo) in our current system, and plenty to suggest the reason Darwin and Diogo aren't scoring as many as some would like is for the same reason. If the plan is to continue for another 2/3 seasons with Mo on that right hand side, we might be better looking for another Bobby.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18326 on: December 5, 2024, 03:04:00 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December  5, 2024, 02:57:54 pm
Couldn't give a fuck mate, I can admit he was shite.

But to think Isak is any sort of a player that would work the way we play is just idiotic.

For example some poster spouted that the commentator mentioned his scored 3 in his last 28 aps.

His scored 3 goals this season and hasn't played 28 games this season has he?

Yet I'm the idiot.

Fuck off.

 :wave
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18327 on: December 5, 2024, 03:04:38 pm »
Quote from: harryc on December  5, 2024, 03:04:00 pm
:wave

Proven my point thanks mate.

Can't have two players who don't track back in 1 team and you would with Isak and Salah.

The fact you can't see that just shows your knowledge imo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18328 on: December 5, 2024, 03:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December  5, 2024, 02:56:26 pm
I;m sure you got the gist of my post though.  He basically needs to go on a goal scoring purple patch that takes us to a League or European Cup win.  :D

For me, he just needs to keep contributing to us being successful. A lot will depend on what happens with Salah. The type of 9, false 9 who would suit the system is pretty much entirely dependent on how long Salah plays for us.

At Feyernoord it was the wide players who would sacrifice themselves for the team. Essentially run themselves into the ground for 60 minutes and then get replaced. At Liverpool, it is the LW and 9 who do that.

So what do we do bring in a false 9 who suits the style of play with Salah in the team or look long-term and keep players who would suit us after Salah leaves? 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18329 on: December 5, 2024, 03:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  5, 2024, 03:07:12 pm
For me, he just needs to keep contributing to us being successful. A lot will depend on what happens with Salah. The type of 9, false 9 who would suit the system is pretty much entirely dependent on how long Salah plays for us.

At Feyernoord it was the wide players who would sacrifice themselves for the team. Essentially run themselves into the ground for 60 minutes and then get replaced. At Liverpool, it is the LW and 9 who do that.

So what do we do bring in a false 9 who suits the style of play with Salah in the team or look long-term and keep players who would suit us after Salah leaves?

Rarely agree with you but thats one of your better posts recently  ;D

Slot has adjusted his tactics to suit the way Salah plays, its working so I don't get the shit on Nunez cos his a big part of it. He literally runs back to the edge of our box.

How many times did you see Isak do that ?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18330 on: December 5, 2024, 03:07:58 pm »
Im more bothered by his poor first touch and passing. He loses a lot of balls cheaply

Isak would be weaker in the press but much better in the passing.
Not sure he would be worth the megabucks.
As a Swede, it would be cool to see him in the red shirt of course. Much rather him than Gyökeres, who has similar limitations as Nunez
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18331 on: December 5, 2024, 03:08:50 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on December  5, 2024, 02:57:54 pm
Couldn't give a fuck mate, I can admit he was shite.

But to think Isak is any sort of a player that would work the way we play is just idiotic.

For example some poster spouted that the commentator mentioned his scored 3 in his last 28 aps.

His scored 3 goals this season and hasn't played 28 games this season has he?

Yet I'm the idiot.

Fuck off.

3 in his last 28 games across the two seasons.

Saw someone say that Nunez has only scored 3 goals in his last 28 apps for #LFC.  I did a "that can't be right" double take but after checking I can confirm that sadly it's true...this barren run starts after scoring off his backside vs Sheff Utd charging down the GK.  The numbers are shocking

https://bsky.app/profile/dankennett.co.uk/post/3lckefdvvm225
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18332 on: December 5, 2024, 03:10:08 pm »
Yet in the absence of others he is the one we will be playing so get behind him and hope and pray it clicks..
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18333 on: December 5, 2024, 03:16:07 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December  5, 2024, 03:10:08 pm
Yet in the absence of others he is the one we will be playing so get behind him and hope and pray it clicks..

Defers a lot to Salah, he has to stop doing that imo and have the balls.

Thats one thing I will say.

2 goals from 2.1 xg in the EPL.

Isak better be pulling goals out of his ass if he was playing for us, need him to score from outside the box every week for us then hey?

The way people talking about him I'm expecting they think he'd have what 5-6 goals from 2 xg?

That's sustainable :D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18334 on: December 5, 2024, 03:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  5, 2024, 03:07:12 pm
For me, he just needs to keep contributing to us being successful. A lot will depend on what happens with Salah. The type of 9, false 9 who would suit the system is pretty much entirely dependent on how long Salah plays for us.

At Feyernoord it was the wide players who would sacrifice themselves for the team. Essentially run themselves into the ground for 60 minutes and then get replaced. At Liverpool, it is the LW and 9 who do that.

So what do we do bring in a false 9 who suits the style of play with Salah in the team or look long-term and keep players who would suit us after Salah leaves?


Long term, there's more days ahead without Mo than with Mo.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18335 on: December 5, 2024, 03:26:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  5, 2024, 12:05:09 pm
The over reaction on here is absolutely bizarre and completely out of kilter with reality. For me it was a 5 out of 10 perFormance amongst a pretty poor team performance. Yet we are getting absolute drivel being spouted by posters who have suddenly reappeared.

Stating his performance was woeful and the worst performance they have seen from a 9 is just immature hyperbole.

Welcome to the internet. No room for balanced, well reasoned opinions here. Has to be one extreme or the other.

The atmosphere would be very different in here if only he'd just managed to get a toe onto that ball from Gakpo... small margins.

edit: personally think your assessment is spot on by the way
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18336 on: Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm »
Seems like he needs a little confidence boost.

Tries hard, got involved in some chances today but has to do better especially in the 1 v 1 with their goalie.

Still, I'm convinced he'll score some goals this month and will be valuable for the team.  ;D

I'm really looking forward to how Diogo will be involved in the game if he starts at some point again. Then we'll have a real comparison.

Until then, keep going Darwin lad.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18337 on: Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm »
But how do you boost his confidence? He has a lot of chances to prove himself. Doesnt really get dropped as well.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18338 on: Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm »
Hes actually performing better against his xG than he has at any time in his Liverpool career, which has gotten better as hes been here longer.

Im concerned though. Hes not affecting games as much as he was and he has to improve in one-on-ones. I dont buy that its a technical limitation because weve all seen a confident, in form Darwin score for fun, especially against ourselves.

Im not sure what the answer is, but he isnt getting into enough goalscoring positions right now - he was previously - and his finishing is inconsistent when he does.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18339 on: Yesterday at 11:18:13 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Yesterday at 11:13:00 pm
But how do you boost his confidence? He has a lot of chances to prove himself. Doesnt really get dropped as well.

That's the question mate. Maybe some deflection that goes in, maybe 2 passes to Mo, he dribbles past 5 players and Darwin earns 2 assists.

As a striker it's a numbers game. And I always felt like he scores if he has a run of matches in which he provides something numbers wise.

I understand if some can't be bothered anymore but he's still a player of ours and I hope the fans in the stadium will shout his name and he can break the spell that is obviously casted on him. ;D

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18340 on: Yesterday at 11:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
Hes actually performing better against his xG than he has at any time in his Liverpool career, which has gotten better as hes been here longer.

Im concerned though. Hes not affecting games as much as he was and he has to improve in one-on-ones. I dont buy that its a technical limitation because weve all seen a confident, in form Darwin score for fun, especially against ourselves.

Im not sure what the answer is, but he isnt getting into enough goalscoring positions right now - he was previously - and his finishing is inconsistent when he does.

He is getting in them - but Robbo/Trent, and to some extent Diaz/Gakpo are taking ages to put the ball in - there are loads of times he makes a run, but then has to stop as we have dawdled on the ball for ages - and then he is either offside, or static and out of position.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18341 on: Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm »
It is simple. Not a Slot system player. Tries his heart out for us. So we love him. That is our job.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18342 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:26:14 pm
He is getting in them - but Robbo/Trent, and to some extent Diaz/Gakpo are taking ages to put the ball in - there are loads of times he makes a run, but then has to stop as we have dawdled on the ball for ages - and then he is either offside, or static and out of position.

Im always wary about putting the blame on other players as to why a certain player isnt benefitting. At the end of the day the onus is on that individual. I remember when of all teams people would criticise our 2019-20 team for not playing in Minamino.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18343 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 11:26:14 pm
He is getting in them - but Robbo/Trent, and to some extent Diaz/Gakpo are taking ages to put the ball in - there are loads of times he makes a run, but then has to stop as we have dawdled on the ball for ages - and then he is either offside, or static and out of position.

Isnt that by design though? we are more selective about when we put the ball in for wide areas and that will continue, his challenge is poor finishing, its either a shot devoid of power and easy to save or straight at the keeper, where is the cuteness / guile in his finishing? as a striker hes not developing an arsenal of options
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18344 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Oscarmac on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
It is simple. Not a Slot system player. Tries his heart out for us. So we love him. That is our job.

so question; what is an ideal slot centre forward and if we could take any player in world
football today, who is the best to suit the slot style of play?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18345 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
I will always want him to turn things around and be the player we all feel that he could be as long as he is here. I was the same way qith Naby. But at the same time, you have to see that its been significant time now that he has been here and there's not been that much of an improvement (there has been improvements in certain aspects like offside awareness and link up play, but its not enough) over the time he has been here. It is clear he can be a match winner as he has done a few times, but it is also clear that its difficult to see him as a reliable match winner. Carrying a 75 million wild card in a squad that is looking to create a consistent performance is difficult to see long term.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18346 on: Yesterday at 11:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
so question; what is an ideal slot centre forward and if we could take any player in world
football today, who is the best to suit the slot style of play?

Santiago Gomenez.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18347 on: Today at 12:07:07 am »
i feel like he knows his clock is ticking quicker and quicker which isn't helping the whole goal drought

i do think he's a useful player, and perhaps against more open opposition when he's feeling confident he'd do brilliantly. but maybe that just isn't something you can do at a top club.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18348 on: Today at 12:15:36 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm
I will always want him to turn things around and be the player we all feel that he could be as long as he is here. I was the same way qith Naby. But at the same time, you have to see that its been significant time now that he has been here and there's not been that much of an improvement (there has been improvements in certain aspects like offside awareness and link up play, but its not enough) over the time he has been here. It is clear he can be a match winner as he has done a few times, but it is also clear that its difficult to see him as a reliable match winner. Carrying a 75 million wild card in a squad that is looking to create a consistent performance is difficult to see long term.
He is nothing like Naby, that is clearly a windup. He is available and works his socks off.
He did not choose the price that he was bought for; clearly, he cannot be sold for the same amount, so putting the pricetag around his neck is only good for suffocating him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18349 on: Today at 12:21:28 am »
Were creating much less for him than previously. Hes still a handful and were winning nearly every game he starts up front.

Whilst composure in front of goal remains an issue, Im not as down on him as some, and not convinced alternatives would be doing that much better in this system either. Jotas xG and general influence on the game was also down whilst he was starting.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18350 on: Today at 12:41:31 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm
so question; what is an ideal slot centre forward and if we could take any player in world
football today, who is the best to suit the slot style of play?

Depends if we have Salah or not

Without Salah there's very few forwards better suited than Nunez. With Salah being the main forward right now then probably Wirtz/Musiala type player
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18351 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:41:31 am
Depends if we have Salah or not

Without Salah there's very few forwards better suited than Nunez. With Salah being the main forward right now then probably Wirtz/Musiala type player

Why would Nunez be better without Salah?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18352 on: Today at 12:52:35 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:42:39 am
Why would Nunez be better without Salah?

Did I say that at any point in my comment?

If we are playing with Salah as the main focal point of the attack with the 9 dropping deeper and pressing harder a false 9 is better suited. As I have stated a Wirtz or Musiala type. Cheaper options include Cunha who might not be good enough.

If we are not playing with Salah in our team (i.e - he doesn't sign a contract extension) given how Slot played his 9 at Feyanord there are very few 9's more suited to that style that Nunez. Jota is in a very similar boat - he is not best suited to the style of 9 we are currently playing
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18353 on: Today at 12:55:19 am »
There's no player in Liverpool history that gets this much protection. Standards are now bent left and right to justify his shortcomings and underperformance. Now they're blaming the full backs and wingers for not creating chances for him, and suggesting he'd be better without Salah (lol).

Remember the Robbo's shot today right before the penalty? Nunez was miles ahead of the ball for the cross that I was glad Robbo took the shot himself. Yet here we have people pulling things out of their asses calling our FBs delaying the passes and making Nunez offside lol.

By the way Jota has 0.52 npxG per90, even higher than Salah (0.45), while Nunez (0.43) is almost equal to Salah in npxG. Diaz (0.43) and Gakpo (0.41) are not any higher. Just lay it out there for anyone claming Nunez doesn't get chances or our 9s aren't supported.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18354 on: Today at 01:00:34 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:11:37 pm
Seems like he needs a little confidence boost.

Tries hard, got involved in some chances today but has to do better especially in the 1 v 1 with their goalie.

Still, I'm convinced he'll score some goals this month and will be valuable for the team.  ;D

I'm really looking forward to how Diogo will be involved in the game if he starts at some point again. Then we'll have a real comparison.

Until then, keep going Darwin lad.

Going by the matches so far - I'd say he is outperforming Jota.  Nunez has 2 goals from 2.1 xG; Jota 2 from 2.7.  Nunez is taking slightly fewer shows too, but not by much (2.31 vs 2.56 for Jota).  Nunex has hit the target with 43.8% of his shots; Jota with just 21.5%.    He is doing all this from further out too - his average distance for a shot is 15.6  - whereas Jota's is only 11.7 - much closer (and  therefore usually harder to save when you do connect).  He is making a shot creation action 2.31 times a 90 - vs Jota's 1.28. 

On the defensive side he has improved too - he is averaging a "defensive action" (attempted tackle, challenge, block or interception) every  21.5 mins vs Jota's every 37.8 mins  (and doing so far more sucessfully - Jota has attempted a tackle or challenge 9 times  and been sucessful 3 for a sucess rate of 33.3%; vs Nunez's 25 attempts for 16 sucesses at 64%).   Last year those numbers were one every 31.1 mins, at a sucess rate of 51.5%.

Obviously this is all tiny sample size, and we've got much more evidence of Jota's ability from last year.  But it is also true that Jota is 2.5 years older than Nunez, at an age where you'd expect him to be at his peak; whereas Nunez is still youngish and at the phase where you'd expect him to hit consistency this season, and get towards his peak in the next 2.  And Jota is injury prone to the point where it would be reasonable to expect his numbers to start dropping off earlier than if he wasn't.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18355 on: Today at 01:04:59 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:52:35 am
Did I say that at any point in my comment?

If we are playing with Salah as the main focal point of the attack with the 9 dropping deeper and pressing harder a false 9 is better suited. As I have stated a Wirtz or Musiala type. Cheaper options include Cunha who might not be good enough.

If we are not playing with Salah in our team (i.e - he doesn't sign a contract extension) given how Slot played his 9 at Feyanord there are very few 9's more suited to that style that Nunez. Jota is in a very similar boat - he is not best suited to the style of 9 we are currently playing

What if we are playing with Salah as not the focal point, like we've played for years?  Salah plays on the right, and comes  back a lot (more and more) and is our major creator.  I don't see Slot suddenly deciding to move Salah out of this right sided creative role, where he has truly excelled this year, into a more orthodox central striker "hand around the box and score" unless we go and get a top 2-3 player in the world to promote to becoming our main creative outlet.  Like you said a Wirtz or Musiala (and they would be incredible expensive).   In that style of play, surely a super quick, muscley striker for Salah to ping those ridiculous balls to is ideal - and Nunez fits that profile very well, other than not really being as clinical as we'd all wish he was.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18356 on: Today at 01:18:22 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:04:59 am
What if we are playing with Salah as not the focal point, like we've played for years?  Salah plays on the right, and comes  back a lot (more and more) and is our major creator.  I don't see Slot suddenly deciding to move Salah out of this right sided creative role, where he has truly excelled this year, into a more orthodox central striker "hand around the box and score" unless we go and get a top 2-3 player in the world to promote to becoming our main creative outlet.  Like you said a Wirtz or Musiala (and they would be incredible expensive).   In that style of play, surely a super quick, muscley striker for Salah to ping those ridiculous balls to is ideal - and Nunez fits that profile very well, other than not really being as clinical as we'd all wish he was.

I think part of the problem is Salah is struggling to track back as much as he used to. Creatively he is fabulous of course but he is needing support, and currently the 9 and the 8 is providing a lot of that.

Now if Salah does drop back a lot more himself and we do play with the tip of the spear being a quick, physical, 9 with a lot of chances being created for said 9, I don't think there's many better suited than Nunez or Jota for a different type of 9.

There is Gyokeres, who is obviously brilliant right now, but would be 27 coming from the Portuguese league, not sure if he is the home run people think he may be, there are risks. Not out the question but risks

There is Osimhen, who may cost a lot, but also perhaps some questions - last year wasn't his best and now playing in Turkey for somewhat odd reasons tbf - again risks

There is Isak who would be ideal but for injury concerns and a prohibitive price tag of I assume a fair bit over £100 mill

There's other players like Jonathan David, Sesko, Openda maybe (this season is a little Shakey), and Boniface maybe (see how he is post injury) - again with some questions. But really I do not think there's much better available suited than Nunez and Jota in that role.
