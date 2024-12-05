« previous next »
Online smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18280 on: Today at 01:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:48:28 pm
Sure. You support them at the match, doesnt mean you have to come on the internet and say they were brilliant when they werent.

You also don't need to come on here and act like babies and call our keeper a divvy though.
Online Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18281 on: Today at 01:51:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:43:15 pm
Joey Jones.

The League and European Cup winning Joey Jones? ;D
Online mullyred94

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18282 on: Today at 01:55:45 pm »
Youre all idiots for comparing him to Isak.

He was shit last night but youre all acting as if thats the first game youve ever watched of football seriously.

When we played city you all said Haaland doesnt move or anything lmao, thats what Isak is most of the time he doesnt play Liverpool.
For some reason he gets the better of VVD.

All the other CBs? Nah
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18283 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:43:53 pm
He has taken two for us. One in the Europa League and the one against Chelsea where he hit the post. That Chelsea one is the only penalty he has missed in his entire club career.


Thats great but I dont see them being taken off Salah because hes scored so many for us

He has scored 45 in his career, only 8 werent for us
Online AndyMuller

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18284 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm »
He isn't a spring chicken so I can't see him ever improving his finishing from now.
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18285 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 12:52:10 pm
Sorry but if I make a list of all of our strikers in the last quarter of a century, they're the best names you get.

We could go Heskey, Baros, Bellamy, Crouch, Diouf, Morientes, Cisse, Babel, Robbie Keane, Carroll, Borini, Aspas, Benteke, Markovic, Lambert, Balotelli, Ings etc.

Now personally I'd have Darwin over all of them.

There's a middle ground here, he's a good player clearly but he isn't quite hitting the levels we'd ideally want. We dont need to downplay him because he's not Suarez, or make out like he's a dreadful footballer. He's literally had games in the last week against top opposition where he's looked brilliant.
If you want to include everyone, you should include Owen and Fowler.

I dont know what Lazar Markovic is doing in a list of goalscorers and strikers. As some of these players were not strikers but other kind of attacking player, we should probably also bring in Coutinho, Sterling, and others.

As for the rest, many of them were only at Liverpool for a year or two, or even a matter of months, because, just as I describe in my original post, they were journeymen for us, being not good enough, too old, or not appropriate. Even amongst the ones who were here for a longer period, a number were decided sub options, and not first team. Further, some of them are symbolic of the darkest times in our history as a club when we had no money so had to buy players who didnt belong to top teams, and not when we were a team with the potential to be Europes best side.

Nunez was clearly signed with the idea that he was a raw talent with the potential to be world class. This has proven to be off by about two levels. I dont know why you think otherwise, or think we should settle for players who are better than Borini etc.

Leaving aside Suarez or Salah, or Torres, or even Sturridge: If Nunez were our new Origi, I would be more than fine with that. He is not good enough to be our Firmino or our Mane. The level in between would be a Jota or Diaz, but hes not at their level either.
Online Frank Shirley's Jelly of the Month Club

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18286 on: Today at 02:02:55 pm »
I think the more you praise effort and hard work the more you tacitly admit that his actual contribution with the ball and in terms of our play is lacking. It is very easy for us to say here on a forum but if any of us were being paid to play football - even at a much lower level - we'd all bust our guts every week at the bare minimum. Now of course some players get away without doing that to a degree, and some just have very languid styles which mean their qualities shine in other areas. But working hard and putting yourself about isn't a quality as such, for a club like Liverpool it is an absolute necessity and a pre-requisite. And Darwin does do that, much like Lovren (different position I know) who was limited and not what people thought he was and made glaring mistakes but his heart and effort could never be doubted. The same goes for Nunez.

However we're almost halfway into his third season here and on last night's performance he's no better, no more polished, no more redefined in terms of what he is and he's most definitely no more consistent. The number gurus said for a very long time that he's due a break out, and he's underperforming xG, and that the numbers never lie and that he'll almost certainly have a 30 plus goal season and there will be no looking back. Those people are awfully quiet now. You need to see what is happening on the pitch. He just doesn't have that goalscoring knack, that instinct, that hunger for goals. Sure, occaisonally he does it but so does every footballer at this level! The best ones do it week in, week out. I just don't think he'll ever do that here.

And as for his physical output, he's a big lad who isn't shy but fuck me he's weak in the air. He's not an outlet really like he should be to hold the ball up and get us up the pitch when under the cosh. Centre halves just take it from him like candy from a baby. For all his aggression and bite he's also bit of a paper tiger. Keep him, use him around the squad and take advantage of any purple patch or whatever but you have the patience of a saint if you believe he's ever going to be what he signed him to be.
Online downtown

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18287 on: Today at 02:05:38 pm »
Everyone loves a trier and someone with passion and a decent attitude, but unfortunately it doesn't make up for lack of basic footballing abilities.

Never been a Nunez hater, but after 2.5 seasons, it's really time to stop deluding ourselves and at least stop lying to ourself (you can still support him as he deserves support, but don't delude yourself about his role in the team and his performances.)

Here are 3 instances from yesterday's match (aside from the 2 sitters that he missed due to lack of focus)....2 basic passes that he got wrong (luckily one led to a goal), and then a perfect throughball from Trent to Szobo that he cleared like a Centre Back. This is just basic stuff...come on man! Great guy, but this is just beyond frustrating and just "bad luck" or a "bad day".





Also, He runs a lot, he works hard, he helps at defense, but fact remains that first and foremost he's a STRIKER. And we're more than 35% into the Premier League campaign and he has 2 GOALS and 1 assist in 623 minutes.

Come on, our #9 should not be below likes of Larssen, Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Delap, Szmodics, Mateta, AYEW, 36-y.o Vardy, McNeill, Wellbeck, Wood, Gabriel and likes for goals scored when we're approaching mid-December.

It's been fine and all because Salah has been in super-human god mode, but it's not sustainable and this is where our #9 should earn his bucks.

I'm worried because if recall, Salah had an unreal first half of the season last year as well, and it tailed off after that new year's day game vs. Newcastle and his injury. Then we had Jota who truly stepped up and literally scored a goal every game all winer before falling injured vs. Brentford.

If Salah was to have a small niggle now or lose a bit of form, we need someone to take the extra responsibility to score the goals and our record signing #9 is the least likely goal scorer of our top 5 attacking options...not to mention the frustrating part in his overall play like listed above.

Hope he scores a banging winenr on Saturday to shut me up, but last night was beyond frustrating. It was Carroll-esque.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18288 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
Oh for fucks sake, I've just remembered that ball Trent put into him as shown in that second picture  :lmao

Thought I'd quickly put that one out of my mind and all. I couldn't believe it. Not saying it cost us the game or anything but fuckin heeellllll
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18289 on: Today at 02:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Today at 01:51:23 pm
The League and European Cup winning Joey Jones? ;D

exactly! my point was that description could fit Joey..and yet...

Like Joey Nunez brings many qualities to the team but as striker he will always be judged on goals...or rather in his case goals you think he should score...that's his burden and quite simply if he doesn't put right over the rest of this season I think he is done
Online rscanderlech

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18290 on: Today at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:08:08 pm
Oh for fucks sake, I've just remembered that ball Trent put into him as shown in that second picture  :lmao

Thought I'd quickly put that one out of my mind and all. I couldn't believe it. Not saying it cost us the game or anything but fuckin heeellllll
Is that the weird interception thing he did, or was that a different one?
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #18291 on: Today at 02:12:34 pm »
Quote from: downtown on Today at 02:05:38 pm
Everyone loves a trier and someone with passion and a decent attitude, but unfortunately it doesn't make up for lack of basic footballing abilities.

Never been a Nunez hater, but after 2.5 seasons, it's really time to stop deluding ourselves and at least stop lying to ourself (you can still support him as he deserves support, but don't delude yourself about his role in the team and his performances.)

Here are 3 instances from yesterday's match (aside from the 2 sitters that he missed due to lack of focus)....2 basic passes that he got wrong (luckily one led to a goal), and then a perfect throughball from Trent to Szobo that he cleared like a Centre Back. This is just basic stuff...come on man! Great guy, but this is just beyond frustrating and just "bad luck" or a "bad day".





Also, He runs a lot, he works hard, he helps at defense, but fact remains that first and foremost he's a STRIKER. And we're more than 35% into the Premier League campaign and he has 2 GOALS and 1 assist in 623 minutes.

Come on, our #9 should not be below likes of Larssen, Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Delap, Szmodics, Mateta, AYEW, 36-y.o Vardy, McNeill, Wellbeck, Wood, Gabriel and likes for goals scored when we're approaching mid-December.

It's been fine and all because Salah has been in super-human god mode, but it's not sustainable and this is where our #9 should earn his bucks.

I'm worried because if recall, Salah had an unreal first half of the season last year as well, and it tailed off after that new year's day game vs. Newcastle and his injury. Then we had Jota who truly stepped up and literally scored a goal every game all winer before falling injured vs. Brentford.

If Salah was to have a small niggle now or lose a bit of form, we need someone to take the extra responsibility to score the goals and our record signing #9 is the least likely goal scorer of our top 5 attacking options...not to mention the frustrating part in his overall play like listed above.

Hope he scores a banging winenr on Saturday to shut me up, but last night was beyond frustrating. It was Carroll-esque.

Jota has 2 League goals from 507 minutes. Larssen, Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Delap, Szmodics, Mateta, AYEW, 36-y.o Vardy, McNeill, Wellbeck, Wood, Gabriel and likes for goals scored when we're approaching mid-December.
