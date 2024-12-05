I think the more you praise effort and hard work the more you tacitly admit that his actual contribution with the ball and in terms of our play is lacking. It is very easy for us to say here on a forum but if any of us were being paid to play football - even at a much lower level - we'd all bust our guts every week at the bare minimum. Now of course some players get away without doing that to a degree, and some just have very languid styles which mean their qualities shine in other areas. But working hard and putting yourself about isn't a quality as such, for a club like Liverpool it is an absolute necessity and a pre-requisite. And Darwin does do that, much like Lovren (different position I know) who was limited and not what people thought he was and made glaring mistakes but his heart and effort could never be doubted. The same goes for Nunez.



However we're almost halfway into his third season here and on last night's performance he's no better, no more polished, no more redefined in terms of what he is and he's most definitely no more consistent. The number gurus said for a very long time that he's due a break out, and he's underperforming xG, and that the numbers never lie and that he'll almost certainly have a 30 plus goal season and there will be no looking back. Those people are awfully quiet now. You need to see what is happening on the pitch. He just doesn't have that goalscoring knack, that instinct, that hunger for goals. Sure, occaisonally he does it but so does every footballer at this level! The best ones do it week in, week out. I just don't think he'll ever do that here.



And as for his physical output, he's a big lad who isn't shy but fuck me he's weak in the air. He's not an outlet really like he should be to hold the ball up and get us up the pitch when under the cosh. Centre halves just take it from him like candy from a baby. For all his aggression and bite he's also bit of a paper tiger. Keep him, use him around the squad and take advantage of any purple patch or whatever but you have the patience of a saint if you believe he's ever going to be what he signed him to be.