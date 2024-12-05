Everyone loves a trier and someone with passion and a decent attitude, but unfortunately it doesn't make up for lack of basic footballing abilities.
Never been a Nunez hater, but after 2.5 seasons, it's really time to stop deluding ourselves and at least stop lying to ourself (you can still support him as he deserves support, but don't delude yourself about his role in the team and his performances.)
Here are 3 instances from yesterday's match (aside from the 2 sitters that he missed due to lack of focus)....2 basic passes that he got wrong (luckily one led to a goal), and then a perfect throughball from Trent to Szobo that he cleared like a Centre Back. This is just basic stuff...come on man! Great guy, but this is just beyond frustrating and just "bad luck" or a "bad day".
Also, He runs a lot, he works hard, he helps at defense, but fact remains that first and foremost he's a STRIKER. And we're more than 35% into the Premier League campaign and he has 2 GOALS and 1 assist in 623 minutes.
Come on, our #9 should not be below likes of Larssen, Cunha, Ait-Nouri, Delap, Szmodics, Mateta, AYEW, 36-y.o Vardy, McNeill, Wellbeck, Wood, Gabriel and likes for goals scored when we're approaching mid-December.
It's been fine and all because Salah has been in super-human god mode, but it's not sustainable and this is where our #9 should earn his bucks.
I'm worried because if recall, Salah had an unreal first half of the season last year as well, and it tailed off after that new year's day game vs. Newcastle and his injury. Then we had Jota who truly stepped up and literally scored a goal every game all winer before falling injured vs. Brentford.
If Salah was to have a small niggle now or lose a bit of form, we need someone to take the extra responsibility to score the goals and our record signing #9 is the least likely goal scorer of our top 5 attacking options...not to mention the frustrating part in his overall play like listed above.
Hope he scores a banging winenr on Saturday to shut me up, but last night was beyond frustrating. It was Carroll-esque.